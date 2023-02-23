Clippers Lawrence Frank on why team brought in Westbrook

By Feb 23, 2023, 7:32 PM EST
0 Comments

A team rarely makes a major addition on the buyout market and their betting odds of winning the championship get longer, yet that’s what happened when the Clippers added Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook brings skills the Clippers could use — he pushes the pace as a point guard, he can find open shooters, and he can still penetrate and get to the rim against nearly any defender — but the negatives of his lack of outside shooting, defense, and the fact he needs the ball in his hands to be effective didn’t seem a natural fit with his new Los Angeles team. Just like they weren’t with his old Los Angeles team.

Why did the Clippers bring Westbrook in? Here is what Clippers head of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said at the press conference introducing Westbrook:

“Russ is one the most explosive and intense competitors in the league, and we think that the many strengths he has will augment and really help our team…” Frank said.

“Russ’ strengths in terms of the force, the intensity, the rim pressure, the ability to get downhill, just his general style of play and just who he is we felt that those strengths can also help our team.”

The Clippers are not the first team to picture those strengths, with Westbrook being disciplined within their system, and envision a strong addition. But Westbrook doesn’t always color within the lines — for every drive that breaks down the defense, there is a long jumper where he is left wide open by the defense for a reason.

Frank and the other Clippers brass talked about wanting “Russ to be Russ,” something the Lakers said verbatim. For Darvin Ham and the Lakers that meant ultimately moving him into a sixth-man role and largely staggering his minutes with LeBron James. There has been talk of the Clippers starting Westbrook and moving Terance Mann to the bench, but that decision is ultimately Tyronn Lue’s, and the Clippers let Westbrook know everything was on the table.

“We had really upfront, honest dialogue,” Frank said. “Not just internally but also with Russ and his agent, Jeff Schwartz. I thought it was a really, really clean process in that we talked through a lot of different possibilities to make sure that this could be a really good relationship.”

Unlike the Lakers, who needed Westbrook to play at a high level to be a threat, the Clippers do not — they are the fourth seed and won 10 of their last 14 without him. They can bench him or waive him with little consequence.

However, that’s not why they picked him up — this was a move the Clippers’ entire locker room wanted. This wasn’t just a Paul George thing, it was a Clippers team decision. We will see whether it’s one that makes them better in the coming weeks.

But the betting public is skeptical.

Kevin Durant reportedly targeting March 1 for Suns debut

By Feb 23, 2023, 1:58 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin Durant has been out since Jan. 9 with a sprained MCL, but a few things have shifted in his world while he’s been sidelined — his home address and the team he plays for are now both in Phoenix.

Durant is targeting March 1 for his debut with the Suns, reports Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

 

Durant was injured last month when Jimmy Butler fell into Durant’s leg.

By adding Durant, the Suns shifted the balance of power in the West — they are contenders now. A contender with questions about defense and the willingness of everyone involved to sacrifice and make it work, but a contender nonetheless because of Durant. He has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 30 points a game with a 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. Put that next to Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton and you have a contender.

Report: Hawks moving quickly, in talks to hire Quin Snyder as coach

By Feb 23, 2023, 12:28 PM EST
0 Comments

There is only so much a coach can do to change a team’s fortunes almost 60 games into an NBA season, systems are put in place and there is very limited practice time to add new wrinkles.

That hasn’t stopped the Hawks’ new front office, which is moving quickly to hire Quin Snyder — the former Jazz coach who is a free agent — for their head coaching position, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Hawks and Snyder had a virtual meeting on Wednesday, sources said. Snyder was believed to be out of the country as of Wednesday, and the sides are working on a potential in-person meeting in the very near future, sources added…

There has been mutual interest between the Hawks and Snyder, sources said. At 29-30 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks believe the time is right to move quickly on their coach of the future, if possible, and believe in Snyder’s ability to enhance their culture on and off the floor.

