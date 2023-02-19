Giannis can’t wait to pick Morant as captains select All-Star teams

By Feb 19, 2023, 8:32 PM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo caught LeBron James and everyone by surprise when he didn’t pick his Bucks’ teammate first, grabbing Damian Lillard as his first reserve before taking his point guard Jrue Holiday.

However, the highlight of the first live draft of the NBA All-Star teams was when Antetokounmpo tried to draft Ja Morant as a reserve, except he is a starter. Host Ernie Johnson had to gently correct him while LeBron just cracked up.

Here’s how the teams shake out

Team LeBron:

Starters
• LeBron James
Joel Embiid
Kyrie Irving
• Luka Dončić
• Nikola Jokić

Reserves
Anthony Edwards
Jaylen Brown
Paul George
Tyrese Haliburton
Julius Randle
De'Aaron Fox
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Team Giannis:

Starters
• Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
• Ja Morant
Donovan Mitchell
Lauri Markkanen

Reserves
• Damian Lillard
• Jrue Holiday
• Shai Gilgious-Alexander
DeMar DeRozan
Pascal Siakam
Bam Adebayo
Domantas Sabonis

A handful of quick thoughts:

• Let the rumors fly — LeBron picked free agent to be Irving as a starter. Also, let the NBA’s tampering investigation begin. LeBron said this one was for Cleveland (where they won a ring as teammates).

• Maybe the funniest thing was when a camera zoomed in on Antetokounmpo’s notes for the draft and it was broadcast. It had Lillard at the top of the list.

• LeBron went big with the starters, taking Embiid first and later grabbing Jokić.

• Team Giannis reunites former Kings backcourt Fox and Haliburton.

• Markkanen was the last starter taken, and Jaren Jackson Jr. was the last reserve.

Highlights, notes, even injury updates from 2023 NBA All-Star Game

By Feb 20, 2023, 1:27 AM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Jayson Tatum set an NBA record by dropping 55 points, earning him the All-Star MVP award. Damian Lillard put on a shooting exhibition (just like he did the night before). Ja Morant put on a dunking clinic.

Those moments of skill gave us plenty to remember from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. As usual, guys didn’t pack their defense for the trip to the Rocky Mountains, but they gave the fans what they wanted — this is an exhibition, after all. It made for good theater.

Here are some highlights, as well as some notes from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:

• Team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the first bucket of the game on a dunk, then instantly fouled Luka Donicic, subbed himself out and did not return. He sprained his wrist in the Bucks’ final game before the break and had a wrap on it for this game.

“Hard decision, but it was my decision to kind of take a break here, and hopefully I can be available for my team [when play restarts],” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo is headed to New York for a specialist to look at his wrist, according to a report.

• The other team captain, LeBron James, had maybe the dunk of the night with this alley-oop off the backboard to himself.

• LeBron did not play in the second half due to what the Lakers called a hand contusion. LeBron said postgame he suffered that when he tried a chase-down block and caught it on the rim. He wasn’t expected to play limited minutes even if he was healthy, so there is no surprise here.

• This is Antetokounmpo’s first win as a team captain (1-2) and the first loss for LeBron in that role (5-1).

• If it hadn’t been for Tatum’s historic night, Donovan Mitchell would have been MVP — and it would have been fitting in his return to Utah. He got some of the loudest cheers of the night.

• One of the more entertaining parts of the night was when MVP Tatum and fellow Celtic Jaylen Brown started isolating on each other in the third. They both got their shots in — and Brown hit Tatum with the “too small.”

• The third quarter became all about the 3-ball, with Tatum and Donovan Mitchell trading off-deep 3s (Tatum had five in the quarter on his way to 27 points in the frame). Mitchell was hitting from almost the logo.

Damian Lillard watched all this and said, “hold my beer.”

• The always-clutch Lillard also closed out the game from 3.

• Nikola Jokić is the two-time MVP and looks like the frontrunner for a third, yet he was the seventh of eight starters picked. Did that bother him?

“I would not draft myself either. I’m not meant for this game,” Jokić said with a laugh.

He also said he felt terrible about the draft, where he started walking over to LeBron before his name was called, leaving Lauri Markkanen just sitting there. Jokić said he didn’t know the Jazz forward was there and thought he was the last pick.

• On Saturday, Ja Morant said no to doing future Dunk Contests, then on Sunday night showed why everyone wants him to do it.

• Before the second half, the NBA brought out the second and third all-time scorers in NBA history — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone (the latter of whom the Jazz crowd loved but makes much of the NBA wince now) — to honor the new all-time leading scorer LeBron James.

