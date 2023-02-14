Nets reportedly will gauge Ben Simmons’ trade value this summer

By Feb 14, 2023, 6:53 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
They may have been wabbling before this, but the moment the wheels really fell off in Brooklyn was when the Nets were forced to trade James Harden and got Ben Simmons back as a key part of the package. Simmons was slowed by injury last season, and this season he has lost all confidence in his shot, and his game, and he has fallen from an All-NBA level player a few years ago to playing primarily as a backup five for the Nets now.

When talking about the Nets’ next steps — which role players do they keep, who do they trade, do they bottom out? — the first question is, what about Simmons? Jake Fischer touched on it at Yahoo Sports.

The Nets are widely expected to gauge what trade market could materialize for Simmons after his disappointing campaign comes to a close. The three-time All-Star is still far from the form he exhibited during his best days in Philadelphia.

Simmons’ trade value has cratered. Simmons has two years, $77.9 million fully guaranteed on his contract, making this situation similar to the one the Lakers were in with Russell Westbrook — no team is taking on that Simmons contract without multiple first-round picks added as sweeteners. Brooklyn may be better off trying to find a way to raise his trade value, but with that contract they will have a tough time.

As for other players, Fischer says the Nets did not listen to offers for Miles Bridges at the deadline, but more offers will come in this summer and they may get too rich to ignore. Watch the Grizzlies, but other teams will call as well. Then there is Cameron Johnson.

The Nets will also face an interesting restricted free agency for Cam Johnson, who was unable to come to an agreement in Phoenix. The Suns, sources said, were not willing to offer Johnson more than $72 million over four seasons.

Anyone paying Johnson that much is betting on his game developing, but at age 26 and entering his sixth season next fall, how much more will his game grow? He brings athleticism and is a career 39% from 3, the skills are there, but will it be enough to get an offer the Nets like?

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants

By Feb 14, 2023, 8:10 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jason Miller/Getty Image
While names for the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Shootout had been leaking for weeks, the NBA waited until the relative last minute — five days before the event — to name the participants in the All-Star Saturday, they did it Tuesday night.

Headlining the Skills Challenge will be Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, who form one of the three teams in the contest, along with Team Jazz and Team Rookies.

Next up is the highlight of the night — the 3-Point Shootout. The one event the stars still turn out for, and there are big names again this season:

Jayson Tatum (Celticis)
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
Kevin Huerter (Kings)
Tyler Herro (Heat)
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Buddy Hield (Pacers)
Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)

The Dunk Contest caps off the night, and there were no surprises in the foursome:

• Kevin Martin Jr. (Rockets)
• Mac McClung (76ers — he just signed a two-way deal today)
Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)
Jericho Sims (Knicks)

All-Star Saturday night has surpassed the actual All-Star Game on Sunday in terms of watchability. It’s still more prestigious to be an All-Star, players want the honor, but Saturday night is more entertaining, more fun, and the one fans get up for. This year there’s a pretty stacked list of participants, it should have Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City rocking.

All-Star Saturday night festivities begin at 8 Eastern and are broadcast on TNT.

Durant reportedly told Nets he wanted trade to Phoenix right after Irving deal

By Feb 14, 2023, 12:43 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Even before Kyrie Irving was officially traded to Dallas, teams kept their eyes on Kevin Durant. Once the first domino fell, everyone thought he was on his way out, but sources I spoke to expected a summer deal, there were too many moving parts to get it done in a few days.

Nope, Durant was traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster that changes the title picture. Now Mark Stein breaks down how this all went down in his latest newsletter.

League sources say that Durant told the Nets shortly after Irving’s abrupt departure that he wanted to be traded immediately to Phoenix if a deal could be struck — but without the public knowing that he had requested a trade for the second time in eight months.

The Nets complied. After three-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn filled with much more tumult than success, Irving’s sudden trade demand on Feb. 3 was indeed the breaking point for Nets owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks. But they did it KD’s way and still got the deal they wanted.

Phoenix was always rumored to be Durant’s preferred destination, and with new owner Mat Ishbia stepping in and willing to pay up — not only in terms of picks and players out the door, but this trade added $45 million in payroll and luxury tax payments to the bottom line — the deal got done. Stein reports the Suns called the Nets about Kyrie Irving as well hoping to bring the duo West together, but the deal never happened.

Just landing Durant has turned the Suns into a Western Conference contender on paper (it will be after the All-Star break before we see them all together and decide just how good they are this season).

While there was plenty of friction between Irving and the Nets’ front office/ownership, the relationship with Durant was much more smooth and professional. It wasn’t enough to get him to stay in Brooklyn, but there were not the hard feelings that came with Irving. Both sides knew it was time for the Durant era in Brooklyn to end.

Now Durant looks to add to his legacy in Phoenix, and the Nets are rebuilding, but with a nice collection of role players and picks to start with.