Snyder has been at the top of the Hawks’ list since they fired Nate McMillan, and he’s a strong fit as an Xs and Os offensive mind. Snyder built a strong team culture in Utah, one that took the Jazz to the best record in the league, even if that didn’t translate to the expected level of postseason success. Synder had a ball-dominant guard in Utah with Donovan Mitchell and got him to buy into a system with a lot of player and ball movement (the Jazz had a lot of good movement shooters on the roster, the Hawks need to add those kinds of players). It will take time, but Snyder will not run simple, easy-to-read pick-and-rolls with shooters standing around at the arc. Will an at-times ball-dominant Trae Young fit in that system? Snyder also built a top defense in Utah around the elite rim-protecting skills of Rudy Gobert, but can he do that with Clint Capela and John Collins?

None of that happens instantly — hire Snyder now and it’s still a multi-year process to shift the roster and get the players to understand and buy into the system. However, the Hawks apparently want to get started right away.

If a deal for Snyder is not completed quickly, the Hawks are also expected to speak with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Charles Lee, and former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, among others.

Five storylines to watch down stretch of NBA season

By Feb 23, 2023, 11:09 AM EST
0 Comments

While we instinctively call the rest of the NBA season the All-Star break, when in reality it’s around 23-25 games for teams and is more like turning for home and the stretch run of a horse race. This is when the best separate themselves from the pack and the tough questions are answered.

What questions are we watching most closely? Here are five NBA storylines to watch over the final couple of months of the season.

1) In wide-open NBA, which teams hit stride heading into playoffs?

“I think historically, or at least since I’ve been in the league, right, the team that has kind of clicked in this last stretch, has kind of peaked and played their best of the season going into the playoffs usually is the team that wins it all.”

That was Jayson Tatum, speaking just after he dropped 55 points in an otherwise unwatchable All-Star Game. While his sentiment is not universally true, it was last season when Tatum’s Celtics went 26-6 down the stretch and then carried that momentum over to a Finals run. The stretch run does matter this season, where nobody in the West has separated themselves. Trades are in the books, the buyout market is largely finished, rosters are set — now which ones of these teams come together? And who stays healthy?

Out West, can the Warriors get Stephen Curry back, flip the switch and look like a contender? Can Phoenix get Kevin Durant healthy and have enough time to build championship chemistry? Is Denver — finally with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. healthy around Nikola Jokić — ready to make good on the promise of that roster? What about the Grizzlies? Can the Clippers fit all their pieces together?

The East is a little clearer, but who is better between Boston and Milwaukee down the stretch? And is Philadelphia ready to make it a big three in the East?

We’ll get a better sense of those answers between now and the last week or so before the playoffs (when teams start resting players to have them fresh for the postseason).

2) Is Jokić going to win a third-straight MVP?

Going into the season, when asked about the chances of Nikola Jokić winning a third-straight MVP, I said it would be a long shot because of the weight of history. He was going to have to blow away the field. What has he done? Lead the Nuggets to the best record in the West while averaging a triple-double of 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists a game, shooting 63.2% overall and 39.1% on 3-pointers.

That hasn’t completely blown away a deep field, but it has him leading the race heading into the turn for home. He has been good enough to win, and while the argument against him starts with “what has he done in the playoffs” that is moot — this is a regular-season award. There already is a Finals MVP, the two are not linked.

We can safely say the MVP will come from a group of five: Jokić, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, and the Celtics’ Tatum. Antetokounmpo and Embiid, in particular, seem closest to knocking Jokić off the top of the mountain. Whoever out of that group can play best down the stretch has a real chance to win the award, but it’s Jokić with a lead as of today.

3) Does the arrival of Kevin Durant make these Suns best in the West?

On paper, adding Kevin Durant makes the Suns the best team in the Western Conference. Maybe the NBA.

In reality, they have three big questions to answer:

1) Can the Suns stay healthy, and that applies to Durant and Chris Paul in particular?
2) Can they develop enough chemistry, particularly on the defensive end, over the final 20 games of the season to be playoff ready?
3) Will Deandre Ayton willingly accept a smaller role with fewer post touches — he will be asked to defend, rebound and be more of a fourth option — and play at a high level? The Suns need elite Ayton to win it all.

