Hornets’ Miles Bridges says ‘I might be back in March’

By Feb 22, 2023, 8:44 AM EST
Miles Bridges with Charlotte Hornets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
0 Comments

Miles Bridges has not set foot on an NBA court this season after he was arrested last summer on domestic violence charges in Los Angeles, although Charlotte retained the rights due to a qualifying offer (he is not getting paid by the team). Bridges pled no contest to avoid admitting guilt but had probation and considerable community service to do. Plus, the NBA was investigating the situation, and he is expected to face a lengthy suspension once he signs with the Hornets (or anyone else as a free agent).

Bridges, however, sounded confident he would be back this season.

“It’s been a long process,” Bridges told the Associated Press Tuesday during a Michigan State home game. “I might be back in March.”

Don’t bet on it.

Bridges’ comments imply the NBA’s investigation is nearing an end. However, Charlotte has not signed him to a contract extension beyond this season, and after moves at the trade deadline to cement they are tanking to secure a spot in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes. It’s hard to imagine Charlotte taking on what would be a considerable public relations backlash to bring back their leading scorer from last season and win some games down the stretch, potentially hurting their draft position. Bridges likely signs with a team over the summer, maybe Charlotte, but it’s difficult to imagine the Hornets bringing him on this season.

There has been no comment from the Hornets as of this point. Bridges averaged 20.2 points and seven rebounds a game last season.

The charges Bridges pled no contest to three months were very serious. Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ children, detailed her case in a July 1 Instagram post where she said, “I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.” The post contained detailed medical reports of multiple injuries and a video of their son recounting an incident where “daddy choked mommy.”  As part of his plea agreement, Bridges has to complete 52 weeks of parenting classes, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 100 hours of community service.

Check out more on the Hornets

NBA world celebrates Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Michael Jordan
To celebrate 60th birthday, Jordan makes historic $10 million donation to...

R.J. Hampton set to sign with Pistons after buyout from Magic

By Feb 22, 2023, 12:39 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
0 Comments

R.J. Hampton didn’t work out in Orlando, but the Detroit Pistons are willing to give him a look for the rest of this season.

Hampton had fallen out of the Magic rotation this season, they did not pick up the option on his rookie contract for next season (never a good sign), and after the trade deadline they bought him out. Now the Pistons are willing to roll the dice on him, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. However, the best confirmation came from Hampton himself.

Hampton appeared in 26 games for the Magic averaging 5.7 points and 1.5 rebounds a game, shooting 34% from 3. He also spent time in the G-League with the Lakeland Magic, where he could get more run.

Even with Cade Cunningham out for the season, the Pistons are deep at the guard spot with Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph. The Pistons can use the rest of this season — where they are deep in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes — to get a look at Hampton in practice and spot minutes off the bench and see if he can be part of what they are building going forward.

Hampton will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Check out more on the Pistons

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
Three things to Know: Warriors go ahead with Gary Payton II trade after all

Five names to watch as Hawks start search for next head coach

By Feb 22, 2023, 11:16 AM EST
0 Comments

Nate McMillan wasn’t the problem in Atlanta. Maybe he wasn’t the solution with a dated offense and a less-than-ideal relationship with Trae Young — but McMillan wasn’t the root of the problem in Atlanta. For that matter, neither was GM Travis Schlenk, but he and now McMillan are out the door. This very hands-on ownership group pushed hard for the Dejounte Murray trade — over the concerns of some in the front office — then fired everyone when it didn’t work out (at least so far).

Which leads to this question: Will coaches with options jump at the Hawks’ head coaching job? They will want assurances about autonomy — and those assurances will have to include four or five fully guaranteed years.

Here’s a list of five names to watch for the Hawks head coaching position, both based on reports that have surfaced and conversations with league sources. The top three names on this list are the names that appear to be the favorites at the start of the process, but this search could go a lot of different directions.

1) Quin Snyder

The former Jazz coach who led Utah to the best record in the NBA is the top unemployed coach on the market and — if the Hawks want someone before the end of the season — should be their first call. (Whether Snyder would be willing to start mid-season is another question, he may want an entire training camp.)

Snyder came out of the Popovich/Budenholzer coaching tree and built a regular-season juggernaut in Utah with a system that prized player and ball movement. However, that didn’t translate to the postseason success the franchise craved. Could he get the most out of a Trae Young/Clint Capela pick-and-roll offense? Could he get this Hawks team to defend again? Could he get them back to the conference finals?