Tatum, Lillard, Herro reported headliners for All-Star 3-point contest

By Feb 14, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
The participants in the NBA’s Saturday night showcase events — the 3-Point Contest, the Dunk Contest — are officially getting announced late this season as the NBA has not found it as easy to recruit players to Salt Lake City in February as they might have hoped.

That said, Shams Charania of The Athletic leaked the names in the 3-point Contest, and as usual it is stacked:

Jayson Tatum (Celticis)
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
Kevin Huerter (Kings)
Tyler Herro (Heat)
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Buddy Hield (Pacers)
Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)

The 3-Point Contest has become maybe the biggest draw of All-Star Saturday night partly because the stars still come out to do it (unlike the Dunk Contest). We already knew Lillard would take part, and he is joined by elite shooters and other top 10 players in the league. Guys show up for this.

Based on 3-point percentage from this season, Hield and Markkanen should be the favorites, although Huerter and Haliburton are close. However, with a deep field this could go a lot of ways — does Lillard’s clutch gene kick in for this Contest? It will be worth watching.

Three things to Know: Dončić, Irving now 0-2 as teammates, have work to do

By Feb 14, 2023, 8:37 AM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Dončić, Irving now 0-2 as teammates, have things to figure out

“Great players figure it out.” That’s the mantra around the league whenever two elite players whose games wouldn’t seem to mesh naturally join forces. Chris Paul and James Harden figured it out in Houston, for example.

Luka Dončić and Kyrie will figure it out. But there is work to do to get there, and it is evident in their first couple of games together. The Mavs are 0-2 in those games after falling to the Timberwolves on Monday, 124-121.

Right now, the offense is Dončić and Irving playing next to each other — for too much of the first three quarters Monday night Irving was basically a decoy in the corner. Or, if Irving was running the offense Dončić was standing still (or, a couple of times, ignoring the play altogether to argue with the referee). Irving took over in the fourth quarter Monday and scored 26 in the final frame, it was just not enough to make up the ground (Dallas entered the fourth down 18). Dončić wasn’t exactly helpful off the ball during this run, but he did stay out of the way and let the guy with the hot hand have the rock.

It’s just two games. Irving and Dončić will figure it out this season, but both of them are going to have to make sacrifices they are not right now. The Mavs have shooting around their star duo and the offense will click eventually. Remember it took LeBron James and Dwyane Wade a season and a half to figure things out in Miami, hopefully it doesn’t take that long in Dallas.

That still leaves two big questions.

The first is defense. Minnesota had a 131 offensive rating in the win Monday, in the game before that Sacramento had a 126 (for comparison, Denver has the best offense in the NBA this season at 118.2). Minnesota scored 40 points in the paint in the first half (65 total points in the first 24 minutes). Again, we need to give Jason Kidd a little time, but this was a bottom-10 defense before the trade and they sent away their best on-ball defender in Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavericks must get the offense clicking because they will win games by outscoring teams.

The other big question: Will Irving stick around after the season? He sounds open to it but was understandably non-committal at this point.

“What the future holds is really only going to be dictated on what I do right now, and how I prepare for those next steps, and that’s being the best teammate that I can in that locker room and a great leader out here, I think within the Dallas community….” Irving said, via the Associated Press. “So we’re just putting that to bed and just focus on what we have ahead as a team.”

What they have as a team has a lot of potential, but there is work to do.

2) Curry talks about return, he hopes soon after All-Star Break

Stephen Curry spoke with reporters about the leg injury that has him out through the All-Star break and beyond. He hoped to return quickly after the All-Star break ends in a couple of weeks.

“At first it felt like it was a normal contusion, just a real serious one, that’s why I went to the bench and thought I could kind of just shake it off, then I got up from the bench and felt something different and was like `Nah, that’s not right,”‘ Curry said, via the Associated Press “I knew it was something more than just a normal contusion because I couldn’t put any weight on it and was hobbling around. Thankfully there weren’t any broken bones or anything.”

The Warriors are 2-2 so far in this stretch without Curry, including a win over the Wizards on Monday night.

That puts them at 29-28 on the season, sitting ninth in the West. Everyone is waiting for the Warriors to flip the switch and look like the championship team of a season ago, but if they do, it will come with Curry back in the lineup. So everyone waits.

3) Jalen Brunson drops 40 on Nets, Knicks pick up key win

The Nets aren’t going to fall out of the postseason with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, they have too big a cushion (seven games) and the players they got back in those trades are quality NBA role players who can help them win a few games. The question is how many teams can pass the No.5 seed Nets, secure a slot in the top six, and avoid the play-in.

The Knicks are one of those teams, so their win over the Nets Monday matters. Jalen Brunson dropped 40 points, while Josh Hart added a season-high 27 in his second game with his new team. It led to a 124-106 Knicks victory Monday night.

Julius Randle added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who beat the Nets for the first time in three years.

The seventh-place Knicks are now within two games of the Nets for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

