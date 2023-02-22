Curry making ‘good progress’ from leg injury, to be re-evaluated in a week

By Feb 22, 2023, 6:21 PM EST
The Golden State Warriors have gone 2-3 so far while Stephen Curry is out due to torn ligaments in his shin area just below the knee, an injury Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes said would likely sideline him for around a month (until early March).

That fits the timeline announced by the Warriors on Wednesday, saying Curry is making progress and will be looked at again next week. From the official release:

“The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He has started various individual on-court workouts, which will continue in the coming days. He will be re-evaluated again in one (1) week.”

The Warriors play at the Lakers on Thursday, then face the Rockets at home on the second night of a back-to-back Friday, followed by the Timberwolves on Sunday and the Trail Blazers next Tuesday.

The Warriors need Curry back, he is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game, and the Warriors are 10.1 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. The Warriors are 29-29 on the season and sit ninth in the West coming out of the break.

PBT Podcast: Unwatchable All-Star, buyout market, Hawks coaching search

By Feb 22, 2023, 9:33 PM EST
There are good things with the NBA All-Star Weekend: The 3-point Contest, this year the Dunk Contest and Mac McClung, and the many NBA-themed events that come up around it such as a Basketball Without Borders event, clinics and events with the youth of Salt Lake City, the Legends Breakfast and much more. But the actual All-Star Game itself is unwatchable.

Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin of NBC Sports dive into the weekend and discuss if anything can be done to fix it. From there, the topic turns to the Atlanta Hawks firing Nate McMillan and their coaching search. If McMillan was a scapegoat for bigger problems, will a new coach fix them?

Then they dive into the buyout market and the moves of Kevin Love to the Heat and Russell Westbrook to the Clippers. Mixed in with that is Corey’s Jukebox music and NBA connections, plus a quick look ahead at the final quarter of the season.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Bradley Beal says he remains patient with Wizards. For now.

By Feb 22, 2023, 4:09 PM EST
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Every NBA team — particularly ones who have set themselves up to hunt a superstar — has a list of guys they are watching, players they think might be unhappy and want out of their current situation to take on a new opportunity.

Bradley Beal has been on that list for years, yet he has remained loyal to the Wizards. That continued to be true last summer when he signed a five-year, $251 max contract to stay in Washington, a team that is 28-30 and sitting ninth in the East so far this season. These Wizards are not contenders as constructed.

In an interview with Marc Spears of ESPN’s Anscape, Beal talked about wanting to win in Washington and remain loyal but that he can’t be patient forever.

“[The Wizards] can compete. Are we going to hoist the Larry [O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy]? We’re making steps to compete, and we’re doing it on a nightly basis. Shepp [Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard] is making moves to improve the team. So, all I can do is sit back, trust him, trust his process, work with what we are working with. It’s not easy. The grass isn’t always greener. I understand that when you give up, hell, if I go somewhere [else], you’re giving up a lot. So, that factors into a lot of stuff, too….

“I’m patient, but there comes a time where you have to be a little selfish and draw a line in the sand, for sure. So, I have thoughts in my head but at the same time I stay in the moment. I stay engaged with what we have and what we do and don’t get caught up in noise and just go from there, take it a day at a time, control what I can control.”

Bradley Beal isn’t leaving the Wizards this summer, barring some massive unforeseen turn. He signed the max extension and will give Sheppard and company more time to make it work with him and Kristaps Porzingis (re-signing Kyle Kuzma is the Wizards’ big plan for the offseason). He will remain loyal.

But every team with a superstar is always on the clock, and it’s no different with the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal. The clock is ticking, and eventually he may be the guy on other teams’ lists who does shake free.

For now, though, Beal remains patient.

R.J. Hampton set to sign with Pistons after buyout from Magic

By Feb 22, 2023, 12:39 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
R.J. Hampton didn’t work out in Orlando, but the Detroit Pistons are willing to give him a look for the rest of this season.

Hampton had fallen out of the Magic rotation this season, they did not pick up the option on his rookie contract for next season (never a good sign), and after the trade deadline they bought him out. Now the Pistons are willing to roll the dice on him, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. However, the best confirmation came from Hampton himself.

Hampton appeared in 26 games for the Magic averaging 5.7 points and 1.5 rebounds a game, shooting 34% from 3. He also spent time in the G-League with the Lakeland Magic, where he could get more run.

