Scoot Henderson not doing anything halfway heading toward NBA Draft

By Feb 21, 2023, 4:37 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Scoot Henderson doesn’t do anything halfway.

It’s epitomized by his motto, O.D.D — Overly Determined to Dominate. More than simply his maxim, he wants to dominate that phrase, too — he filed to trademark it with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“O.D.D., it’s a moto, like slogan kind of thing. It means overly determined to dominate…” Henderson said during All-Star Weekend, when he was back at the Rising Stars Challenge for a second time as well as the G-League Next Up game. “And I just came up with that based off how I look at life and how I look at, you know, the game of basketball. And how everybody should really just dominate their day and you know, maximize it.”

Scoot Henderson is trying to maximize his time in the run-up to this June’s NBA Draft, where he is the presumptive No.2 pick (behind Victor Wembanyama). In many drafts — including last year — Henderson would have gone No.1, with scouts using comparisons to Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose or John Wall to describe his athleticism and potential impact.

Henderson showed that as a captain in the G-League Next Up Game in Salt Lake City, where he had 19 points and six assists.

“I’m just ready. I’m trying to prepare myself for the next level,” Henderson said. “I feel right there.”

Henderson has continued cementing his standing among scouts and GMs this season, averaging 17.7 points a game with the G-League Ignite in the regular season, while coming back from a nasal fracture and concussion. When you throw in Showcase Cup and exhibition games, he’s got more than eight games of 20+ points, all for a player who just turned 19 in February. He is an elite athlete, an explosive finisher with a diverse scoring package, plus he has an impressive feel for the game and is a willing passer.

Some parts of his game need polish — he’s shooting 28% from 3, although his form is solid — but beyond the mechanics of the game, Henderson is also focused on being more of a leader. He sees that as part of his role at the next level.

“I think it just being consistent with my shot making and just being consistent as a talker, as a communicator on the floor and as a leader,” Henderson said of what he is working on heading into the draft. “I think that those are big things.”

For him, that also means diving into film study, something he has worked on with his coaches at the Ignite. Is film study something he enjoys?

“I think I think I do. Just know that’s something that a leader should do and they should know their stuff,” Henderson said. “So I think that’s something I did with my Ignite team. And that’s where I grew from last year to this year.”

That film study will bleed over into his preparation for the draft — he will be ready no matter who takes him.

“I’m gonna go in the offseason, study sets of a few NBA teams, and if I get drafted, I’m gonna start studying right then and there, just to make my head get in that space of just knowing the program,” Henderson said.

At times there are reminders he’s still a 19-year-old, one who just recently discovered the Harry Potter movies and is now playing a lot of “Hogwarts Legacy” on his PS5 (with some Madden and COD mixed in). It’s difficult for someone that age not to let his mind wander to dreams of what it would be like to take the court with certain teams or players, particularly ones potentially high in the draft lottery.

“I definitely think about like playing with those guys, or, like just playing around in my head [with it],” Henderson said. “Just like with my family, we just talked about… l like the Raptors, going up playing with like Scotty [Barnes] or stuff… Or like the Rockets and they got a young core, and the Spurs. So I definitely just think about it.

“But I don’t think I’d take it into serious like consideration because I really don’t know. I just try to control what I control.”

What he can control is working on his game and his personal brand — the second part of that is not something he said came naturally to him. He wants to make an impact — that’s why he already has started an AAU team for boys and girls — but he’s watched how the biggest players in the game, like LeBron James or Kevin Durant have crafted their brands. He’s learning from them, too.

“The more you could put your face out there, the better it is for you and your friends….” Henderson said. “That’s something I definitely had to go grow into. I never, you know, wanted like cameras and stuff like that. I was never a big fan of that but that was pretty cool now that it helps me.”

That brand will get much bigger come June when he gets drafted into the NBA.

Wherever he lands, he’s bringing his O.D.D. mindset with him.

Brooklyn Nets extend Jacque Vaughn as head coach

By Feb 21, 2023, 12:54 PM EST
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have gone 34-24 since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach from Steve Nash, providing professionalism and a stabilizing influence in what has been an, at times, chaotic environment. He has led the Nets to a spot in the top six in the East (to this point).

The Nets have rewarded him with a contract extension.

“Jacque has made an immediate and immeasurable impact on our entire organization since assuming the role of head coach earlier this season,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement. “On the court, he’s clearly demonstrated his leadership through his ability to connect and communicate at a very high level while displaying tremendous instincts for the game. As a person, they don’t come any better than Jacque. His character is impeccable, and there is not a better representative for our team and our borough. We are thrilled to have Jacque lead the Nets for years to come.”

While the Nets would not discuss the terms of the agreement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports this contract will take Vaughn through the 2026-27 season.

