Giannis Antetokounmpo avoids serious wrist injury, may miss some games

By Feb 20, 2023, 8:29 PM EST
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T
Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images
This is about the best outcome the Bucks could have hoped for once Giannis Antetokounmpo fell into a stanchion and injured his wrist.

Antetokounmpo does have a sprained wrist but nothing more according to a specialist who has examined him, and while Antetokounmpo may miss some games he’s not expected to be out for an extended period of time. That according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks are riding a 12-game winning streak going into the All-Star break and are tied in the loss column with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA. They could not afford to be without Antetokounmpo for an extended period, he is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game for the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo sprained his wrist Thursday against the Bulls when he tried to block a Coby White shot and tumbled into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand.

A captain in the All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo selected his team (including Ja Morant, eventually), and then played 20 seconds, scoring the first bucket of the night on a dunk, then intentionally fouling Luka Dončić and subbing himself out not to return.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said postgame. “You know, obviously, I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to, you know, play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.

“At the end of the day, obviously, you want to participate, you want to run up and down, joke around, have some dunks, create some work. But at the end of the day, I feel you also have to be mature. Hard decision, but mature decision to take a break here, take care of it, and hopefully I can be available for my team when they need me.”

Patrick Beverley going home, to sign with Bulls after buyout

By Feb 20, 2023, 7:07 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
When Patrick Beverley would get introduced as a starter before games as a Laker this season (or a Timberwolf last season, or a Clipper before that), he would be announced as, “From Chicago, Illinois…”

Now Patrick Beverley is going home.

After clearing waivers from an Orlando Magic buyout, Beverley will sign with the Bulls, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Although, the best confirmation comes from Beverley himself.

Beverley was born in Chicago and played his high school ball at Marshall in the city before attending Arkansas for college. He has often talked of his love for his hometown and has made no secret of his desire to play for the Bulls someday.

On paper, Beverley looks like a fit in Chicago, where they have missed Lonzo Ball at the point all season as he recovers from knee surgery. Beverley is a physical, trash-talking defender who should fit in with the top-10 defense the Bulls have this season. On offense he can get some buckets, and is shooting 34.8% from 3 this season, but he works well off the ball and will not take shots away from DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine.

Beverley going home could help the Bulls secure a postseason berth (they currently sit 11th in the East).

LeBron on Lakers’ playoff push: ’23 of the most important games of my career’

By Feb 20, 2023, 11:48 AM EST
2023 NBA All Star Game
Kyle Terada - Pool/Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY — “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season.”

That statement from LeBron James turned heads before the All-Star Game Sunday. This is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, who in a few minutes would play in his 19th All-Star Game, not to mention the four rings, four MVPs, and GOAT-level resume he has put together in 20 NBA seasons. Do these next 23 games matter that much to the man?

Yes.

This is who LeBron is — a man always looking forward, looking for the next challenge, and relishing the competition. Getting these Lakers — 27-32, the 13th seed in the West at the All-Star break — into the playoffs and being a threat there is the challenge.

“I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA,” LeBron said later, expanding on why the 23 games matter to him. “We’re sitting up here talking about the [all-time scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from. So I hope I can figure out a way to just make sure that I’m available on the floor every single night for these 23 games to give us a chance, give our group a chance to be able to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win every night so we can give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason.”

The availability of LeBron and Anthony Davis will matter a lot in getting the Lakers to the postseason. The right hand contusion that was the official reason LeBron sat out the second half of the All-Star game is nothing to worry about. Both LeBron and Davis getting a week off to let their bodies heal for a final push is needed.

The Lakers improved their roster at the trade deadline, adding needed shooting with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (Russell can handle some secondary playmaking as well), plus Jared Vanderbilt to hit the boards and add more of an inside presence next to Davis. Those three newcomers joined LeBron and Davis in the starting lineup in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans just before the break, which allows Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder and others to come off the bench.

LeBron believes that is not only a lineup that can make the playoffs but do some damage once there.

“I’ve always been confident in any club that I’ve been on once we got into the playoffs that we can compete with anyone, and I feel no different now,” LeBron said. “With the roster the way we’re shaped up right now, if we can finish off this regular season on the right foot, then we can compete versus anyone in the Western Conference, if not the whole league. But it’s going to take a lot of commitment, which is okay. That’s what it should be about.”

Nobody should question LeBron’s commitment — he means what he says about these final 23 games. Whether the Lakers can keep this new rotation healthy and on the court is the question that will determine if LeBron can get back to the postseason.

Russell Westbrook staying in Los Angeles, to sign with Clippers

By Feb 20, 2023, 11:10 AM EST
The Clippers players REALLY wanted him. The Clippers are a player-friendly organization that needs a point guard.

All of that means the deal is getting done — Russell Westbrook is going to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he is bought out by the Utah Jazz, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on the word of Westbrook’s agent.

This makes sense for Westbrook — he has loved playing back home in Los Angeles close to his family and friends. Also, the Clippers can give him minutes, they shifted around their point guard situation at the trade deadline, sending out Reggie Jackson and John Wall. Terance Mann has been the starting point guard (and playing well in the role), and now they have Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. Westbrook can fit into that mix.

“I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him,” Paul George said after a recent game. “I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”

The Westbrook George played with in OKC is not the guy he is now. Westbrook averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 assists a game with the Lakers but on a very inefficient 49.6 true shooting percentage, he is a minus defender at this point in his career, and he didn’t mesh well on the court with LeBron James. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Jazz in a three-team blockbuster that also sent Mike Conley to the Timberwolves. Westbrook was never going to touch the court in Utah, and they gave him the freedom to talk to interested teams (he was also linked to the Bulls and Suns).

The Clippers are a team in need of more shooting and defense. They got Westbrook. There was not unanimity in their front office about this move, but while the Clippers have played better of late (10-4 in their last 14 with the best offense in the NBA over that stretch, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the court more), they have not looked like a true contender. This is a bold move, we’ll see how it plays out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly to see specialist, get more testing on wrist

By Feb 20, 2023, 8:58 AM EST
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA All-Star Game
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo played 20 seconds in Sunday’s All-Star Game, scoring the first bucket of the night on a dunk then intentionally fouling Luka Dončić and subbing himself out.

The reason is a sprained wrist — which he had taped up — suffered in the Bucks’ final game before the All-Star break. It’s serious enough that he is headed to New York to see a specialist and get further testing, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said after the game when asked about his wrist. “You know, obviously, I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to, you know, play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.

“At the end of the day, obviously, you want to participate, you want to run up and down, joke around, have some dunks, create some work. But at the end of the day, I feel you also have to be mature. Hard decision, but mature decision to take a break here, take care of it, and hopefully I can be available for my team when they need me.”

Antetokounmpo sprained his wrist Thursday night against the Bulls when he went for the block off the backboard of a Coby White shot. Antetokounmpo fell into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand, leading to the sprain.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game for the Bucks.

Milwaukee, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East and having won 12 games in a row coming into the break, is not going to race Antetokounmpo back on the court — they will prioritize him being healthy for the playoffs. There has been no official description of the injury nor a timeline for his return released. The specialist in New York may have some say over those things.

