Kevin Durant: Player trade requests are “great for the league”

By Feb 18, 2023, 5:49 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Player trade requests, specifically a couple to get out of Brooklyn, shook the NBA at the trade deadline. Kyrie Irving couldn’t get the contract extension he wanted in Brooklyn and in response requested a trade. A few days later he was a Dallas Maverick. In the wake of that, Kevin Durant more quietly asked for a trade and found his way to Phoenix. 

When asked during NBA All-Star media day if players requesting trades is bad for the league, Durant pushed back, saying they are “great for the NBA.” (Ben Golliver of the Washington Post has the video).

“I don’t think it’s bad for the league, it’s bringing more eyes to the league, more people are more excited. The Tweets that I get, the news hits that we got from me being traded, Kyrie being traded, it just brings more attention to the league and that’s really what makes you money, when you get more attention. So I think it’s great for the league to be honest. Teams been trading players and making acquisitions for a long time, now when a player can kind of dictate where he wants to go and leave in free agency or demand a trade, that’s part of the game now so I don’t think it’s a bad thing.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver feels differently.

“Player trade demands are a bad thing,” Silver said on SportsCenter this week. “We don’t want them to happen, and we’ve got to focus on that and make sure that everyone is honoring their agreements.”

Of course, Silver works at the pleasure of the owners, and those owners want as much control over the process and players as possible.

And that’s the dividing line on this topic: How much power do people feel players should have over this process? NBA teams sign players to deals then turn around and quickly trade them, uprooting their lives — even max players, ask Blake Griffin about his exit from the Clippers. Players with leverage to demand a trade feel that it simply balances the scales with what teams can do.

This is all more nuanced than for fans. How they feel about a player who gave it his all to win and got let down by management differs from a player who was disruptive or never gave his team that all-in chance to make it work.

Durant is right about one thing — this is a transaction league now. Player movement — and rumors of player movement — draw more eyeballs and views more than the games themselves. It is what fans want. If the league ever figured out how to monetize all that transaction buzz, they would sing a different tune as well.

Lillard turns 3-point Contest into Dame Time with win

By Feb 19, 2023, 12:14 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Damian Lillard pulled on his Weber State uni — from where he went to college just 30 miles north of Vivint Arena — and reminded anyone who dared forget he is one of the game’s best shooters. And he is clutch.

Lillard won his first 3-Point Contest in his third attempt in dramatic fashion, knocking down his final moneyball to pass Buddy Hield and take the event.

“It made it that much more special,” Lillard said of winning it this close to Ogden, where he went to college.

As always, the 3-Point Contest was packed with talent. Jayson Tatum put up a 20 in the first round, as did hometown Jazz favorite Lauri Markkanen, but they were all eliminated (as were Julius Randle and Kevin Huerter).

Buddy Hield advanced to the final round, but. Tyrese Haliburton — underrated all season and coming into this shootout — stole the first round with a 31.

In the final three Haliburton faded, while Hield set the bar with a quality score of 25.

And then it was Dame Time.

That’s who Mac McClung is — show stopper revives Dunk Contest

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:46 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — When it first leaked Mac McClung was in the Dunk Contest, the reaction from casual basketball fans and plenty of people on talk shows was, “who? and “Why are they putting a G-Leaguer in the biggest show on Saturday night?”

Here’s why.

Mac McClung isn’t just the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest champion — although he is that too, he rocked the building and left NBA All-Stars courtside slack-jawed. More than that, he’s the underdog story of the guy who could, the guy from Gate City, Virginia (a town of 2,034) who believed in himself and put in the work, and when he finally got his chance he grabbed it with both hands — while repping his Gate City High School jersey.

“It just kind of feels ever since the beginning I was the underdog, even when I was younger,” McClung said. “But just like I was saying, kind of just proving yourself right and not others wrong is kind of more brings a little more satisfaction. So I just kind of looked at it that way.”

Although, when he threw down that last dunk — a 540 that he said he was missing the day before — he wasn’t shying away, looking like Vince Carter declaring it was over.

