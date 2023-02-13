Justin Holiday reportedly near buyout with Rockets, to sign with Mavericks

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Warriors go ahead with Gary Payton II after all

In the end, the Warriors want Gary Payton II and want to move on from James Wiseman, so they went ahead with a four-team trade made at the deadline despite Payton not passing his physical with the team.

The 6:30 p.m. PT deadline has passed. Confirmed the Warriors have gone through with their Gary Payton II trade, despite his failed physical. He’s back. Bob Myers is expected to talk tomorrow morning after shootaround — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 13, 2023

However, at the urging of the Warriors, the NBA league office will review the trade to see if the Trail Blazers misled the Warriors on the health of Payton prior to the trade.

The NBA has received a complaint from the Golden State Warriors against the Portland Trail Blazers and the league has launched a review of potential misleading by the Blazers regarding Gary Payton II's status, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

Payton had abdominal surgery during the summer and, despite an initial timeline that had him back for the regular season, missed the season’s first 35 games, hinting after his return that he still didn’t feel right. After their post-trade physical, the Warriors said Payton could be out most of the rest of the season, still recovering from the surgery. Because all this was discovered after the trade deadline, the trade cannot be amended — either the Warriors just ignored the physical and allowed the trade to go through, or everyone went back to their original teams. The Warriors chose to let the trade happen.

Here’s how the trade shakes out:

• Warriors receive: Gary Payton II

• Pistons receive: James Wiseman

• Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Knox, five future second-round picks

• Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

Now the focus turns to the NBA’s review of the situation, with the Trail Blazers denying wrongdoing.

2) Buyout market update: Jackson, Green, Ross find new homes

The NBA post trade deadline buyout market is heating up, and while these transactions rarely have the impact fans hope they will, it can get teams some depth to help them weather the rest of the regular season. Here’s a quick buyout market update:

• Former Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon was bought out by the Spurs and now will sign with the 76ers. Another guy Doc Rivers shouldn’t play in front of Paul Reed but probably will.

The 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023

• Danny Green has agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets and has chosen to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

• Reggie Jackson — the point guard the Clippers traded to Charlotte at the deadline — has agreed to a buyout with the Hornets and will sign with the Nuggets.

• Terrence Ross is finally out of Orlando (he has been on the trade block for more than a year) and has surprised some by spurning the Mavericks to sign with the Suns and join Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

• Russell Westbrook is expected to take his time deciding on a new team after a likely buyout in Houston. The Bulls are considered the frontrunner, but others are in the mix, including the Clippers.

3) Derrick White leads shorthanded Celtics past Grizzlies

Good teams find a way to win even when shorthanded.

The Celtics were without three of their top six rotations players on Sunday due to injuries — Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon — yet pulled off a win against the Grizzlies behind 23 points from Derrick White.

Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday.

Highlights: Celtics get another W and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 Presented by: @TMobile pic.twitter.com/kT2UgEg4BQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

Sam Hauser had a career-high 20 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and Al Horford added 16 points. That’s four straight wins for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell to 11-17 on the road this season — they continue to struggle outside the FedEx Forum. Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points, and seven assists.