Snyder will want a lot of control, but he has produced results in the past.

2) Kenny Atkinson

He helped build a culture and player development system in Brooklyn that was good enough to attract Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, then he struggled to fit those stars into it (they didn’t like him, he was out, and after that everything went smoothly for the Nets…). Atkinson has spent the past few seasons on the bench next to Steve Kerr and has talked about how that has broadened his perspective on coaching and dealing with stars (Stephen Curry may be a little easier to work with than Irving). He likes where he is at.

Atkinson took the Hornets job last season, then when he and ownership got into the details about what was to come in Charlotte, Atkinson backed out and stayed with the Warriors. He’s been a head coach in a challenging setting before and he’s not stepping into a job where there is not genuine alignment of strategy from the owner through coach. Is that Atlanta? He could help build the culture and player development system they seek, but he’s not stepping into a toxic situation.

3) Charles Lee

Another coach out of the Budenholzer coaching tree, he jumped up to the lead assistant position this season after Darvin Ham went to Los Angeles. He’s considered the offensive coordinator in Milwaukee and is a strong Xs and Os coach. Lee also has a hand in player development in Milwaukee. He’s young (38), energetic, and could be the kind of boost the team needs in the locker room (and he could relate well with Young and other players on the roster). He will get a shot somewhere, and as a first-time head coach he will be less expensive than the veterans (that matters to some ownership groups).

4) Sam Cassell

His name has not popped up on any published list yet, but he’s someone a source with another team mentioned to me if the Hawks are looking for an assistant who is both ready for the big chair and could develop a strong bond with Trae Young. Cassell is currently an assistant under Doc Rivers on the 76ers staff, but before has been with the Clippers, Wizards and Bucks — after 13 years as an assistant he deserves a shot. He’s a former NBA point guard who players love, partly because he is honest and no-nonsense. If the Hawks decide to talk to him, he could be a fit.

5) Mitch Johnson

He has coached in the Spurs organization, at the G-League level at first then eventually on Gregg Popovich’s bench, since 2016. As a player he spent four years at Stanford before bounding between Europe and the G-League. The Spurs have a deep coaching tree and Popovich assistants have won titles from Budenholzer to Becky Hammon with the WNBA Aces, so never bet against them getting the job, but Johnson may be a long shot at this point in his career.

Other names mentioned include former NBA player and current head coach of the G-League South Bay Lakers Miles Simon, and Kings’ assistant Jordi Fernandez, and former Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel.

Here's more on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
Hawks fire coach Nate McMillan, begin search for replacement
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Atlanta Hawks v Orlando Magic
Justin Holiday reportedly near buyout with Rockets, to sign with Mavericks

Hawks fire coach Nate McMillan, begin search for replacement

By Feb 21, 2023, 6:35 PM EST
Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
0 Comments

Expectations were high coming into this season in Atlanta, particularly internally. They saw spending big on guard Dejounte Murray to put in the backcourt with Trae Young as something that would catapult them back up near the top of the East. Instead, the Hawks are 29-30 at the All-Star break and projected for a 41-41 record that would have them ninth in the conference.

Coach Nate McMillan paid the price Tuesday for failing to meet expectations, he was fired by the team.

“I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks. He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day,” Hawks General Manager Landry Fields said in a statement. “Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way.”

Assistant coach Joe Prunty takes over as the interim head coach, but the team will instantly start a search for his replacement. Among the early names on the list are former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, former Nets head coach (and current Warriors assistant) Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and others, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Interviewing current assistants — particularly on contending teams — during the season can be a challenging dance.

McMillan being fired is not a surprise, although the timing caught some off guard. McMillan was not expected to last long as coach once former GM Travis Schlenk was pushed out of power into an “advisory role,” although the expectation around the league is that the change would be made over the summer.

There have been frustrations with the on-court fit between Young and Murray, with the two playing next to each other rather than with each other (although that has looked better in recent weeks). There have been rumors of chemistry issues flying around league circles all season. Along those same lines, the buzz around the league has been that Nick Ressler, the son of owner Tony Ressler, has a powerful and rapidly growing front-office presence, and he was the one who pushed for the Murray trade over the concerns Schenk and others. The result of the trade not working out as envisioned — so far — has led to a new GM and a new coach.

Atlanta will find its new coach, but it will have some hard roster decisions coming up if this backcourt cannot consistently find the chemistry this team needs to thrive, and if they can’t get the right players around them to maximize that backcourt.

