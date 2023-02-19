Silver plays down load management, “I don’t have a good answer” for fan frustration

By Feb 19, 2023, 1:07 PM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Curry was voted an All-Star but is out of Sunday’s showcase game due to a left leg injury. Kevin Durant (knee) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are both out as well (although Zion is in Salt Lake City doing promotional work).

Beyond that trio, the list of All-Stars who have missed at least 10 games this season is long: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo (who has a wrist injury that could limit his minutes on Sunday), Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

While many of those missed games are due to legitimate injuries, star players missing games and load management — seeming to devalue the regular season — have become hot topics around the league.

“I understand it from a fan standpoint that if you are particularly buying tickets to a particular game and that player isn’t playing. I don’t have a good answer for that other than this is a deep league with incredible competition,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in his annual All-Star weekend press conference. “But the mindset of our teams and players these days… is that they should be optimizing performance for the playoffs. The difficulty is fans of that team, of those teams, want them to do that as well.”

The NBA and its player’s union — deep in negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement — are discussing the issue. There have been reports the NBA could tie eligibility for postseason awards such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year to games played.

“It’s something that I don’t think we’re approaching in an adversarial way with the players association,” Silver said. “We’re working collectively, together with our doctors, our data scientists, and trying to see if there’s an optimal way for player performance. If it means at some point we conclude that we’re better off elongating the schedule… that’s worth looking at. If we thought it made sense to reduce the number of games we would.”

That is one of the most common calls — reduce the number of games in the too-long NBA season. Steve Kerr has suggested reducing the NBA schedule by 10 games, to 72. While that would lead to difficult financial questions, Silver isn’t convinced reducing the number of games would reduce player load management all that much.

“You’ll recall only two seasons ago coming out of the bubble season, we played a 72-game season,” Silver said. “Now, the footprint was slightly smaller, but it was an interesting experiment because it didn’t change team behavior all that much in terms of the focus on load and players.”

That season is a flawed sample. The bubble season had stretched into October, then the NBA turned around and quickly started the new season before Christmas. That short offseason had teams resting and watching players closely, plus there was time missed by players due to COVID. That said, it’s fair to think that playing just 72 games would change team behavior much when the focus is on the postseason.

From the player’s perspective, they are trying to perform at their peak while protecting their bodies for a longer career, and they are following the smart science.

“Nobody knows how anyone else’s body heals. The only person that knows is the person that is hurt or injured,” Kyrie Irving said Saturday. “We try our best to tell [the media] what is going on, but you have doctors online telling everybody that he needs to be back in two weeks. You’ve got this person over here saying that he is not really hurt. He doesn’t want to play.

“So I think the narratives have run amok. But as players, we take pride in preparing ourselves at a very high level and performing for our families and the fans that support us. We’re nothing without our fans.
I just think the narrative needs to change in terms of load management. Eighty-two games is a long season.”

Silver’s 30-minute meeting with the media covered a lot of ground. Other topics covered include:

• Player trade requests/player movement was another topic in the wake of both Durant and Irving switching conferences at the deadline via trade.

“It’s interesting also that we’ve had probably as much player movement this year than at any time in our history,” Silver said. “And I think that speaks to teams, as we got close to the trade deadline, trying to situate themselves in the best possible position to compete going into the playoffs. And in this case over 10% of the entire league was moved roughly in the last week before the trade deadline.”

Durant had said earlier in the day that player trade requests were “great” for the league. Silver wouldn’t go that far, but he does recognize that player movement draws attention to the NBA.

“When it comes to player movement, I generally think that’s positive,” Silver said. “In fact, we designed this current Collective Bargaining Agreement with shorter contracts, for example, with the way free agency works, to allow for that. I think for fans, you don’t want your team to be locked into mediocrity. You want teams to be in a position with smart management where they can rebuild or make smart moves or, frankly, with both teams and players, work themselves out of bad relationships.

“That’s very different than a so-called demand for a trade. I think that, in fact, the Players Association has agreed with us in our current collective bargaining agreement there are rules against making public trade demands.”

Silver said that a couple of times, but he’s playing with semantics. Kyrie Irving didn’t violate the rules because he did not sit down in front of a mic with a reporter (or say on social media) he wanted a trade, he never made a public statement. However, his representatives told the team, and soon after everyone in the league knew. That’s still a trade demand, even if it’s not a public one.

• Both Silver and NBPA executive director Tamika L. Tremaglio said in separate press conferences that getting a new CBA worked out before the newly-set March 31 deadline to opt out was a priority.

While neither Silver nor Tremaglio would get into detail on any sticking points with the new CBA, both said returning the NBA’s age limit to 18 — getting rid of the current “one-and-done” rule — was being discussed. Tremaglio said it was important to both find a way to properly mentor the 18-year-olds coming into the league and not take jobs away from established veterans.

• Silver played down concerns over the looming bankruptcy of the Diamond Sports Group, which oversees the Bally Sports regional sports network, which carries the games of 16 NBA teams.

“Short term, I’m not all that concerned,” Silver said of the potential bankruptcy. “It largely affects the regular season for the NBA in terms of distributing, delivering those games directly to our consumers. And if they were to indeed, you know, file for bankruptcy, there won’t be that much of the regular season left. For that period of time, we will have in place arrangements, if necessary, to continue to distribute those games to fans…

“I would say long term I’m not that concerned because there are many other ways, platforms, including local over-the-air television, streaming services, other methods, to bring those games linear and digitally directly to fans,” he added. “In the mid-term, it’s an issue we’re going to have to work through.”

