Former Spurs, Nuggets owner Red McCombs dies at age 95

Associated PressFeb 21, 2023, 9:23 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Minnesota Vikings
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and longtime Texas businessman, Billy Joe “Red” McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio, according to a statement from his family on Monday.

McCombs was 95 and preceded in death by his wife, Charline, in 2019.

“The entire McCombs family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Red McCombs passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023,” according to the statement that called McCombs “a Texas icon.”

“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways,” the statement said. “But to us he was always, first and foremost, `Dad’ or `Poppop.”‘

McCombs owned more than 400 businesses during his lifetime, according to the McCombs Enterprises website, and the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin is named for him.

He twice owned the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs and between those two ownership stints owned the league’s Denver Nuggets and later the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.

“Red McCombs brought the Spurs to San Antonio and was a driving force in creating the modern NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was an innovator and savvy entrepreneur who never shied away from taking risks.  We mourn Red’s passing and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and the Spurs organization.”

In a statement, the Vikings expressed gratitude to McCombs and condolences to his family.

McCombs also played a big role in Formula One’s return to the United States. He was one of the largest investors in the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, the first purpose-built F1 racetrack in the U.S. and host of the U.S. Grand Prix since 2012.

The Texas circuit and annual grand prix were pivotal for the global racing series’ efforts to establish and grow a significant presence in the U.S. Formula One will race three times in the country in 2023, in Austin and Miami and the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Beginning as an automobile salesman in the early 1950s in Corpus Christi, Texas, he would later establish Red McCombs Automotive, a group of dealerships in San Antonio.

He later established McCombs Energy, an oil and gas industry company, and operated real estate and land development companies, cattle ranches and breeding operations. He also was a co-founder of Clear Channel Communications, which later became iHeartCommunications, Inc.

McCombs is survived by daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields and Connie McNab, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were not announced.

Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract

Back in 2021, Meyers Leonard was already struggling to find a spot in the Heat rotation due to complications from a surgically repaired ankle when he used an anti-Semitic slur during a live stream. While Leonard apologized and completed several steps to educate himself, the Heat waived him and he has been out of the NBA since.

Leonard is healthy and looking to get back in the league, and the Bucks are giving him another chance with a 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks have been monitoring Leonard’s progress for over a year and conducted a workout with him last month, sources said. Milwaukee had an open roster spot and wanted to bring in a big man with shooting ability and a playoff history. Leonard played 28 playoff games in his seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Leonard has owned up to his use of the anti-Semitic slur saying he did not know the meaning of the word or the history behind it, but he has met with Jewish leaders, educated himself and tried to atone for his error. That’s much more than other sports figures or celebrities have done after their public mistakes.

The Bucks have Brook Lopez — in the midst of his best season — starting at center, but his backup Bobby Portis has been out with a sprained right knee. Milwaukee is looking for some depth behind Lopez while Portis is out and maybe someone who could help in the postseason if he sticks.

Leonard is going to get a chance to be that guy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious wrist injury, may miss some games

This is about the best outcome the Bucks could have hoped for once Giannis Antetokounmpo fell into a stanchion and injured his wrist.

Antetokounmpo does have a sprained wrist but nothing more according to a specialist who has examined him, and while Antetokounmpo may miss some games he’s not expected to be out for an extended period of time. That according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks are riding a 12-game winning streak going into the All-Star break and are tied in the loss column with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA. They could not afford to be without Antetokounmpo for an extended period, he is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo sprained his wrist Thursday against the Bulls when he tried to block a Coby White shot and tumbled into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand.

A captain in the All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo selected his team (including Ja Morant, eventually), and then played 20 seconds, scoring the first bucket of the night on a dunk, then intentionally fouling Luka Dončić and subbing himself out not to return.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said postgame. “You know, obviously, I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to, you know, play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.

“At the end of the day, obviously, you want to participate, you want to run up and down, joke around, have some dunks, create some work. But at the end of the day, I feel you also have to be mature. Hard decision, but mature decision to take a break here, take care of it, and hopefully I can be available for my team when they need me.”

Patrick Beverley going home, to sign with Bulls after buyout

When Patrick Beverley would get introduced as a starter before games as a Laker this season (or a Timberwolf last season, or a Clipper before that), he would be announced as, “From Chicago, Illinois…”

Now Patrick Beverley is going home.

After clearing waivers from an Orlando Magic buyout, Beverley will sign with the Bulls, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Although, the best confirmation comes from Beverley himself.

Beverley was born in Chicago and played his high school ball at Marshall in the city before attending Arkansas for college. He has often talked of his love for his hometown and has made no secret of his desire to play for the Bulls someday.

On paper, Beverley looks like a fit in Chicago, where they have missed Lonzo Ball at the point all season as he recovers from knee surgery. Beverley is a physical, trash-talking defender who should fit in with the top-10 defense the Bulls have this season. On offense he can get some buckets, and is shooting 34.8% from 3 this season, but he works well off the ball and will not take shots away from DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine.

Beverley going home could help the Bulls secure a postseason berth (they currently sit 11th in the East).

LeBron on Lakers' playoff push: '23 of the most important games of my career'

By Feb 20, 2023, 11:48 AM EST
2023 NBA All Star Game
Kyle Terada - Pool/Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY — “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season.”

That statement from LeBron James turned heads before the All-Star Game Sunday. This is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, who in a few minutes would play in his 19th All-Star Game, not to mention the four rings, four MVPs, and GOAT-level resume he has put together in 20 NBA seasons. Do these next 23 games matter that much to the man?

Yes.

This is who LeBron is — a man always looking forward, looking for the next challenge, and relishing the competition. Getting these Lakers — 27-32, the 13th seed in the West at the All-Star break — into the playoffs and being a threat there is the challenge.

“I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA,” LeBron said later, expanding on why the 23 games matter to him. “We’re sitting up here talking about the [all-time scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from. So I hope I can figure out a way to just make sure that I’m available on the floor every single night for these 23 games to give us a chance, give our group a chance to be able to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win every night so we can give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason.”

The availability of LeBron and Anthony Davis will matter a lot in getting the Lakers to the postseason. The right hand contusion that was the official reason LeBron sat out the second half of the All-Star game is nothing to worry about. Both LeBron and Davis getting a week off to let their bodies heal for a final push is needed.

The Lakers improved their roster at the trade deadline, adding needed shooting with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (Russell can handle some secondary playmaking as well), plus Jared Vanderbilt to hit the boards and add more of an inside presence next to Davis. Those three newcomers joined LeBron and Davis in the starting lineup in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans just before the break, which allows Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder and others to come off the bench.

LeBron believes that is not only a lineup that can make the playoffs but do some damage once there.

“I’ve always been confident in any club that I’ve been on once we got into the playoffs that we can compete with anyone, and I feel no different now,” LeBron said. “With the roster the way we’re shaped up right now, if we can finish off this regular season on the right foot, then we can compete versus anyone in the Western Conference, if not the whole league. But it’s going to take a lot of commitment, which is okay. That’s what it should be about.”

Nobody should question LeBron’s commitment — he means what he says about these final 23 games. Whether the Lakers can keep this new rotation healthy and on the court is the question that will determine if LeBron can get back to the postseason.

