Free agent guard Bryn Forbes arrested on domestic violence charge

By Feb 15, 2023, 4:06 PM EST
Bryn Forbes, a guard waived by the Timberwolves just after the trade deadline last week, has been arrested in San Antonio on a misdemeanor family violence charge, according to multiple reports, including the NBC affiliate in the city.

According to the police report, Forbes, 29, was arrested just after 5 a.m. at a home off La Cantera Parkway. Police said that while Forbes and a woman were out when he became upset at her. After the two drove home, Forbes allegedly hit the woman several times during an argument. EMS was called out to give the woman medical attention.

Forbes played four-and-a-half seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and maintains a residence in the city. He was expected to be booked at the Bexar County Jail, although the incident is still under investigation.

Forbes signed this season to play for the Timberwolves but had a limited role with them, getting into just 25 games and averaging 3.6 points per game. The Timberwolves waived him just before the trade deadline on Feb. 9 (two make way for the two players they got back in the D'Angelo Russell trade) making him a free agent. This incident makes it highly unlikely a team will pick him up for the rest of this season.

To celebrate 60th birthday, Jordan makes historic $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish

Associated PressFeb 15, 2023, 12:08 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.

It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization’s 43-year history.

Jordan’s hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a news release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration.”

Jordan, now the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989.

He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters. He was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for what the organization called the “life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families.”

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said.

Should MVP, other NBA awards officially be tied to games played?

By Feb 15, 2023, 11:52 AM EST
In a sense, the NBA MVP award — and others such as Defensive Player of the Year or Rookie of the Year — are linked to games played, because media voters consider it. It is one of the arguments why Joel Embiid finished second in MVP voting the past couple of years (or why Embiid didn’t win Rookie of the Year when he played just 31 games that season).

However, it’s not official. Players do not need to play in a specific number of games to qualify for an MVP vote. This season, if a voter wants to put Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, or Kawhi Leonard down on their MVP ballot, there is nothing to stop them.

That may change in future years. The NBA and players union are discussing a minimum number of games played to qualify for MVP and other postseason awards as part of the new CBA, reports Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic. The NBA is looking at it as a way to help slow its load management problem, with key players sitting out games for rest and recovery during the too-long season, an issue that is starting to impact the bottom line.

The possibility of tethering awards to appearances would not only have an impact on who gets recognized by the league, with its most prestigious honors serving as an incentive structure, but it would also be an attempt by the NBA to solve one of its most nettlesome issues — load management. The league has sought ways to get its best players to play more games in recent years as the practice of limiting time on the court has increased…

Some sources, who have been granted anonymity to speak freely about ongoing negotiations, believe that this will land in the final CBA in some form, but negotiations are fluid and there are no guarantees about what will ultimately be in the final agreement.

A more logical solution than games played may be a minutes played number, if for no other reason than it is much easier to manipulate the games played figure.

It should be noted that while players take the heat for load management it is not always their call — teams monitor players using tracking and biometric data (the latter during practices) and will force a player to miss a game or two if they see their body as worn down (in the name of avoiding injuries, which are more likely when muscles are fatigued). Some teams are more stringent about this than others.

Also, how much a player suits up does matter already to voters.

I have been honored to be a voter for the NBA postseason awards for years now (something I take very seriously), and while I wouldn’t dare speak for other voters, I do factor minutes played into my decision on awards and know others do as well. That is particularly true of awards such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, where your value to your team diminishes with time missed on the court. I don’t have a hard-and-fast cut-off number (and I use minutes played over games), but in general, if one player is in 75 games and another is in 67, the player in fewer games would need to be exponentially more impactful in those minutes to move ahead of the player who shows up most nights. It’s a big factor for me when I fill out my ballot.

It looks like in the future voters won’t even need to worry about who qualifies and who doesn’t based on games played, the NBA will make that call.

Three things to Know: Draymond Green is honest, ‘Our defense isn’t very good’

By Feb 15, 2023, 10:29 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Draymond Green is honest, “Our defense isn’t very good”

In the four years the Warriors won the NBA title, their defense was ranked first, second, 11th (but they were first in the playoffs, four points per 100 better than the regular season), and first.

This season the Warriors are 21st in the league in defense.

While injuries to Stephen Curry and others have certainly held the Warriors back this season (as has a championship hangover that doesn’t have them as focused during parts of the regular season), the fact of the matter is they have not defended near the level of NBA contenders. That includes Tuesday night, when the Warriors fell to the Clippers 134-124. After the game, Green was honest about the Warriors’ defense and what it needs to be to get them back to contender status, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Our defense isn’t very good. It’s kind of been the story all year and you got to do something to fix it,” Green said. “It has to come from within, defense is all about a will, a want to defend. Defense isn’t fun, you just got to want to do it if you wanna win, and we haven’t.”

