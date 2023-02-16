Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game with sprained wrist

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the first quarter in Chicago Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leader in assists.

Early in the second quarter he sprained his wrist falling into the stanchion after a block and left the game not to return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will NOT return to tonight’s game due to a right wrist sprain. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 17, 2023

There is no word yet on the severity of the sprain or if he could end up missing this Sunday’s All-Star Game, where he is a captain along with LeBron James.

The play happened when Bulls guard Coby White drove around Antetokounmpo, but the Greek Freek trailed him and went for the block off the backboard. Antetokounmpo fell into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand, leading to the sprain.

This replay angle shows Giannis running into the stanchion after trying to get the chasedown block on Coby White.pic.twitter.com/YdDxRIfcMv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 17, 2023

The Bucks, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East, will be cautious in bringing back their MVP candidate, but they have the advantage of a week off around the All-Star break with no games.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points and 12.3 rebounds a game, as well as 5.5 assists and playing elite defense. He is a serious candidate for what would be his third MVP trophy.