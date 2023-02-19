Silver downplays load management: ‘I don’t have a good answer’ for fan frustration

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Curry was voted an All-Star but is out of Sunday’s showcase game due to a left leg injury. Kevin Durant (knee) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are both out as well (although Zion is in Salt Lake City doing promotional work).

Beyond that trio, the list of All-Stars who have missed at least 10 games this season is long: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo (who has a wrist injury that could limit his minutes on Sunday), Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

While many of those missed games are due to legitimate injuries, star players missing games and load management — seeming to devalue the regular season — have become hot topics around the league.

“I understand it from a fan standpoint that if you are particularly buying tickets to a particular game and that player isn’t playing. I don’t have a good answer for that other than this is a deep league with incredible competition,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in his annual All-Star weekend press conference. “But the mindset of our teams and players these days… is that they should be optimizing performance for the playoffs. The difficulty is fans of that team, of those teams, want them to do that as well.”

The NBA and its player’s union — deep in negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement — are discussing the issue. There have been reports the NBA could tie eligibility for postseason awards such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year to games played.

“It’s something that I don’t think we’re approaching in an adversarial way with the players association,” Silver said. “We’re working collectively, together with our doctors, our data scientists, and trying to see if there’s an optimal way for player performance. If it means at some point we conclude that we’re better off elongating the schedule… that’s worth looking at. If we thought it made sense to reduce the number of games we would.”

That is one of the most common calls — reduce the number of games in the too-long NBA season. Steve Kerr has suggested reducing the NBA schedule by 10 games, to 72. While that would lead to difficult financial questions, Silver isn’t convinced reducing the number of games would reduce player load management all that much.

“You’ll recall only two seasons ago coming out of the bubble season, we played a 72-game season,” Silver said. “Now, the footprint was slightly smaller, but it was an interesting experiment because it didn’t change team behavior all that much in terms of the focus on load and players.”

That season is a flawed sample. The bubble season had stretched into October, then the NBA turned around and quickly started the new season before Christmas. That short offseason had teams resting and watching players closely, plus there was time missed by players due to COVID. That said, it’s fair to think that playing just 72 games would change team behavior much when the focus is on the postseason.

From the player’s perspective, they are trying to perform at their peak while protecting their bodies for a longer career, and they are following the smart science.

“Nobody knows how anyone else’s body heals. The only person that knows is the person that is hurt or injured,” Kyrie Irving said Saturday. “We try our best to tell [the media] what is going on, but you have doctors online telling everybody that he needs to be back in two weeks. You’ve got this person over here saying that he is not really hurt. He doesn’t want to play.

“So I think the narratives have run amok. But as players, we take pride in preparing ourselves at a very high level and performing for our families and the fans that support us. We’re nothing without our fans.
I just think the narrative needs to change in terms of load management. Eighty-two games is a long season.”

Silver’s 30-minute meeting with the media covered a lot of ground. Other topics covered include:

• Player trade requests/player movement was another topic in the wake of both Durant and Irving switching conferences at the deadline via trade.

“It’s interesting also that we’ve had probably as much player movement this year than at any time in our history,” Silver said. “And I think that speaks to teams, as we got close to the trade deadline, trying to situate themselves in the best possible position to compete going into the playoffs. And in this case over 10% of the entire league was moved roughly in the last week before the trade deadline.”

Durant had said earlier in the day that player trade requests were “great” for the league. Silver wouldn’t go that far, but he does recognize that player movement draws attention to the NBA.

“When it comes to player movement, I generally think that’s positive,” Silver said. “In fact, we designed this current Collective Bargaining Agreement with shorter contracts, for example, with the way free agency works, to allow for that. I think for fans, you don’t want your team to be locked into mediocrity. You want teams to be in a position with smart management where they can rebuild or make smart moves or, frankly, with both teams and players, work themselves out of bad relationships.

“That’s very different than a so-called demand for a trade. I think that, in fact, the Players Association has agreed with us in our current collective bargaining agreement there are rules against making public trade demands.”

Silver said that a couple of times, but he’s playing with semantics. Kyrie Irving didn’t violate the rules because he did not sit down in front of a mic with a reporter (or say on social media) he wanted a trade, he never made a public statement. However, his representatives told the team, and soon after everyone in the league knew. That’s still a trade demand, even if it’s not a public one.

• Both Silver and NBPA executive director Tamika L. Tremaglio said in separate press conferences that getting a new CBA worked out before the newly-set March 31 deadline to opt out was a priority.

