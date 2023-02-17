Wade, Nowitzki, Popovich headline Hall of Fame 2023 finalists

By Feb 17, 2023, 11:26 PM EST
Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The greatest Maverick in franchise history, two Spurs icons and the best Spaniard in NBA history — a guy who helped Kobe pick up a couple of rings — are all up for the basketball’s highest honor.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists for the 2023 class, and some players who are locks to get in sit at the top of that board: Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Gregg Popovich and Tony Parker.

At the top of the list from the North American Committee are:

Dwyane Wade is arguably the greatest two guard in the game’s history (assuming Jordan is a three), a three-time NBA champion and the 2006 Finals MVP. His resume includes eight All-NBA teams and 13 trips to the All-Star game, but more than that he is the talisman of the Miami Heat, the franchise icon that belongs in the Hall.

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest Maverick ever and the greatest European player in NBA history, an NBA champion and Finals MVP, plus he won the regular season MVP in 2007. His consistency over a 21-year career is legendary and he is sixth all-time in scoring in league history, plus he was a 12-time All-NBA player and 14-time All-Star. The only thing more sure than Nowitzki getting in is Mark Cuban being there for his enshrinement.

Gregg Popovich, the iconic coach of the five-time champion San Antonio Spurs — a team that won 50+ games 18-straight seasons with him at the helm, helping him on the way to being the winningest coach in NBA history. “Pop” also was always active with Team USA, including taking over the head coaching job and helping USA Basketball win the gold again in the Tokyo Olympics. One of the legends he coached was…

Tony Parker, the point guard for much of the Spurs’ legendary run, is a four-time NBA champion and was Finals MVP in 2007. He has four All-NBA nods and six All-Star trips, but what cements his spot in the Hall of Fame is his international resume, he was the MVP of EuroBasket 2013, which France won.’

Pau Gasol is another player with an impressive NBA and international resume. He is a two-time NBA champion, four-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2002. He led Spain to the FIBA World Championship in 2006 and won three Olympic medals (two silver, one bronze), and he carried the flag for Spain at the 2012 Olympics.

Also nominated are:

• Gene Keady, the legendary Purdue coach who was a seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.

• Gene Bess, who coached the Three Rivers Community College in Popular Bluff, Mo., for 50 years, winning 1,300 games (he’s the winningest college basketball coach across all levels).

• David Hixon, who coached at Amherst College for 42 years and amassed 826 wins and two D3 national championships.

• Becky Hammon, who most NBA fans know as the first women’s assistant coach in the NBA and current coach of the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, but before that she was a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Watch Pelicans Jose Alvarado call his shot then drain Rising Stars game-winner

By Feb 17, 2023, 11:49 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — He’s not just Grand Theft Alvarado anymore.

He is also Jose Alvarado, Rising Stars MVP and the guy who drained the game-winning shot for Team Pau at the All-Star Friday night event.

What’s cold-blooded is he called his shot to Donovan Mitchell just before that play.

Alvarado was playing hard and taking this exhibition seriously from the start, scoring 13 points in the first game of the four-team tournament, where young stars from the NBA and G-League Ignite divided into the teams coached by NBA legends (Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams, and Jason Terry, who led a roster comprised entirely of G Leaguers). Team Gasol beat Team Williams, then in the second game Team Joakim beat the G-Leaguers in a race to 40 (this event uses the Elam Ending with a target score rather than a timed game).

That set the stage for Alvarado’s heroics.

We can only hope the players on Sunday are having as much fun and playing as hard as Alvarado did on Friday night.

New technology allows fans to inject themselves into NBA games on app

By Feb 17, 2023, 6:13 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Ever wonder what it’d be like to fly through the air like Ja Morant and throw down a rim-shattering dunk?

The NBA can’t exactly offer that experience, but it can put your face and body in Ja Morant’s place so you can show your friends and say you did. It’s one of the features coming to the NBA app for fans who stream games there, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled it on Friday during the Tech Summit at All-Star weekend.

It’s impressive technology, but just part of what the league is doing to capture more of the streaming audience — alternate languages, integrated betting and different camera angles all will be part of the streaming package.