“I think something took over me, I don’t know that was but you know, I wouldn’t really even thinking the moment it was just kind of just something that happened to be honest with you,” McClung said.

McClung also put in the work before this contest, researching past Dunk Contest and professional dunkers with videos up on social media. He said he and his friends bounced ideas off each other and he had eight dunks in his pocket for the night — enough to come back next year and defend his crown.

For McClung, it’s back to work on the rest of his game as he tries to turn the two-way contract the 76ers just signed him to into a chance to have more than a cup of coffee in the NBA.

McClung had to work for this. He just edged out the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III in the Finals, who would have won it in a lot of recent years. Murphy was impressive from the start, using Pelicans teammate Jose Alvarado with the steal, then lobbing off the glass for his first dunk of the night.

Murphy also had an impressive combo tomahawk into windmill dunk.

But this night belonged to the underdog and Mac McClung. People will remember his name now.

Report: Miami Heat frontrunners to land Kevin Love with buyout done

By Feb 18, 2023, 11:11 AM EST
UPDATE: The buyout with the Cavaliers is complete and the Heat likely will sign Love now, but he is going to talk to the 76ers first, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The stacked 76ers can offer minutes behind P.J. Tucker at the four, but it would be a limited role compared to what Miami can offer.

Also, the Heat have part of their mid-level exception left as well as their bi-annual exception, they can offer more money than the 76ers or other teams.

——————————

Kevin Love wants playing time, a defined role and a chance to contribute. He wasn’t getting that in Cleveland, where he had fallen out of the rotation and been on the bench the last 12 games, so he asked for a buyout from the Cavaliers.

The Miami Heat can offer that, which is why they have become the frontrunners to land Love, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Miami has started Caleb Martin at the four much of the season, and while he has put out his best effort they have missed what P.J. Tucker gave them the season before. Behind Martin has been a rotating group of players as Erik Spoelstra looks for something that works — rookie Nikola Jovic (out with a stress reaction in his back), Max Strus, and Haywood Highsmith have all got time.

Love would have an instant role and minutes, maybe coming off the bench at first, but moving into the starting lineup is not hard to envision.

There are other teams interested. The Suns would likely have a role for him off the bench, and the Lakers and Warriors have also been mentioned (although the roles with them are tougher to define).

Miami likely makes the most sense, but Cleveland will not like it — the Heat are a potential playoff matchup with the Cavaliers.

Expect this deal to get done by the time the All-Star break ends.

NBA to have All-Star captains choose reserves first in attempt to avoid last pick stigma

By Feb 18, 2023, 9:15 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Because we don’t want any millionaire NBA All-Stars with hurt feelings…

The NBA has tweaked the draft format for the All-Star Game this year, with captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picking the All-Stars on the court about 30 minutes before the actual game tips-off. The idea was to make it a little more playground-style.

But to avoid any hurt feeling about being the last pick, the captains will choose the reserves first and then the starters, it has leaked out before the game (most notably, Ernie Johnson said it on Inside the NBA on TNT). So, technically, the last player picked will be one of the starters.

Here are a few thoughts on this:

• Really?

• Everyone is going to know who the last reserve player is anyway, they will still be the last person picked in the mind of fans.

• Really?

• Why is the NBA fixing something that wasn’t a problem? In the 2019 draft, the last player picked was Bradley Beal, it didn’t exactly bruise his ego. Domantas Sabonis was the last pick in 2020, in 2021 it was Rudy Gobert (this was the only year there was much talk about it, but it was more about Gobert not being all that popular among players, not about his skills). Last season was the hysterical moment when Kevin Durant refused to pick James Harden — who had just forced his way off Durant’s Nets — and LeBron kept him on the board trying to force KD to take him, so Harden was the last player picked.

• Usually you would pick the reserves who complement the starters (who, presumably, would get a few more minutes). Now that is upended, with LeBron and Giannis having to choose starters that fit best with the reserves.

• I guess we’re doing this. Drafting the players 30 minutes before the game should be interesting.