While neither Silver nor Tremaglio would get into detail on any sticking points with the new CBA, both said returning the NBA’s age limit to 18 — getting rid of the current “one-and-done” rule — was being discussed. Tremaglio said it was important to both find a way to properly mentor the 18-year-olds coming into the league and not take jobs away from established veterans.

• Silver played down concerns over the looming bankruptcy of the Diamond Sports Group, which oversees the Bally Sports regional sports network, which carries the games of 16 NBA teams.

“Short term, I’m not all that concerned,” Silver said of the potential bankruptcy. “It largely affects the regular season for the NBA in terms of distributing, delivering those games directly to our consumers. And if they were to indeed, you know, file for bankruptcy, there won’t be that much of the regular season left. For that period of time, we will have in place arrangements, if necessary, to continue to distribute those games to fans…

“I would say long term I’m not that concerned because there are many other ways, platforms, including local over-the-air television, streaming services, other methods, to bring those games linear and digitally directly to fans,” he added. “In the mid-term, it’s an issue we’re going to have to work through.”

LeBron on Lakers’ playoff push: ’23 of the most important games of my career’

SALT LAKE CITY — “It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season.”

That statement from LeBron James turned heads before the All-Star Game Sunday. This is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, who in a few minutes would play in his 19th All-Star Game, not to mention the four rings, four MVPs, and GOAT-level resume he has put together in 20 NBA seasons. Do these next 23 games matter that much to the man?

Yes.

This is who LeBron is — a man always looking forward, looking for the next challenge, and relishing the competition. Getting these Lakers — 27-32, the 13th seed in the West at the All-Star break — into the playoffs and being a threat there is the challenge.

“I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA,” LeBron said later, expanding on why the 23 games matter to him. “We’re sitting up here talking about the [all-time scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from. So I hope I can figure out a way to just make sure that I’m available on the floor every single night for these 23 games to give us a chance, give our group a chance to be able to compete every night and give ourselves a chance to win every night so we can give ourselves a chance to get into the postseason.”

The availability of LeBron and Anthony Davis will matter a lot in getting the Lakers to the postseason. The right hand contusion that was the official reason LeBron sat out the second half of the All-Star game is nothing to worry about. Both LeBron and Davis getting a week off to let their bodies heal for a final push is needed.

The Lakers improved their roster at the trade deadline, adding needed shooting with D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (Russell can handle some secondary playmaking as well), plus Jared Vanderbilt to hit the boards and add more of an inside presence next to Davis. Those three newcomers joined LeBron and Davis in the starting lineup in the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans just before the break, which allows Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Dennis Schroder and others to come off the bench.

LeBron believes that is not only a lineup that can make the playoffs but do some damage once there.

“I’ve always been confident in any club that I’ve been on once we got into the playoffs that we can compete with anyone, and I feel no different now,” LeBron said. “With the roster the way we’re shaped up right now, if we can finish off this regular season on the right foot, then we can compete versus anyone in the Western Conference, if not the whole league. But it’s going to take a lot of commitment, which is okay. That’s what it should be about.”

Nobody should question LeBron’s commitment — he means what he says about these final 23 games. Whether the Lakers can keep this new rotation healthy and on the court is the question that will determine if LeBron can get back to the postseason.

Russell Westbrook staying in Los Angeles, to sign with Clippers

The Clippers players REALLY wanted him. The Clippers are a player-friendly organization that needs a point guard.

All of that means the deal is getting done — Russell Westbrook is going to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after he is bought out by the Utah Jazz, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on the word of Westbrook’s agent.

This makes sense for Westbrook — he has loved playing back home in Los Angeles close to his family and friends. Also, the Clippers can give him minutes, they shifted around their point guard situation at the trade deadline, sending out Reggie Jackson and John Wall. Terance Mann has been the starting point guard (and playing well in the role), and now they have Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland. Westbrook can fit into that mix.

“I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him,” Paul George said after a recent game. “I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”

The Westbrook George played with in OKC is not the guy he is now. Westbrook averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 assists a game with the Lakers but on a very inefficient 49.6 true shooting percentage, he is a minus defender at this point in his career, and he didn’t mesh well on the court with LeBron James. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Jazz in a three-team blockbuster that also sent Mike Conley to the Timberwolves. Westbrook was never going to touch the court in Utah, and they gave him the freedom to talk to interested teams (he was also linked to the Bulls and Suns).

The Clippers are a team in need of more shooting and defense. They got Westbrook. There was not unanimity in their front office about this move, but while the Clippers have played better of late (10-4 in their last 14 with the best offense in the NBA over that stretch, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the court more), they have not looked like a true contender. This is a bold move, we’ll see how it plays out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly to see specialist, get more testing on wrist

SALT LAKE CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo played 20 seconds in Sunday’s All-Star Game, scoring the first bucket of the night on a dunk then intentionally fouling Luka Dončić and subbing himself out.