Streaming rights are a big part of the upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement and one of the things on people’s minds with reports that the Diamond Sports Group — the owner of the Bally Sports Network that handles the regional broadcasts for 16 NBA teams — appears headed for bankruptcy. The NBA is not alone in looking for a solution to this, MLB and NHL teams are facing the same concerns and issues.

“Will there be distribution of NBA games? Yes. Will that happen through the RSNs? I actually hope so. I hope so,” Los Angeles Clippers owner Ballmer told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “Will their bankruptcy be friendly enough for that to happen? I hope so. Will the creditors probably want our games to continue to get distributed? I think so. So somehow, I have faith without knowledge that we’ll get through this.”

It’s all something to watch — and watching games through the NBA app just got a lot more fun.

NBA world celebrates Michael Jordan's 60th birthday

By Feb 17, 2023, 1:32 PM EST
Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY — It has been 20 years since Michael Jordan last played in an All-Star Game, but his presence still hangs over the All-Star weekend in a city he tortured during his playing career. Right down to the kicks many players will wear on the court this weekend.

“I love Michael Jordan, but I wasn’t really born when he was playing,” Raptors star Scottie Barnes said, summing up the thoughts of a lot of the NBA’s younger generation. “But you just see the things that you see online. He was incredible, he was a killer on the court, he had the mental aspect. He had all the aspects of the game that you needed. He was he’s a legend.”

Bulls players, who play in the shadow of Jordan — almost literally, his statue is outside the United Center — understand his impact and told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago what he has meant to them.

“For me in my books, I always have MJ as the best player ever because without him, there’s nobody coming after him. He inspired us,” Zach LaVine said.

“I’ve said a couple times, he’s almost like a mythological creature. He almost didn’t exist. Some of his stats, you go back and look at his highlights, it’s like, ‘I don’t know if this guy was real.'”

“He gave so many generations something to chase after,” current Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan said. “I remember sticking out the tongue, doing the Jordan dunk, wanting to buy Jordans. Just everything about him culturally, the sport revolved around him, especially over the last 30 years.”

To celebrate his birthday, Jordan donated a historic $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which he has worked with closely since he was a player.

NBA Twitter was filled with tributes to Jordan as well.

 

Adam Silver says NBA does discipline referees, doesn't publicize it

By Feb 17, 2023, 12:58 PM EST
In the wake of a couple of high-profile referee errors this season — most infamously a missed call when Jayson Tatum fouled LeBron James with the game on the line — there have been calls from players and fans to punish the referees. If players get fines and suspensions for protesting calls, what about officials when they make a mistake?

They do face discipline, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said to Sage Steele on ESPN’s SportsCenter, but said that unlike player fines those are not made public.

“We don’t publicize discipline for officials. We don’t think that will be appropriate,” Silver said Friday in an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele on SportsCenter. “But their assignments are affected by the quality of their calls, whether or not they progress into the playoffs and then round by round is impacted by the accuracy of their calls and their demeanor on the floor. So there is a system for overseeing and making those judgements about officials. But more to your earlier point about getting the calls right, that’s again not a new issue.”

As for why replay didn’t step in specifically when Tatum fouled LeBron, that was because it was a no-call, Silver said.

“I know some people in that particular call you mentioned in that Celtics-Lakers game were upset that there was no opportunity for replay,” Silver said. “Many people focused on the coach not having another challenge. But remember in our league, you can’t challenge a non-call. And there’s a lot of difficulty there when you get into non-call. You could suggest every moment of a game is a non-call when a call isn’t being made in a way.”

Silver also said it creates a slippery slope — if you review the Tatum foul on LeBron, what about another missed call 15 seconds or a minute earlier? How many interruptions to the flow of the game do fans want? Do fans want the referees at the replay center to notify the game officials of a mistake, stop play and go back a possession or two to get a call right, then replay those 30+ seconds?

Silver admitted they are still trying to figure out the best way to use replay and the challenge system.

NBA officials are graded on their calls throughout games — only the final two minutes of close games are made public — and those evaluations are used to get the best officials on the court in the playoffs and Finals. Meaning yes, Scott Foster, Tony Brothers and the other referees that draw fans’ venom are the NBA’s best.