Even with Cade Cunningham out for the season, the Pistons are deep at the guard spot with Jaden Ivey, Alec Burks, Killian Hayes and Cory Joseph. The Pistons can use the rest of this season — where they are deep in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes — to get a look at Hampton in practice and spot minutes off the bench and see if he can be part of what they are building going forward.

Hampton will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Five names to watch as Hawks start search for next head coach

By Feb 22, 2023, 11:16 AM EST
Nate McMillan wasn’t the problem in Atlanta. Maybe he wasn’t the solution with a dated offense and a less-than-ideal relationship with Trae Young — but McMillan wasn’t the root of the problem in Atlanta. For that matter, neither was GM Travis Schlenk, but he and now McMillan are out the door. This very hands-on ownership group pushed hard for the Dejounte Murray trade — over the concerns of some in the front office — then fired everyone when it didn’t work out (at least so far).

Which leads to this question: Will coaches with options jump at the Hawks’ head coaching job? They will want assurances about autonomy — and those assurances will have to include four or five fully guaranteed years.

Here’s a list of five names to watch for the Hawks head coaching position, both based on reports that have surfaced and conversations with league sources. The top three names on this list are the names that appear to be the favorites at the start of the process, but this search could go a lot of different directions.

1) Quin Snyder

The former Jazz coach who led Utah to the best record in the NBA is the top unemployed coach on the market and — if the Hawks want someone before the end of the season — should be their first call. (Whether Snyder would be willing to start mid-season is another question, he may want an entire training camp.)

Snyder came out of the Popovich/Budenholzer coaching tree and built a regular-season juggernaut in Utah with a system that prized player and ball movement. However, that didn’t translate to the postseason success the franchise craved. Could he get the most out of a Trae Young/Clint Capela pick-and-roll offense? Could he get this Hawks team to defend again? Could he get them back to the conference finals?

Snyder will want a lot of control, but he has produced results in the past.

2) Kenny Atkinson

He helped build a culture and player development system in Brooklyn that was good enough to attract Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, then he struggled to fit those stars into it (they didn’t like him, he was out, and after that everything went smoothly for the Nets…). Atkinson has spent the past few seasons on the bench next to Steve Kerr and has talked about how that has broadened his perspective on coaching and dealing with stars (Stephen Curry may be a little easier to work with than Irving). He likes where he is at.

Atkinson took the Hornets job last season, then when he and ownership got into the details about what was to come in Charlotte, Atkinson backed out and stayed with the Warriors. He’s been a head coach in a challenging setting before and he’s not stepping into a job where there is not genuine alignment of strategy from the owner through coach. Is that Atlanta? He could help build the culture and player development system they seek, but he’s not stepping into a toxic situation.

3) Charles Lee

Another coach out of the Budenholzer coaching tree, he jumped up to the lead assistant position this season after Darvin Ham went to Los Angeles. He’s considered the offensive coordinator in Milwaukee and is a strong Xs and Os coach. Lee also has a hand in player development in Milwaukee. He’s young (38), energetic, and could be the kind of boost the team needs in the locker room (and he could relate well with Young and other players on the roster). He will get a shot somewhere, and as a first-time head coach he will be less expensive than the veterans (that matters to some ownership groups).

4) Sam Cassell

His name has not popped up on any published list yet, but he’s someone a source with another team mentioned to me if the Hawks are looking for an assistant who is both ready for the big chair and could develop a strong bond with Trae Young. Cassell is currently an assistant under Doc Rivers on the 76ers staff, but before has been with the Clippers, Wizards and Bucks — after 13 years as an assistant he deserves a shot. He’s a former NBA point guard who players love, partly because he is honest and no-nonsense. If the Hawks decide to talk to him, he could be a fit.

5) Mitch Johnson

He has coached in the Spurs organization, at the G-League level at first then eventually on Gregg Popovich’s bench, since 2016. As a player he spent four years at Stanford before bounding between Europe and the G-League. The Spurs have a deep coaching tree and Popovich assistants have won titles from Budenholzer to Becky Hammon with the WNBA Aces, so never bet against them getting the job, but Johnson may be a long shot at this point in his career.

Other names mentioned include former NBA player and current head coach of the G-League South Bay Lakers Miles Simon, and Kings’ assistant Jordi Fernandez, and former Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel.