DeMar DeRozan‘s reaction when the announcer called him the “master of the midrange” was fantastic.

• The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, coming off a facial fracture that caused him to miss games, played with a mask on. He still scored 35, it didn’t seem to slow him down.

• “I played and had fun, and that’s what All-Star Game is all about,” said Joel Embiid, who had hinted over the past couple of weeks he might skip the All-Star Game to let his body rest. Not only did he play, he scored 32.

Watch Jayson Tatum set NBA All-Star record with 55 points, win MVP

By Feb 20, 2023, 12:32 AM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Like many kids, Jayson Tatum grew up dreaming of setting records on the biggest of NBA stages.

“I’m not too far removed from being a kid in St. Louis with essentially a ball and a dream and dreaming about these moments of being here,” Tatum said. “And living out that dream in reality is hard to describe.”

He was living out that dream on Sunday night, scoring an All-Star Game record 55 points on his way to earning the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award and lifting Team Giannis to a 184-175 win over Team LeBron.

Tatum grew up idolizing Kobe, which makes winning his award all the more special, Tatum said.

“My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after [Kobe], Tatum said. “I remember telling myself that day that I’ve got to get one of those before I get done.”

Tatum was hot from the tip-off, scoring 13 points in the first quarter. However, he put his stamp on the game in the third when he scored 27 in a barrage of 3-pointers, he was 10-of-18 from beyond the arc in this game. He said he didn’t know about the record or the fact he was close to it until his team told him.

“I remember running down the court, one of my assistant coaches told me,” Tatum said. “Then Dame [Lillard] — I think I had, like, 49, and Dame was, like, ‘The record is 52, go get it.’ I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to go get it.'”

One of the more entertaining parts of the night was when Tatum and fellow Celtic Jaylen Brown started isolating and going right at each other.

“That was like another day at the office for us, right?” Tatum said. “Been on the same team for six years now. We’ve played a countless number of one-on-one games, scrimmages against each other. We’ve always kind of brought the best out of each other. So it was a normal day for us, just millions of people watching on one of the biggest stages.”

You can be sure those 55 points and that MVP award will come up next time Tatum and Brown face off in practice.

Silver plays down load management, “I don’t have a good answer” for fan frustration

By Feb 19, 2023, 1:07 PM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Curry was voted an All-Star but is out of Sunday’s showcase game due to a left leg injury. Kevin Durant (knee) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are both out as well (although Zion is in Salt Lake City doing promotional work).

Beyond that trio, the list of All-Stars who have missed at least 10 games this season is long: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo (who has a wrist injury that could limit his minutes on Sunday), Luka Dončić, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

While many of those missed games are due to legitimate injuries, star players missing games and load management — seeming to devalue the regular season — have become hot topics around the league.

“I understand it from a fan standpoint that if you are particularly buying tickets to a particular game and that player isn’t playing. I don’t have a good answer for that other than this is a deep league with incredible competition,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in his annual All-Star weekend press conference. “But the mindset of our teams and players these days… is that they should be optimizing performance for the playoffs. The difficulty is fans of that team, of those teams, want them to do that as well.”

The NBA and its player’s union — deep in negotiations on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement — are discussing the issue. There have been reports the NBA could tie eligibility for postseason awards such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year to games played.

“It’s something that I don’t think we’re approaching in an adversarial way with the players association,” Silver said. “We’re working collectively, together with our doctors, our data scientists, and trying to see if there’s an optimal way for player performance. If it means at some point we conclude that we’re better off elongating the schedule… that’s worth looking at. If we thought it made sense to reduce the number of games we would.”

That is one of the most common calls — reduce the number of games in the too-long NBA season. Steve Kerr has suggested reducing the NBA schedule by 10 games, to 72. While that would lead to difficult financial questions, Silver isn’t convinced reducing the number of games would reduce player load management all that much.

“You’ll recall only two seasons ago coming out of the bubble season, we played a 72-game season,” Silver said. “Now, the footprint was slightly smaller, but it was an interesting experiment because it didn’t change team behavior all that much in terms of the focus on load and players.”

That season is a flawed sample. The bubble season had stretched into October, then the NBA turned around and quickly started the new season before Christmas. That short offseason had teams resting and watching players closely, plus there was time missed by players due to COVID. That said, it’s fair to think that playing just 72 games would change team behavior much when the focus is on the postseason.

From the player’s perspective, they are trying to perform at their peak while protecting their bodies for a longer career, and they are following the smart science.