Durant reportedly is targeting next Wednesday against the Hornets to make his return. That’s when we start to see if they are answering questions.

4) Will defending champion Warriors even escape the play-in?

The reality is the Warriors are a .500 team that will be without Stephen Curry for the next week at least, have the 20th-ranked defense in the league, and are sitting ninth in the West.

Right now, they are a play-in team. We’ve waited for them to flip the switch all season long, and it hasn’t happened.

“I don’t think it’s that. I don’t think it’s a championship hangover,” Draymond Green said before the break, talking specifically about their defense that was best in the NBA last season. “It’s a will to want to defend, and you’re not hungover at .500 60 games into the season. You’re loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover it’s a will to defend and stop and guard a man, and sink when you can help, and trap the box, and rotate. A defense is about one to two steps extra. Am I gonna take that extra step to get there or not. And that’s all will. And we don’t have that as a team.”

They have to find that will fast because, as it is, they will be on the road through the playoffs, and they are 7-22 outside Chase Center this season.

5) Will LeBron James miss the playoffs for the second straight season?

LeBron called these final 23 games of the Lakers’ season the most important regular season games of his career.

“Because I want to make a push to make the playoffs. I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA,” LeBron said. “We’re sitting up here talking about the [NBA all-time scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Lakers aren’t having a parade with Larry this year. The thing to watch is can they even make the playoffs? While it’s easy to say the Lakers are just two games back of the play-in and 3.5 out of the top six, the reality is they are 13th in the West and have a lot of good teams to climb over to make the postseason.

Forget about the top six — fifth and sixth belong to Dallas and Phoenix, teams that got a lot better at the trade deadline and are not coming back to the pack. The Lakers can climb over teams in the play-in such as the Thunder, Timberwolves (still without Karl-Anthony Towns) and Pelicans (still without Zion Williamson). The Lakers have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way, if their new starting five (with D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt next to LeBron and Anthony Davis) can click, they can get into the play-in, make the playoffs that way, then be a real problem for whoever they face in the first round.

But it will take elite LeBron and Davis the rest of the way to get there. Can they stay healthy and be up to that task?

Four Bonus Things to Watch: Seeding in the Eastern Conference (getting the No. 1 seed matters because the second-round matchup of No.2 and No.3 seeds of the Celtics, Bucks and 76ers will be brutal); Who does Atlanta hire as coach; What does the arrival of Kyrie Irving mean for Dallas in the playoffs; Do the owners and players union get a new CBA hammered out by March 31 or are we headed to a summer lockout?

Report: Hawks considering Ime Udoka in coach search; GM mentions Snyder

By Feb 23, 2023, 7:50 AM EST
0 Comments

While Hawks General Manager Landry Fields has only mentioned one name in the team’s coaching search — former Jazz coach Quin Snyder — there’s another name that can be added to the list, according to a report from Marc Stein:

Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

His official status with the Celtics is unclear, although they would let him go. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after an investigation by an outside law firm found he had a “volume of violations” of team policy, including an inappropriate relationship with a female in the organization. The Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla their head coach.

Udoka will have suitors because, on the court, he brought the Celtics together to close last season on a 26-6 run, momentum they carried over into the playoffs and reached the NBA Finals.

When asked about the coaching search at a press conference Wednesday, Fields mentioned only Snyder by name, doing so in part because he is the only free agent coach and his availability “is a factor in the sense that I feel comfortable mentioning his name, but there are other candidates I don’t want to mention because they are a part of other teams” (via the Associated Press).

Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Bucks assistant Charles Lee are considered the other frontrunners along with Snyder. Where Udoka fits into that mix is unclear, but his name is at least being mentioned.

The Hawks fired Nate McMillan this week after the team entered the season with high internal expectations and failed to live up to those hopes. The Hawks are a game below .500 and sit as the No. 8 seed in the East.

