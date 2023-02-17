Three things to Know: Is it time to take the Clippers seriously as contenders?

By Feb 17, 2023, 9:05 AM EST
1) Is it time to take the Clippers seriously as contenders?

“Then I’ll get on my knees and pray… We don’t get fooled again.”

It’s hard not to have the classic rock anthem by The Who running through your mind when thinking about the Clippers as a possible title threat, but they are starting to look like it.

The Clippers are 10-4 in their last 14 games with the best offense in the NBA over that stretch, with the latest of those wins coming Thursday night in the final game before the All-Star break, a 116-107 win over the still-shorthanded Suns, behind 26 a piece from Paul George and Terrence Mann. Kawhi Leonard added 16.

“We have everything we need. We have scorers, playmakers, and defensive stoppers,” Paul George said after the game. “We just have to bring that all together and find an identity to carry us throughout games. We plan to have a long postseason, so we plan to have an identity to carry us through that final stretch.”

The key to this Clippers run has been Kawhi Leonard being on the floor for 16 of the team’s last 19 games — he continues to play at an All-NBA level when he is out there. In his last 15 games he is averaging 27.1 points per game on 51.6% shooting, with 6.3 rebounds a night as well.

“I like how we look. I think we match up with anybody, but I think it’s gonna be a challenge regardless,” George said of the Clippers in a conference that just saw the Suns add Kevin Durant and the Mavericks add Kyrie Irving. “I think we have the group to really go out there and compete.”

The knock on the Clippers as contenders is that during this stretch of 15 games, they have the 19th-ranked defense in the league — that will not be good enough come the postseason. But the defense was not the problem most of the season (it is 12th in the league for the season, using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers to filter out garbage time), it was the offense. The other concern is that the Clippers have been one of the luckiest teams in the league, outperforming a net rating that suggests they are a .500ish team. Maybe that is changing, too.

“We still got to get better,” Leonard said. “I don’t think we’re playing at a championship level yet but we’re gradually getting better and we got to keep getting better.”

The Clippers sit as the No.4 seed in the West heading into the All-Star break, and despite the history they are a team to watch.

2) Bucks extend win streak to 12 but Antetokounmpo injures wrist

The storyline should be that the Bucks head into the All-Star break winning 12 in a row — beating the Bulls 112-100 on Thursday behind 33 points from Brook Lopez — and looking like legitimate title contenders.

Instead, it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s wrist, which he sprained in the second quarter falling into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand, and he left the game not to return.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game the X-rays were clean and this was just a sprain, and he sounded optimistic about Antetokounmpo’s recovery. However, whether he plays in Sunday’s All-Star Game, where he is a captain along with LeBron James, remains to be seen. The Bucks are not going to rush their star back.

3) Beal takes over late, scores 35 to cap off Wizards’ comeback over Timberwolves

Bradley Beal took over when it mattered, scoring 13 of his 35 points over the final 4:30 of the game to help the Wizards complete a 20-point comeback to beat the Timberwolves.

That’s the third time in four games Beal has scored 30+, and the Wizards got a boost from Corey Kispert off the bench with 15 points, knocking down 4-of-6 from 3.

While the Wizards have work to do over the season’s final third, they sit as the No.9 seed in the East and look like a postseason team. How big a threat they are in the postseason remains to be seen.

Adam Silver says NBA does discipline referees, doesn’t publicize it

By Feb 17, 2023, 12:58 PM EST
In the wake of a couple of high-profile referee errors this season — most infamously a missed call when Jayson Tatum fouled LeBron James with the game on the line — there have been calls from players and fans to punish the referees. If players get fines and suspensions for protesting calls, what about officials when they make a mistake?

They do face discipline, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said to Sage Steele on ESPN’s SportsCenter, but said that unlike player fines those are not made public.

“We don’t publicize discipline for officials. We don’t think that will be appropriate,” Silver said Friday in an interview with ESPN’s Sage Steele on SportsCenter. “But their assignments are affected by the quality of their calls, whether or not they progress into the playoffs and then round by round is impacted by the accuracy of their calls and their demeanor on the floor. So there is a system for overseeing and making those judgements about officials. But more to your earlier point about getting the calls right, that’s again not a new issue.”

As for why replay didn’t step in specifically when Tatum fouled LeBron, that was because it was a no-call, Silver said.

“I know some people in that particular call you mentioned in that Celtics-Lakers game were upset that there was no opportunity for replay,” Silver said. “Many people focused on the coach not having another challenge. But remember in our league, you can’t challenge a non-call. And there’s a lot of difficulty there when you get into non-call. You could suggest every moment of a game is a non-call when a call isn’t being made in a way.”