Green was also honest about the Warriors turning things around and his role in that.

“It’s not just gonna come. Do I think we’re capable of doing it? Yes, but I don’t think it’s coming. You can go get it, but it’s not just coming…” Green said.

“I’m always gonna try on that side, but I can be better. I’m just as much of a culprit as anyone else, you know, so I’m not going to point the finger at anyone at a point by blame anyone else. If you’re a leader at something and you’re failing at it, it’s your fault, you don’t need to look any further so I’ll take that.”

Is this the Warriors needing to flip the switch?

“I don’t think it’s that. I don’t think it’s a championship hangover,” Green said. “It’s a will to want to defend, and you’re not hungover at .500 60 games into the season. You’re loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover it’s a will to defend and stop and guards a man, and sink when you can help, and trap the box, and rotate. As defense are one to two steps extra. I’m gonna take that extra step to get there or not. And that’s all I will. And we don’t have that as a team.”

Something to watch with the Warriors after the All-Star break: What are the defensive numbers? Do they improve? Is the focus there? Because if they are not defending at a top-10 level in the second half of this season, they are not going to snap their fingers and do it in the postseason, they will not be sudden contenders to win it all.

2) Bucks win in overtime, but it was a good night for the Celtics

Joe Mazzulla will say, “there are no moral victories in the NBA.” But sometimes there are.

The Celtics lost on the road in overtime to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, 131-125. Jrue Holiday matched a career-high with 40 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left in overtime to get the Bucks their 11th straight win.

However, the Celtics hung in this game despite Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Marcus Smart all sitting out — four-fifths of the Celtics’ starting rotation was in street clothes. But the rest of the guys stepped up, they defended Giannis Antetokounmpo well in the second half and OT, when he shot 6-of-18 (the Celtics did a good job of fouling him in the second rather than giving up easy buckets to him).

And when Boston needed a bucket, there was Sam Hauser.

“We expected to win that game,” the Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon, (who scored 26) said postage, via the Associated Press. “We went into that game like we were going to win, like we were supposed to win. We believe we are the best team on the floor every single night.”

Boston may have lost that game, but they looked like the best team in the NBA.

3) All-Star Saturday night participants announced

It was getting pretty close, just five days out from the event, but the NBA announced the participants in the All-Star Saturday Night events.

Headlining the Skills Challenge will be Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, who form one of the three teams in the contest, along with Team Jazz and Team Rookies.

Next up is the highlight of the night — the 3-Point Shootout. This contest is stacked

The Dunk Contest caps off the night, and there were no surprises in the foursome:

The Trail Blazers Shaedon Sharpe dropped out of the event, then on Tuesday night reminded everyone why we wish he were still in it.

All-Star Saturday night festivities begin at 8 Eastern and are broadcast on TNT.

Jrue Holiday scores 40, helps Bucks hold off shorthanded Celtics

Associated PressFeb 14, 2023, 11:57 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday demonstrated just why he’s heading to the All-Star Game for the first time in a decade.

Holiday matched a career high with 40 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 131-125 on Tuesday for their 11th consecutive victory.

The 32-year-old Holiday shot 8 of 12 from beyond the arc — including one from behind midcourt that beat the third-quarter buzzer — to set a career high for 3-pointers.

“I don’t really, I guess, care for how I’m playing as long as we’re winning,” said Holiday, who also had seven assists. “For me, as long as we get the win, I’m OK. The only stat I look at is turnovers. That’s kind of how I determine if I had a good or bad game. Tonight, what did I have, five turnovers? To me, that hurts my soul.”

Holiday will join Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at Sunday’s All-Star Game at Salt Lake City. It’s the first time Holiday has been selected since he was playing for Philadelphia in 2013, which marks the longest gap between All-Star appearances in league history.

“I’ve said since the season started that he’s an All-Star,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks (40-17) moved within a half-game of the Celtics (41-17) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston was playing without both its All-Stars – Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) and Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) – as well as Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).

The Celtics still nearly earned their fifth straight win.

“We expected to win that game,” said Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 26 points. “We went into that game like we were going to win, like we were supposed to win. We believe we are the best team on the floor every single night.”

Boston’s Sam Hauser, a Wisconsin native who had 40 friends and family members in the stands, made a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Boston’s Derrick White then scored the first five points of overtime.

The Celtics still had a five-point lead with two minutes left, but the Bucks scored the final seven points of the game. The game-ending spurt started with Holiday’s go-ahead 3-pointer.

“On both ends of the court, he was phenomenal,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think his ability to create some turnovers and create pressure helped flip it. We went down and he made a few big-time plays that just are very Jrue-like. Special performance by him.”

Grant Williams lost the ball on Boston’s next possession, Grayson Allen got the steal and a clear-path foul was called on the Celtics with 3.2 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo made the ensuing two free throws and capped the scoring with a dunk at the buzzer.