Check out more on the Hawks

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks - Game One
Five names to watch as Hawks start search for next head coach
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Atlanta Hawks v Orlando Magic
Justin Holiday reportedly near buyout with Rockets, to sign with Mavericks

 

Scoot Henderson not doing anything halfway heading toward NBA draft

By Feb 21, 2023, 4:37 PM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Scoot Henderson doesn’t do anything halfway.

It’s epitomized by his motto, O.D.D — Overly Determined to Dominate. More than simply his maxim, he wants to dominate that phrase, too — he filed to trademark it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“O.D.D., it’s a moto, like slogan kind of thing. It means overly determined to dominate…” Henderson said during All-Star Weekend, when he was back at the Rising Stars Challenge for a second time as well as the G-League Next Up game. “And I just came up with that based off how I look at life and how I look at, you know, the game of basketball. And how everybody should really just dominate their day and you know, maximize it.”

Scoot Henderson is trying to maximize his time in the run-up to this June’s NBA draft, where he is the presumptive No.2 pick (behind Victor Wembanyama). In many drafts — including last year — Henderson would have gone No.1, with scouts using comparisons to Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose or John Wall to describe his athleticism and potential impact.

Henderson showed that as a captain in the G-League Next Up Game in Salt Lake City, where he had 19 points and six assists.

“I’m just ready. I’m trying to prepare myself for the next level,” Henderson said. “I feel right there.”

Henderson has continued cementing his standing among scouts and GMs this season, averaging 17.7 points a game with the G-League Ignite in the regular season, while coming back from a nasal fracture and concussion. When you throw in Showcase Cup and exhibition games, he’s got more than eight games of 20+ points, all for a player who just turned 19 in February. He is an elite athlete, an explosive finisher with a diverse scoring package, plus he has an impressive feel for the game and is a willing passer.

Some parts of his game need polish — he’s shooting 28% from 3, although his form is solid — but beyond the mechanics of the game, Henderson is also focused on being more of a leader. He sees that as part of his role at the next level.

“I think it just being consistent with my shot making and just being consistent as a talker, as a communicator on the floor and as a leader,” Henderson said of what he is working on heading into the draft. “I think that those are big things.”

For him, that also means diving into film study, something he has worked on with his coaches at the Ignite. Is film study something he enjoys?

“I think I think I do. Just know that’s something that a leader should do and they should know their stuff,” Henderson said. “So I think that’s something I did with my Ignite team. And that’s where I grew from last year to this year.”

That film study will bleed over into his preparation for the draft — he will be ready no matter who takes him.

“I’m gonna go in the offseason, study sets of a few NBA teams, and if I get drafted, I’m gonna start studying right then and there, just to make my head get in that space of just knowing the program,” Henderson said.

At times there are reminders he’s still a 19-year-old, one who just recently discovered the Harry Potter movies and is now playing a lot of “Hogwarts Legacy” on his PS5 (with some Madden and COD mixed in). It’s difficult for someone that age not to let his mind wander to dreams of what it would be like to take the court with certain teams or players, particularly ones potentially high in the draft lottery.

“I definitely think about like playing with those guys, or, like just playing around in my head [with it],” Henderson said. “Just like with my family, we just talked about… l like the Raptors, going up playing with like Scotty [Barnes] or stuff… Or like the Rockets and they got a young core, and the Spurs. So I definitely just think about it.

“But I don’t think I’d take it into serious like consideration because I really don’t know. I just try to control what I control.”

What he can control is working on his game and his personal brand — the second part of that is not something he said came naturally to him. He wants to make an impact — that’s why he already has started an AAU team for boys and girls — but he’s watched how the biggest players in the game, like LeBron James or Kevin Durant have crafted their brands. He’s learning from them, too.

“The more you could put your face out there, the better it is for you and your friends….” Henderson said. “That’s something I definitely had to go grow into. I never, you know, wanted like cameras and stuff like that. I was never a big fan of that but that was pretty cool now that it helps me.”

That brand will get much bigger come June when he gets drafted into the NBA.

Wherever he lands, he’s bringing his O.D.D. mindset with him.

Check out everything form All-Star Weekend

2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
Watch Jayson Tatum set NBA All-Star record with 55 points, win MVP
2023 NBA All Star Game
Giannis can’t wait to pick Morant as captains select All-Star teams
BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE
Silver downplays load management: ‘I don’t have a good answer’...