The reason is a sprained wrist — which he had taped up — suffered in the Bucks’ final game before the All-Star break. It’s serious enough that he is headed to New York to see a specialist and get further testing, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Taking it day by day, try to get healthy,” Antetokounmpo said after the game when asked about his wrist. “You know, obviously, I had the incident three days ago. I don’t think it’s smart in any way to, you know, play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.

“At the end of the day, obviously, you want to participate, you want to run up and down, joke around, have some dunks, create some work. But at the end of the day, I feel you also have to be mature. Hard decision, but mature decision to take a break here, take care of it, and hopefully I can be available for my team when they need me.”

Antetokounmpo sprained his wrist Thursday night against the Bulls when he went for the block off the backboard of a Coby White shot. Antetokounmpo fell into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand, leading to the sprain.

Antetokounmpo has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists a game for the Bucks.

Milwaukee, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East and having won 12 games in a row coming into the break, is not going to race Antetokounmpo back on the court — they will prioritize him being healthy for the playoffs. There has been no official description of the injury nor a timeline for his return released. The specialist in New York may have some say over those things.

Highlights, notes, even injury updates from 2023 NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — Jayson Tatum set an NBA record by dropping 55 points, earning him the All-Star MVP award. Damian Lillard put on a shooting exhibition (just like he did the night before). Ja Morant put on a dunking clinic.

Those moments of skill gave us plenty to remember from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. As usual, guys didn’t pack their defense for the trip to the Rocky Mountains, it was not a particularly entertaining game (and certainly not well played), but they gave the fans what they wanted — this is an exhibition, after all. It made for good theater.

Here are some highlights, as well as some notes from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:

• Team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the first bucket of the game on a dunk, then instantly fouled Luka Donicic, subbed himself out and did not return. He sprained his wrist in the Bucks’ final game before the break and had a wrap on it for this game.

“Hard decision, but it was my decision to kind of take a break here, and hopefully I can be available for my team [when play restarts],” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo is headed to New York for a specialist to look at his wrist, according to a report.

• The other team captain, LeBron James, had maybe the dunk of the night with this alley-oop off the backboard to himself.

• LeBron did not play in the second half due to what the Lakers called a hand contusion. LeBron said postgame he suffered that when he tried a chase-down block and caught it on the rim. He was expected to play limited minutes even if he was healthy, so there is no surprise here, the hand injury is nothing Lakers fans should worry about.

• This is Antetokounmpo’s first win as a team captain (1-2) and the first loss for LeBron in that role (5-1).

• If it hadn’t been for Tatum’s historic night, Donovan Mitchell would have been MVP — and it would have been fitting in his return to Utah. He got some of the loudest cheers of the night.

• One of the more entertaining parts of the night was when MVP Tatum and fellow Celtic Jaylen Brown started isolating on each other in the third. They both got their shots in — and Brown hit Tatum with the “too small.”

• The third quarter became all about the 3-ball, with Tatum and Donovan Mitchell trading off-deep 3s (Tatum had five in the quarter on his way to 27 points in the frame). Mitchell was hitting from almost the logo.

Damian Lillard watched all this and said, “hold my beer.”

• The always-clutch Lillard also closed out the game from 3.

• Nikola Jokić is the two-time MVP and looks like the frontrunner for a third, yet he was the seventh of eight starters picked. Did that bother him?

“I would not draft myself either. I’m not meant for this game,” Jokić said with a laugh.

He also said he felt terrible about the pre-game draft, where he started walking over to LeBron before his name was called, leaving Lauri Markkanen just sitting there. Jokić said he didn’t know the Jazz forward was there and thought he was the last pick.

• On Saturday, Ja Morant said no to doing future Dunk Contests, then on Sunday night showed why everyone wants him to do it.

• Before the second half, the NBA brought out the second and third all-time scorers in NBA history — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone (the latter of whom the Jazz crowd loved but makes much of the NBA wince now) — to honor the new all-time leading scorer LeBron James.

DeMar DeRozan‘s reaction when the announcer called him the “master of the midrange” was fantastic.

• The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, coming off a facial fracture that caused him to miss games, played with a mask on. He still scored 35, it didn’t seem to slow him down.

• “I played and had fun, and that’s what All-Star Game is all about,” said Joel Embiid, who had hinted over the past couple of weeks he might skip the All-Star Game to let his body rest. Not only did he play, he scored 32.