Check out more from NBA All-Star weekend

2023 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest
2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest

Kevin Love to sign with Miami Heat after clearing waivers

By Feb 19, 2023, 12:15 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kevin Love wanted minutes and he found them in Miami.

The Heat were the frontrunners to sign Love the second it was announced he had asked for a buyout from the Cavaliers. Now that’s about to be a reality, he will sign with the Heat once he clears waivers from the buyout his agent confirmed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love wanted minutes and a steady role, something he no longer had in Cleveland — he had not played in the team’s last dozen games — which led to his request for a buyout. The Cavaliers, Suns, Lakers and 76ers all talked to Love and his representatives, but Miami was always going to be a tough situation to beat.

The Heat have the minutes at the four to give — they have missed the presence of P.J. Tucker this season. Caleb Martin has been the Heat’s starting four for much of the season, with Jimmy Butler playing some minutes there as well, and behind those two a group of rookie Nikola Jovic, Max Strus, and Haywood Highsmith getting some run.

Love — a five-time All-Star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist — is not his peak self at age 34, but he is a better fit at the four than any of the Heat’s other options, and he gives Erik Spoelstra some flexibility to experiment with. Martin likely continues to start at the four for now, but Spoelstra could try starting Love and boosting the Heat bench by moving Martin there. However the rotation ultimately shakes out, Love should fit right in.

Expect him to be playing with his new team when play resumes after the All-Star break.

Check out more on the Heat

2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win
Cleveland Cavaliers v Utah Jazz
Report: Miami Heat frontrunners to land Kevin Love with buyout done
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers
Lakers reportedly “kicking the tires” on adding Kevin Love off...

NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest

By Feb 19, 2023, 9:55 AM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — The world knows who Mac McClung is now.

It took a pretty committed NBA fan to know beforehand — while he had a standout run for the Lakers at Summer League, he played in two NBA games and the 76ers had just given him a two-way contract this week — but when you open the Dunk Contest like this, the world reacts.

Mac McClung is the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion and that had the NBA world reacting, both in the building and on social media.

Check out more from All-Star weekend

BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE
Silver plays down load management, “I don’t have a good answer”...
2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest

Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win

By Feb 19, 2023, 12:14 AM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Damian Lillard pulled on his Weber State uni — from where he went to college just 30 miles north of Vivint Arena — and reminded anyone who dared forget he is one of the game’s best shooters. And he is clutch.

Lillard won his first 3-Point Contest in his third attempt in dramatic fashion, knocking down his final moneyball to pass Buddy Hield and take the event.

“It made it that much more special,” Lillard said of winning it this close to Ogden, where he went to college.

As always, the 3-Point Contest was packed with talent. Jayson Tatum put up a 20 in the first round, as did hometown Jazz favorite Lauri Markkanen, but they were all eliminated (as were Julius Randle and Kevin Huerter).

Buddy Hield advanced to the final round, but. Tyrese Haliburton — underrated all season and coming into this shootout — stole the first round with a 31.

In the final three Haliburton faded, while Hield set the bar with a quality score of 25.

And then it was Dame Time.

Here is more from All-Star weekend

BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE
Silver plays down load management, “I don’t have a good answer”...
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest

That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:46 PM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — When it first leaked Mac McClung was in the Dunk Contest, the reaction from casual basketball fans and plenty of people on talk shows was, “who? and “Why are they putting a G-Leaguer in the biggest show on Saturday night?”

Here’s why.

Mac McClung isn’t just the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion — although he is that too, he rocked the building and left NBA All-Stars courtside slack-jawed. More than that, he’s the underdog story of the guy who could, the guy from Gate City, Virginia (a town of 2,034) who believed in himself and put in the work, and when he finally got his chance he grabbed it with both hands — while repping his Gate City High School jersey.

“It just kind of feels ever since the beginning I was the underdog, even when I was younger,” McClung said. “But just like I was saying, kind of just proving yourself right and not others wrong is kind of more brings a little more satisfaction. So I just kind of looked at it that way.”

Although, when he threw down that last dunk — a 540 that he said he was missing the day before — he wasn’t shying away, looking like Vince Carter declaring it was over.

“I think something took over me, I don’t know that was but you know, I wouldn’t really even thinking the moment it was just kind of just something that happened to be honest with you,” McClung said.

McClung also put in the work before this contest, researching past Dunk Contest and professional dunkers with videos up on social media. He said he and his friends bounced ideas off each other and he had eight dunks in his pocket for the night — enough to come back next year and defend his crown.

For McClung, it’s back to work on the rest of his game as he tries to turn the two-way contract the 76ers just signed him to into a chance to have more than a cup of coffee in the NBA.

McClung had to work for this. He just edged out the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III in the Finals, who would have won it in a lot of recent years. Murphy was impressive from the start, using Pelicans teammate Jose Alvarado with the steal, then lobbing off the glass for his first dunk of the night.

Murphy also had an impressive combo tomahawk into windmill dunk.

But this night belonged to the underdog and Mac McClung. People will remember his name now.

Check out more from All-Star weekend

BASKET-NBA-ALLSTAR-PRESS-CONFERENCE
Silver plays down load management, “I don’t have a good answer”...
2023 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
NBA world reacts to Mac McClung dunks, reviving Dunk Contest
2023 NBA All Star - Starry 3-Point Contest
Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win