Vaughn — a former NBA player himself — took over for Steve Nash on Nov. 1 and instantly demonstrated an ability to keep a low profile and get the Nets roster focused on the court, despite the self-induced distractions around the franchise. Vaughn found roles that fit for role players such as Nic Claxton, Seth Curry and Cameron Thomas, and he got the team defending.

In the wake of the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant trades, this is a radically different roster in Brooklyn with the return of Spencer Dinwiddie and the addition of Mikal Bridges and others. It’s a team that should still make the playoffs this season, but things will change, especially this summer.

Vaughn is now the guy who will guide the Nets into that next iteration as the team evolves over the coming seasons.

Chicago Bulls shut down point guard Lonzo Ball for season

By Feb 21, 2023, 12:11 PM EST
Oklahoma City Thunder v Chicago Bulls
It’s been more than a year — Jan. 14, 2022 — since Lonzo Ball stepped on an NBA court. Since then he has had two knee surgeries, the first in that same month, the latest this past offseason to clean up what didn’t work in the first one. Still, his recovery has been slow.

Now the Bulls have announced they are shutting him down for the remainder of this season.

“Despite making significant increases in strength and function over the past several months, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities,” Bulls Executive VP of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas said in a statement. “Considering the required time period to achieve the necessary level of fitness to return-to-play and the current stage of the NBA season, Ball will not return this season. The focus for Ball will continue to be on the resolution of his discomfort and a full return for the 2023-24 season.”

This is not a huge surprise, but the lost season is a disappointment to Ball and the Bulls.

Chicago is clearing out a roster spot so they can sign just-waived Patrick Beverley at the point guard spot for the stretch run. The Bulls have used a combination of Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and even some Alex Caruso at the point, but none of them bring the rounded skill set and game management to the court that Ball does.

Ball has two seasons at $41.9 million total left on his contract (the second year of that is a player option).

NBA world celebrates Michael Jordan’s 60th birthday

Former Spurs, Nuggets owner Red McCombs dies at age 95

Associated PressFeb 21, 2023, 9:23 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Minnesota Vikings
A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and longtime Texas businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio, according to a statement from his family on Monday.

McCombs was 95 and preceded in death by his wife, Charline, in 2019.

“The entire McCombs family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Red McCombs passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023,” according to the statement that called McCombs “a Texas icon.”

“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways,” the statement said. “But to us he was always, first and foremost, `Dad’ or `Poppop.”‘

McCombs owned more than 400 businesses during his lifetime, according to the McCombs Enterprises website, and the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin is named for him.

He twice owned the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs and between those two ownership stints owned the league’s Denver Nuggets and later the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.

“Red McCombs brought the Spurs to San Antonio and was a driving force in creating the modern NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was an innovator and savvy entrepreneur who never shied away from taking risks.  We mourn Red’s passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and the Spurs organization.”

In a statement, the Vikings expressed gratitude to McCombs and condolences to his family.

McCombs also played a big role in Formula One’s return to the United States. He was one of the largest investors in the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the first purpose-built F1 racetrack in the U.S. and host of the U.S. Grand Prix since 2012.

The Texas circuit and annual grand prix were pivotal for the global racing series’ efforts to establish and grow a significant presence in the U.S. Formula One will race three times in the country in 2023, in Austin and Miami and the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Beginning as an automobile salesman in the early 1950s in Corpus Christi, Texas, he would later establish Red McCombs Automotive, a group of dealerships in San Antonio.

He later established McCombs Energy, an oil and gas industry company, and operated real estate and land development companies, cattle ranches and breeding operations. He also was a co-founder of Clear Channel Communications, which later became iHeartCommunications, Inc.

McCombs is survived by daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields and Connie McNab, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were not announced.

Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract

By Feb 21, 2023, 8:02 AM EST
Heat big Meyers Leonard
Back in 2021, Meyers Leonard was already struggling to find a spot in the Heat rotation due to complications from a surgically repaired ankle when he used an anti-Semitic slur during a live stream. While Leonard apologized and completed several steps to educate himself, the Heat waived him and he has been out of the NBA since.

Leonard is healthy and looking to get back in the league, and the Bucks are giving him another chance with a 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks have been monitoring Leonard’s progress for over a year and conducted a workout with him last month, sources said. Milwaukee had an open roster spot and wanted to bring in a big man with shooting ability and a playoff history. Leonard played 28 playoff games in his seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Leonard has owned up to his use of the anti-Semitic slur saying he did not know the meaning of the word or the history behind it, but he has met with Jewish leaders, educated himself and tried to atone for his error. That’s much more than other sports figures or celebrities have done after their public mistakes.

The Bucks have Brook Lopez — in the midst of his best season — starting at center, but his backup Bobby Portis has been out with a sprained right knee. Milwaukee is looking for some depth behind Lopez while Portis is out and maybe someone who could help in the postseason if he sticks.

Leonard is going to get a chance to be that guy.

