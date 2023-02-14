Jrue Holiday scores 40, helps Bucks hold off shorthanded Celtics

Associated PressFeb 14, 2023, 11:57 PM EST
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday demonstrated just why he’s heading to the All-Star Game for the first time in a decade.

Holiday matched a career high with 40 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 131-125 on Tuesday for their 11th consecutive victory.

The 32-year-old Holiday shot 8 of 12 from beyond the arc — including one from behind midcourt that beat the third-quarter buzzer — to set a career high for 3-pointers.

“I don’t really, I guess, care for how I’m playing as long as we’re winning,” said Holiday, who also had seven assists. “For me, as long as we get the win, I’m OK. The only stat I look at is turnovers. That’s kind of how I determine if I had a good or bad game. Tonight, what did I have, five turnovers? To me, that hurts my soul.”

Holiday will join Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at Sunday’s All-Star Game at Salt Lake City. It’s the first time Holiday has been selected since he was playing for Philadelphia in 2013, which marks the longest gap between All-Star appearances in league history.

“I’ve said since the season started that he’s an All-Star,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo added 36 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as the Bucks (40-17) moved within a half-game of the Celtics (41-17) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Boston was playing without both its All-Stars – Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness) and Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) – as well as Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).

The Celtics still nearly earned their fifth straight win.

“We expected to win that game,” said Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 26 points. “We went into that game like we were going to win, like we were supposed to win. We believe we are the best team on the floor every single night.”

Boston’s Sam Hauser, a Wisconsin native who had 40 friends and family members in the stands, made a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Boston’s Derrick White then scored the first five points of overtime.

The Celtics still had a five-point lead with two minutes left, but the Bucks scored the final seven points of the game. The game-ending spurt started with Holiday’s go-ahead 3-pointer.

“On both ends of the court, he was phenomenal,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think his ability to create some turnovers and create pressure helped flip it. We went down and he made a few big-time plays that just are very Jrue-like. Special performance by him.”

Grant Williams lost the ball on Boston’s next possession, Grayson Allen got the steal and a clear-path foul was called on the Celtics with 3.2 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo made the ensuing two free throws and capped the scoring with a dunk at the buzzer.

Check out more on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he gets jealous of Giannis Antetokounmpo
NFL: SEP 22 Steelers at Browns
Browns owner Haslam in talks to buy share of NBA’s Bucks

Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants

By Feb 14, 2023, 8:10 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Jason Miller/Getty Image
0 Comments

While names for the Dunk Contest and 3-Point Shootout had been leaking for weeks, the NBA waited until the relative last minute — five days before the event — to name the participants in the All-Star Saturday, they did it Tuesday night.

Headlining the Skills Challenge will be Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex, who form one of the three teams in the contest, along with Team Jazz and Team Rookies.

Next up is the highlight of the night — the 3-Point Shootout. The one event the stars still turn out for, and there are big names again this season:

Jayson Tatum (Celticis)
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
Kevin Huerter (Kings)
Tyler Herro (Heat)
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Buddy Hield (Pacers)
Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)

The Dunk Contest caps off the night, and there were no surprises in the foursome:

• Kevin Martin Jr. (Rockets)
• Mac McClung (76ers — he just signed a two-way deal today)
Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)
Jericho Sims (Knicks)

All-Star Saturday night has surpassed the actual All-Star Game on Sunday in terms of watchability. It’s still more prestigious to be an All-Star, players want the honor, but Saturday night is more entertaining, more fun, and the one fans get up for. This year there’s a pretty stacked list of participants, it should have Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City rocking.

All-Star Saturday night festivities begin at 8 Eastern and are broadcast on TNT.

Check out more on All-Star Weekend

Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Tatum, Lillard, Herro reported headliners for All-Star 3-point contest
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements
NBA: DEC 14 Knicks at Bulls
Sharpe out, Knicks center Jericho Sims reportedly in for Dunk Contest

Nets reportedly will gauge Ben Simmons’ trade value this summer

By Feb 14, 2023, 6:53 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

They may have been wabbling before this, but the moment the wheels really fell off in Brooklyn was when the Nets were forced to trade James Harden and got Ben Simmons back as a key part of the package. Simmons was slowed by injury last season, and this season he has lost all confidence in his shot, and his game, and he has fallen from an All-NBA level player a few years ago to playing primarily as a backup five for the Nets now.

When talking about the Nets’ next steps — which role players do they keep, who do they trade, do they bottom out? — the first question is, what about Simmons? Jake Fischer touched on it at Yahoo Sports.

The Nets are widely expected to gauge what trade market could materialize for Simmons after his disappointing campaign comes to a close. The three-time All-Star is still far from the form he exhibited during his best days in Philadelphia.