“Nobody knows how anyone else’s body heals. The only person that knows is the person that is hurt or injured,” Kyrie Irving said Saturday. “We try our best to tell [the media] what is going on, but you have doctors online telling everybody that he needs to be back in two weeks. You’ve got this person over here saying that he is not really hurt. He doesn’t want to play.

“So I think the narratives have run amok. But as players, we take pride in preparing ourselves at a very high level and performing for our families and the fans that support us. We’re nothing without our fans.
I just think the narrative needs to change in terms of load management. Eighty-two games is a long season.”

Silver’s 30-minute meeting with the media covered a lot of ground. Other topics covered include:

• Player trade requests/player movement was another topic in the wake of both Durant and Irving switching conferences at the deadline via trade.

“It’s interesting also that we’ve had probably as much player movement this year than at any time in our history,” Silver said. “And I think that speaks to teams, as we got close to the trade deadline, trying to situate themselves in the best possible position to compete going into the playoffs. And in this case over 10% of the entire league was moved roughly in the last week before the trade deadline.”

Durant had said earlier in the day that player trade requests were “great” for the league. Silver wouldn’t go that far, but he does recognize that player movement draws attention to the NBA.

“When it comes to player movement, I generally think that’s positive,” Silver said. “In fact, we designed this current Collective Bargaining Agreement with shorter contracts, for example, with the way free agency works, to allow for that. I think for fans, you don’t want your team to be locked into mediocrity. You want teams to be in a position with smart management where they can rebuild or make smart moves or, frankly, with both teams and players, work themselves out of bad relationships.

“That’s very different than a so-called demand for a trade. I think that, in fact, the Players Association has agreed with us in our current collective bargaining agreement there are rules against making public trade demands.”

Silver said that a couple of times, but he’s playing with semantics. Kyrie Irving didn’t violate the rules because he did not sit down in front of a mic with a reporter (or say on social media) he wanted a trade, he never made a public statement. However, his representatives told the team, and soon after everyone in the league knew. That’s still a trade demand, even if it’s not a public one.

• Both Silver and NBPA executive director Tamika L. Tremaglio said in separate press conferences that getting a new CBA worked out before the newly-set March 31 deadline to opt out was a priority.

While neither Silver nor Tremaglio would get into detail on any sticking points with the new CBA, both said returning the NBA’s age limit to 18 — getting rid of the current “one-and-done” rule — was being discussed. Tremaglio said it was important to both find a way to properly mentor the 18-year-olds coming into the league and not take jobs away from established veterans.

• Silver played down concerns over the looming bankruptcy of the Diamond Sports Group, which oversees the Bally Sports regional sports network, which carries the games of 16 NBA teams.

“Short term, I’m not all that concerned,” Silver said of the potential bankruptcy. “It largely affects the regular season for the NBA in terms of distributing, delivering those games directly to our consumers. And if they were to indeed, you know, file for bankruptcy, there won’t be that much of the regular season left. For that period of time, we will have in place arrangements, if necessary, to continue to distribute those games to fans…

“I would say long term I’m not that concerned because there are many other ways, platforms, including local over-the-air television, streaming services, other methods, to bring those games linear and digitally directly to fans,” he added. “In the mid-term, it’s an issue we’re going to have to work through.”

Kevin Love to sign with Miami Heat after clearing waivers

By Feb 19, 2023, 12:15 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Kevin Love wanted minutes and he found them in Miami.

The Heat were the frontrunners to sign Love the second it was announced he had asked for a buyout from the Cavaliers. Now that’s about to be a reality, he will sign with the Heat once he clears waivers from the buyout his agent confirmed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Love wanted minutes and a steady role, something he no longer had in Cleveland — he had not played in the team’s last dozen games — which led to his request for a buyout. The Cavaliers, Suns, Lakers and 76ers all talked to Love and his representatives, but Miami was always going to be a tough situation to beat.

The Heat have the minutes at the four to give — they have missed the presence of P.J. Tucker this season. Caleb Martin has been the Heat’s starting four for much of the season, with Jimmy Butler playing some minutes there as well, and behind those two a group of rookie Nikola Jovic, Max Strus, and Haywood Highsmith getting some run.

Love — a five-time All-Star, NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist — is not his peak self at age 34, but he is a better fit at the four than any of the Heat’s other options, and he gives Erik Spoelstra some flexibility to experiment with. Martin likely continues to start at the four for now, but Spoelstra could try starting Love and boosting the Heat bench by moving Martin there. However the rotation ultimately shakes out, Love should fit right in.

Expect him to be playing with his new team when play resumes after the All-Star break.