Silver also said it creates a slippery slope — if you review the Tatum foul on LeBron, what about another missed call 15 seconds or a minute earlier? How many interruptions to the flow of the game do fans want? Do fans want the referees at the replay center to notify the game officials of a mistake, stop play and go back a possession or two to get a call right, then replay those 30+ seconds?

Silver admitted they are still trying to figure out the best way to use replay and the challenge system.

NBA officials are graded on their calls throughout games — only the final two minutes of close games are made public — and those evaluations are used to get the best officials on the court in the playoffs and Finals. Meaning yes, Scott Foster, Tony Brothers and the other referees that draw fans’ venom are the NBA’s best.

Durant talks up Suns chances, is ‘upset that we couldn’t finish’ with Nets

By Feb 17, 2023, 9:55 AM EST
In front of a crowd of more than 3,000 fans chanting “K-D! K-D!” Kevin Durant was officially introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Durant has yet to take the court for Phoenix, that will come after the All-Star break when his knee has healed, but he does think he’s joined a title contender. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“I think we got all the pieces to be successful,” Durant said… “We got guys that have experienced what it’s like to play in that final round. We got a champion [Suns GM James Jones] already that’s overseeing us. Monty’s a champion as a coach. So we got guys that been there and that’s half the battle, just knowing what it takes…

“I knew this would be a great place to play and a great place to continue to get better as a player. You got somebody like Devin [Booker] and Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, guys that work. And I wanted to be part of that, so I’m excited I’m here.”

If there was a surprise in the press conference, it was the emotion with which Durant spoke about his time in Brooklyn. He thought that team had a chance, too, but Kyrie Irving chose to go another direction. He said he loved his four years there and thought they were building something.

“I was upset that we couldn’t finish,” Durant said. “I thought we had some good momentum. We were finally building a culture that we always wanted. I felt like every game we were building our chemistry, but I didn’t know what was going on with Kyrie and his situation with the organization, so I didn’t really focus on that. I only focused on what we were doing on the court, and it was a blow to our team. It just took away our identity. He was a huge, huge part to what we do.”

On paper, these Suns are the best team in the West. However, they have questions to answer on the court: Can they stay healthy? Do they have enough defense? Are players such as Deandre Ayton willing to sacrifice touches and parts of their game for the betterment of the team? It will be a challenge to bring all that together and build enough chemistry in around 20 games before the end of the season.

Durant tried not to overhype this year’s Suns because he knows the task ahead. It’s asking a lot. But the window for this team with a 37-year-old Chris Paul is this season and next, so there is pressure. Durant just didn’t appear bothered by it. At least in his first press conference as a member of the Suns.

Could Suns, Warriors jump into Kevin Love sweepstakes?

By Feb 16, 2023, 10:14 PM EST
Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Kevin Love is working on a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers that would make him a free agent. The Miami Heat — a team looking to add size on the buyout market — was the first name to come up.

But there were always going to be other suitors. The Phoenix Suns traded away Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder to land Kevin Durant and are looking to add depth at the four, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN says to keep an eye on them as a potential landing spot.

Then there are the Warriors, who are .500 at the All-Star break and in need of a shakeup. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area listed Love as a player Golden State could target at the deadline. It wouldn’t be surprising if they made some calls, but do they have a lot of minutes to give out?

It’s all very preliminary right now, but Love has options.

Love has fallen out of the rotation in Cleveland, having been on the bench for the team’s last dozen games, and league sources say playing time will be a major consideration in his decision on where to sign. He can still contribute, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in the games he has played this season and is shooting 35.4% from 3.

Love has time through the All-Star break to complete the buyout — he is in the final year of his contract, paying him $28.9 million.— and pick his new team. There will be no rush to a decision.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with sprained wrist

By Feb 16, 2023, 9:20 PM EST
In the first quarter in Chicago Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leader in assists.

Early in the second quarter he sprained his wrist falling into the stanchion after a block and left the game not to return.

There is no word yet on the severity of the sprain or if he could end up missing this Sunday’s All-Star Game, where he is a captain along with LeBron James.

The play happened when Bulls guard Coby White drove around Antetokounmpo, but the Greek Freek trailed him and went for the block off the backboard. Antetokounmpo fell into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand, leading to the sprain.

The Bucks, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East, will be cautious in bringing back their MVP candidate, but they have the advantage of a week off around the All-Star break with no games.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points and 12.3 rebounds a game, as well as 5.5 assists and playing elite defense. He is a serious candidate for what would be his third MVP trophy.