Simmons’ trade value has cratered. Simmons has two years, $77.9 million fully guaranteed on his contract, making this situation similar to the one the Lakers were in with Russell Westbrook — no team is taking on that Simmons contract without multiple first-round picks added as sweeteners. Brooklyn may be better off trying to find a way to raise his trade value, but with that contract they will have a tough time.

As for other players, Fischer says the Nets did not listen to offers for Miles Bridges at the deadline, but more offers will come in this summer and they may get too rich to ignore. Watch the Grizzlies, but other teams will call as well. Then there is Cameron Johnson.

The Nets will also face an interesting restricted free agency for Cam Johnson, who was unable to come to an agreement in Phoenix. The Suns, sources said, were not willing to offer Johnson more than $72 million over four seasons.

Anyone paying Johnson that much is betting on his game developing, but at age 26 and entering his sixth season next fall, how much more will his game grow? He brings athleticism and is a career 39% from 3, the skills are there, but will it be enough to get an offer the Nets like?

It’s going to be an interesting off-season in Brooklyn.

Check out more on the Nets

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Durant reportedly told Nets he wanted trade to Phoenix right after Irving...
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks
Three things to Know: Dončić, Irving now 0-2 as teammates, have work to...
2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
Harden not surprised Irving, Durant left Nets: ‘There was just a lot...

Durant reportedly told Nets he wanted trade to Phoenix right after Irving deal

By Feb 14, 2023, 12:43 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
0 Comments

Even before Kyrie Irving was officially traded to Dallas, teams kept their eyes on Kevin Durant. Once the first domino fell, everyone thought he was on his way out, but sources I spoke to expected a summer deal, there were too many moving parts to get it done in a few days.

Nope, Durant was traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster that changes the title picture. Now Mark Stein breaks down how this all went down in his latest newsletter.

League sources say that Durant told the Nets shortly after Irving’s abrupt departure that he wanted to be traded immediately to Phoenix if a deal could be struck — but without the public knowing that he had requested a trade for the second time in eight months.

The Nets complied. After three-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn filled with much more tumult than success, Irving’s sudden trade demand on Feb. 3 was indeed the breaking point for Nets owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks. But they did it KD’s way and still got the deal they wanted.

Phoenix was always rumored to be Durant’s preferred destination, and with new owner Mat Ishbia stepping in and willing to pay up — not only in terms of picks and players out the door, but this trade added $45 million in payroll and luxury tax payments to the bottom line — the deal got done. Stein reports the Suns called the Nets about Kyrie Irving as well hoping to bring the duo West together, but the deal never happened.

Just landing Durant has turned the Suns into a Western Conference contender on paper (it will be after the All-Star break before we see them all together and decide just how good they are this season).

While there was plenty of friction between Irving and the Nets’ front office/ownership, the relationship with Durant was much more smooth and professional. It wasn’t enough to get him to stay in Brooklyn, but there were not the hard feelings that came with Irving. Both sides knew it was time for the Durant era in Brooklyn to end.

Now Durant looks to add to his legacy in Phoenix, and the Nets are rebuilding, but with a nice collection of role players and picks to start with.

Here's more on the Suns

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
Three things to Know: Warriors go ahead with Gary Payton II trade after all
Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz
Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with...

Tatum, Lillard, Herro reported headliners for All-Star 3-point contest

By Feb 14, 2023, 11:58 AM EST
Atlanta Hawks v Portland Trail Blazers
Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The participants in the NBA’s Saturday night showcase events — the 3-Point Contest, the Dunk Contest — are officially getting announced late this season as the NBA has not found it as easy to recruit players to Salt Lake City in February as they might have hoped.

That said, Shams Charania of The Athletic leaked the names in the 3-point Contest, and as usual it is stacked:

Jayson Tatum (Celticis)
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)
Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)
Kevin Huerter (Kings)
Tyler Herro (Heat)
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
Buddy Hield (Pacers)
Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers)

The 3-Point Contest has become maybe the biggest draw of All-Star Saturday night partly because the stars still come out to do it (unlike the Dunk Contest). We already knew Lillard would take part, and he is joined by elite shooters and other top 10 players in the league. Guys show up for this.

Based on 3-point percentage from this season, Hield and Markkanen should be the favorites, although Huerter and Haliburton are close. However, with a deep field this could go a lot of ways — does Lillard’s clutch gene kick in for this Contest? It will be worth watching.

Check out more from All-Star weekend

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers
Antetokounmpo brothers, Tatum highlight All-Star Saturday night participants
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements
NBA: DEC 14 Knicks at Bulls
Sharpe out, Knicks center Jericho Sims reportedly in for Dunk Contest