Ja Morant on not fearing West: ‘I said what I said, and I mean that’

By Feb 13, 2023, 1:19 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
Ja Morant caused a stir earlier in the season when he was asked about the teams the Grizzlies had to be concerned about and he mentioned the Celtics but no team in the West, “Nah, I’m fine in the West.”

The Grizzlies didn’t exactly run away with the West — they have lost 9-of-12 — and the conference felt open enough that the Mavericks added Kyrie Irving next to Luka Dončić, and the Phoenix Suns shocked the league and became instant contenders with a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.

You didn’t really expect that to change the stance of the cocky Morant, did you? Here is what he said Sunday after the Grizzlies lost to the shorthanded Celtics, via Khari Thompson of the Boston Globe.

“I don’t care. Honestly. I said what I said, and I mean that,” Morant said on Sunday. “The confidence I had when I said that is the confidence that got us to the point we’re at now, being a top team in this league.”

“Yeah, my confidence will never change,” he said Sunday. “I don’t care who got something to say about it.”

Of course Morant remained that confident — but the Grizzlies aren’t scaring anyone in the West, either. One of the things that grates on other teams in the league is the Grizzlies’ talk trash and carry a sense of entitlement despite not having won anything yet. If they are going to win this season they have to get better on the road (11-17 away from the FedEx Forum), get better in the clutch (-8.9 net rating in games within five points in final five minutes, 25th in the league), and it would help if Jaren Jackson Jr. can stay out of foul trouble.

Morant can say whatever he wants about the West, but he and the Grizzlies will have to prove it in a way they have not done yet.

As expected, Boban Marjanovic re-signs with Rockets the rest of season

By Feb 13, 2023, 12:32 PM EST
Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
To complete the three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon from Houston to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Rockets had to waive fan-favorite big man Boban Marjanovic to free up the roster spot. However, Houston always planned to re-sign him.

They did that Monday.

Houston waived Danny Green (who is headed to Cleveland) and John Wall to open up the roster spot.

Marjanovic plays a limited role on the court — he’s appeared in 17 this season averaging 2.8 points per contest — but off the court he’s one of the veterans keeping the locker room together and showing a young Rockets roster how to be a professional. Marjanovic is a free agent after this season.

Three things to Know: Warriors go ahead with Gary Payton II trade after all

By Feb 13, 2023, 9:27 AM EST
Toronto Raptors v Portland Trail Blazers
Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Three Things To Know is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA.

1) Warriors go ahead with Gary Payton II after all

In the end, the Warriors want Gary Payton II and want to move on from James Wiseman, so they went ahead with a four-team trade made at the deadline despite Payton not passing his physical with the team.

However, at the urging of the Warriors, the NBA league office will review the trade to see if the Trail Blazers misled the Warriors on the health of Payton prior to the trade.

Payton had abdominal surgery during the summer and, despite an initial timeline that had him back for the regular season, missed the season’s first 35 games, hinting after his return that he still didn’t feel right. After their post-trade physical, the Warriors said Payton could be out most of the rest of the season, still recovering from the surgery. Because all this was discovered after the trade deadline, the trade cannot be amended — either the Warriors just ignored the physical and allowed the trade to go through, or everyone went back to their original teams. The Warriors chose to let the trade happen.

Here’s how the trade shakes out:

• Warriors receive: Gary Payton II
• Pistons receive: James Wiseman
• Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Knox, five future second-round picks
• Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

Now the focus turns to the NBA’s review of the situation, with the Trail Blazers denying wrongdoing.

2) Buyout market update: Jackson, Green, Ross find new homes

The NBA post trade deadline buyout market is heating up, and while these transactions rarely have the impact fans hope they will, it can get teams some depth to help them weather the rest of the regular season. Here’s a quick buyout market update:

• Former Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon was bought out by the Spurs and now will sign with the 76ers. Another guy Doc Rivers shouldn’t play in front of Paul Reed but probably will.

Danny Green has agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets and has chosen to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reggie Jackson — the point guard the Clippers traded to Charlotte at the deadline — has agreed to a buyout with the Hornets and will sign with the Nuggets.

Terrence Ross is finally out of Orlando (he has been on the trade block for more than a year) and has surprised some by spurning the Mavericks to sign with the Suns and join Kevin Durant in Phoenix.

Russell Westbrook is expected to take his time deciding on a new team after a likely buyout in Houston. The Bulls are considered the frontrunner, but others are in the mix, including the Clippers.

3) Derrick White leads shorthanded Celtics past Grizzlies

Good teams find a way to win even when shorthanded.

The Celtics were without three of their top six rotations players on Sunday due to injuries — Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon — yet pulled off a win against the Grizzlies behind 23 points from Derrick White.

Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday.

Sam Hauser had a career-high 20 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and Al Horford added 16 points. That’s four straight wins for the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell to 11-17 on the road this season — they continue to struggle outside the FedEx Forum. Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points, and seven assists.

LeBron, NBA players didn’t like call to end Super Bowl either

By Feb 13, 2023, 8:31 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
An entertaining Super Bowl was essentially over when the Eagles’ James Bradberry was flagged for a soft defensive holding call in the game’s final minutes. It allowed the MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to run down the clock to set up a Harrison Butker field goal to win it. It felt like an anti-climactic way for a fantastic game to end.

LeBron Jameswho had his own moments with officials in recent weeks — and other NBA players agreed, that’s not how you decide a Super Bowl.

While NBA players may not have liked that call, they did love Rihanna’s halftime show.

White scores 23, shorthanded Celtics roll past Grizzlies 119-109

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 5:24 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON — Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday.

Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 3-point attempts.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Desmond Bane scored 18 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Boston was without starting point guard Marcus Smart, who missed his 10th straight with a bone bruise in his right ankle, as well as forward Jaylen Brown (facial fracture he suffered from an inadvertent elbow by Tatum( and reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore Achilles).

The Celtics were clinging to a one-point lead early in the final quarter before White scored six points – with a conventional three-point play and 3-pointer from the right wing – during a 16-7 spurt that moved them ahead 104-94 with just over four minutes to play.

Horford nailed three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.

Trailing by 13 at halftime, the Grizzlies used a 13-point third quarter by Morant that featured one-handed driving baskets, flips in the lane and twisting shots to wipe out the deficit, taking the lead briefly late in the third,

The Grizzlies’ road struggles continued, dropping them to 11-17 away from home.

“How do you correct that?” coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game. “It’s got to be a mentality, for sure, obviously you trust all the work you’re putting in. . Guys have to be even more confident together on the road. We know what our standard is and that’s what it’s about and we don’t live up to that standard on the road.”

