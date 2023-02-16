Celtics remove interim tag, officially make Joe Mazzulla head coach

By Feb 16, 2023, 2:13 PM EST
New York Knicks (120) Vs. Boston Celtics (117) At TD Garden (OT)
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
0 Comments

Joe Mazzulla got thrust from the back bench into one of the highest-profile coaching jobs in the NBA. When the Celtics suspended Ime Udoka following an inappropriate relationship with a team staff member, Mazzulla was given the interim head coaching job. He did an impressive job not letting the Celtics’ locker room lose focus despite the massive distraction, and Boston heads into the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA (and he will be coaching in the All-Star Game).

Thursday the Celtics removed the interim tag from Mazzulla’s title.

“As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future.”

The Celtics also gave Mazzulla a contract extension along with the new title.

It’s unclear what this means for Udoka. While it was always highly unlikely he would return to coach the Celtics, he is still under contract and in limbo now. The Brooklyn Nets strongly considered hiring Udoka after firing Steve Nash but backed off that idea because of the nature of his suspension from the Celtics.

Here's more on the Celtics

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers
Three things to Know: Draymond Green is honest, ‘Our defense isn’t...
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
Jrue Holiday scores 40, helps Bucks hold off shorthanded Celtics

Clippers reportedly begin talks to sign Russell Westbrook after buyout

By Feb 16, 2023, 1:08 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Coach Tyronn Lue and the Clippers feel they need more from the point guard spot. What do they need? Shooting, defense, someone comfortable off the ball at points but can also handle some playmaking duties at times.

Does that describe Russell Westbrook? Because that’s who the Clippers have started a conversation with, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Westbrook was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz in a three-team blockbuster that also sent Mike Conley to the Timberwolves. Westbrook has reportedly spoken to Utah about a potential buyout, but he wants a landing spot first. He has gotten permission to talk to the Clippers, Heat, Bulls and Wizards reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, a report from Marc Stein said to expect Westbrook to take most of the All-Star break to make his decision, he wants to recharge and not be rushed.

Westbrook has loved playing back home in Los Angeles close to his family and has fans in the Clippers organization.

“I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to see if there is anything I can do…” Paul George said after a recent game. “I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”

Westbrook’s game has changed — devolved may be a better word — since George played with him in Oklahoma City. Westbrook averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 assists a game with the Lakers and had four triple-doubles, but he is inefficient and did not blend well with the other Lakers.

Are the Clippers at a point where a roll of the dice on Westbrook is worth it? Does he fit their needs? We may find out soon.

Here's more on the Clippers

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers
Three things to Know: Draymond Green is honest, ‘Our defense isn’t...
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning...

Post Malone, Jewel (both with Utah ties) to perform at NBA All-Star Game

Associated PressFeb 16, 2023, 9:35 AM EST
Red Hot Chili Peppers With Post Malone - Sydney
Don Arnold/WireImage
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah native and Grammy nominee Jewel, along with Post Malone and actors Vin Diesel and Ben Affleck, will be among the performers at this weekend’s NBA All-Star events in Salt Lake City.

Jewel will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the All-Star Game on Sunday, Diesel will be welcoming fans and Post Malone — who now lives in Utah — will perform a medley after LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft their teams for the game.

The halftime show will feature three Nigerian artists – Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema – doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Once the halftime show ends, the NBA will host a celebration commemorating James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month to become the league’s career scoring leader.

Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem before the game.

Affleck, who stars in the upcoming film “Air” – the story about how Sonny Vaccaro signed Michael Jordan to a Nike deal – will introduce the teams before the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Utah-based group The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday – along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem – at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State.

Here's more about All-Star weekend

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
PBT Podcast: Durant trade fallout, are Suns contenders, and All-Star Saturday...
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Tatum, Lillard, Herro reported headliners for All-Star 3-point contest

Three things to Know: Mikal Bridges scores 15 straight, 45 for game, Nets beat Heat

By Feb 16, 2023, 9:10 AM EST
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Mikal Bridges scores 15 straight, 45 for game, Nets beat Heat

Mikal Bridges came in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season and that is his calling card — elite point of attack wing defense. He could score a little, too, 14.2 points a game last season, but his value comes because he is a defensive stopper.

At least before he got to Brooklyn — Bridges scored 15 straight Nets points in the fourth quarter to blow a close game wide open Wednesday, and he finished with a career-best 45 points on the night.

