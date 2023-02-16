Could Suns, Warriors jump into Kevin Love sweepstakes?

Kevin Love is working on a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers that would make him a free agent. The Miami Heat — a team looking to add size on the buyout market — was the first name to come up.
But there were always going to be other suitors. The Phoenix Suns traded away Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder to land Kevin Durant and are looking to add depth at the four, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN says to keep an eye on them as a potential landing spot.
Then there are the Warriors, who are .500 at the All-Star break and in need of a shakeup. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area listed Love as a player Golden State could target at the deadline. It wouldn’t be surprising if they made some calls, but do they have a lot of minutes to give out?
It’s all very preliminary right now, but Love has options.
Love has fallen out of the rotation in Cleveland, having been on the bench for the team’s last dozen games, and league sources say playing time will be a major consideration in his decision on where to sign. He can still contribute, averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in the games he has played this season and is shooting 35.4% from 3.
Love has time through the All-Star break to complete the buyout — he is in the final year of his contract, paying him $28.9 million.— and pick his new team. There will be no rush to a decision.
In the first quarter in Chicago Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Milwaukee Bucks all-time leader in assists.
Early in the second quarter he sprained his wrist falling into the stanchion after a block and left the game not to return.
There is no word yet on the severity of the sprain or if he could end up missing this Sunday’s All-Star Game, where he is a captain along with LeBron James.
The play happened when Bulls guard Coby White drove around Antetokounmpo, but the Greek Freek trailed him and went for the block off the backboard. Antetokounmpo fell into the stanchion, breaking his fall with his right hand, leading to the sprain.
The Bucks, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the East, will be cautious in bringing back their MVP candidate, but they have the advantage of a week off around the All-Star break with no games.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points and 12.3 rebounds a game, as well as 5.5 assists and playing elite defense. He is a serious candidate for what would be his third MVP trophy.
Joe Mazzulla got thrust from the back bench into one of the highest-profile coaching jobs in the NBA. When the Celtics suspended Ime Udoka following an inappropriate relationship with a team staff member, Mazzulla was given the interim head coaching job. He did an impressive job not letting the Celtics’ locker room lose focus despite the massive distraction, and Boston heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA (and he will be coaching in the All-Star Game).
Thursday the Celtics removed the interim tag from Mazzulla’s title.
“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”
The Celtics also gave Mazzulla a contract extension along with the new title.
It’s unclear what this means for Udoka. While it was always highly unlikely he would return to coach the Celtics, he is still under contract and in limbo now. The Brooklyn Nets strongly considered hiring Udoka after firing Steve Nash but backed off that idea because of the nature of his suspension from the Celtics.
Coach Tyronn Lue and the Clippers feel they need more from the point guard spot. What do they need? Shooting, defense, someone comfortable off the ball at points but can also handle some playmaking duties at times.
Does that describe Russell Westbrook? Because that’s who the Clippers have started a conversation with, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Westbrook was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz in a three-team blockbuster that also sent Mike Conley to the Timberwolves. Westbrook has reportedly spoken to Utah about a potential buyout, but he wants a landing spot first. He has gotten permission to talk to the Clippers, Heat, Bulls and Wizards reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, a report from Marc Stein said to expect Westbrook to take most of the All-Star break to make his decision, he wants to recharge and not be rushed.
Westbrook has loved playing back home in Los Angeles close to his family and has fans in the Clippers organization.
“I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to see if there is anything I can do…” Paul George said after a recent game. “I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”
Westbrook’s game has changed — devolved may be a better word — since George played with him in Oklahoma City. Westbrook averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 assists a game with the Lakers and had four triple-doubles, but he is inefficient and did not blend well with the other Lakers.
Are the Clippers at a point where a roll of the dice on Westbrook is worth it? Does he fit their needs? We may find out soon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah native and Grammy nominee Jewel, along with Post Malone and actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, will be among the performers at this weekend’s NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.
Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone — who now lives in Utah — will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.
The halftime show will feature three Nigerian artists – Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema – doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.
Once the halftime show ends, the NBA will host a celebration commemorating James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month to become the league’s career scoring leader.
Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem before the game.
Affleck, who stars in the upcoming film “Air” – the story about how Sonny Vaccaro signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal – will introduce the teams before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.
Utah-based group The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday – along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem – at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State.
