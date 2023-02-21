Bucks reportedly will give Meyers Leonard 10-day contract

Back in 2021, Meyers Leonard was already struggling to find a spot in the Heat rotation due to complications from a surgically repaired ankle when he used an anti-Semitic slur during a live stream. While Leonard apologized and completed several steps to educate himself, the Heat waived him and he has been out of the NBA since.
Leonard is healthy and looking to get back in the league, and the Bucks are giving him another chance with a 10-day contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Bucks have been monitoring Leonard’s progress for over a year and conducted a workout with him last month, sources said. Milwaukee had an open roster spot and wanted to bring in a big man with shooting ability and a playoff history. Leonard played 28 playoff games in his seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Leonard has owned up to his use of the anti-Semitic slur saying he did not know the meaning of the word or the history behind it, but he has met with Jewish leaders, educated himself and tried to atone for his error. That’s much more than other sports figures or celebrities have done after their public mistakes.
The Bucks have Brook Lopez — in the midst of his best season — starting at center, but his backup Bobby Portis has been out with a sprained right knee. Milwaukee is looking for some depth behind Lopez while Portis is out and maybe someone who could help in the postseason if he sticks.
Leonard is going to get a chance to be that guy.