“I just had it going and my teammates found me every time,” Bridges said, via the Associated Press.

This game had weight — Brooklyn sits fifth in the East, Miami came into the game sixth, and the conventional wisdom is that the Durant-less Nets would slide into the play-in while the Heat and Knicks would move into the top six and avoid the play-in. Instead, Bridges went off, Jimmy Butler played as if he was mentally on vacation already (13 points on 4-of-11 shooting and he just seemed to coast through the game), Brooklyn did a good job taking away things Bam Adebayo wanted to do, and the Heat missed Tyler Herro (left knee contusion).

The result was a 116-105 Nets win, giving them a little cushion, and with the Knicks win Wednesday New York moves up to sixth and Miami slides to seventh. Brooklyn made a statement they are not just rolling over and falling out of the top six in the East, while Miami had another disappointing loss in a season full of them. This Heat team should be better than it is, but 59 games into the season this is who they are.

Miami could use a shot in the arm, such as maybe…

2) Kevin Love working on buyout from Cavaliers; Heat frontrunners

The Cavaliers and veteran forward Kevin Love are close to a buyout deal that will make him one of the more coveted free agents on the market, reports Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

They say the Heat — a team in search of help at the four, where they have started Caleb Martin much of the season — may be the frontrunners to land Love. He makes a lot of sense for them, but Love will also have other options. (Miami has its bi-annual exception and some mid-level exception money left to offer more than the minimum, if they want to be serious and land him.)

Love, a 15-year NBA veteran, is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, is shooting 35.4% from 3, and is known for his rebounding and outlet passing. He is not the player he once was, but he could help a team on the court and as a solid veteran in the locker room.

3) Lakers pick up needed win against Pelicans heading into break

We are not about to do the “this is the win that turns the Lakers season around” thing. They are 59 games into the season, this is who they are.

But the best version of the Lakers — with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy, and with an improved supporting cast around them after the trade deadline — is absolutely a threat to climb up into the play-in and maybe be a problem for a team in the postseason. (Lakers fans, chill out on the top six and deep run ideas, your team is still five games below .500, they have a lot to prove just to make the playoffs.)

That best version of the Lakers got a much-needed win over a stumbling Pelicans team on Wednesday night, 120-102, the kind of closeout before the All-Star break they needed. The Lakers new starting five — LeBron and Davis with three guys picked up at the trade deadline in D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt — outplayed the Pelicans’ Zion-less starting five and controlled the game. Davis led the Lakers with 28 points and 10 boards, while both LeBron and Russell scored 21.

The Lakers were moving the ball (12 assists on their first 12 buckets) and playing with some pace and energy. They defended reasonably well. It was a good sign and a good win against a team above them in the standings (albeit one that has fallen hard due to injuries and has yet to find its footing consistently again).

In a bunched-up West, the Lakers don’t appear far out of anything (two games from the play-in, 3.5 from the top six), but they need to string together a consistent series of wins before anyone gets too excited. Consistency has not exactly been the hallmark of this team this season, and there are teams above them in the standings — Golden state, Dallas, the team down the hall at crypto.com arena — who are saying the same thing about just needing a few wins in a row. It’s one step at a time for all those teams, but the Lakers took a nice first step on Wednesday.

Report: Cavaliers to buyout Kevin Love; Heat emerge as suitor

By Feb 16, 2023, 2:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin Love is the last remaining player on the Cavaliers from the 2016 championship team, the veteran voice in a young locker room.

That is about to change — the Cavaliers are close to a deal to buyout Love and make him a free agent, reports Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. They say the Heat — a team searching for help at the four — are at the front of the line as suitors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways, league sources tell The Athletic.

Love is in the final year of his contract, paying him $28.9 million. The Cavaliers are just under the luxury tax line (less than $500,000), the buyout will not save them money against the cap but will save them cash out of pocket if Love takes a discount (then makes that money back by signing with the Heat or another team).

Love, a 15-year NBA veteran, is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game, is shooting 35.4% from 3, and is known for his rebounding and outlet passing.

While his efficiency and overall game have dropped off this season at age 34, he would help a Heat team looking for depth along the front line, where Caleb Martin has started at the four much of the season. Other suitors will undoubtedly step forward; Love will have options.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to Know: Mikal Bridges scores 15 straight, 45 for game, Nets...
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain in first as top spots hold steady
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
Three things to Know: Warriors go ahead with Gary Payton II trade after all