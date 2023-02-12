Zion Williamson re-aggravates hamstring injury, out weeks after All-Star break

It’s going to be a lot longer — weeks after the All-Star break — before we might see the New Orleans Pelicans whole again.
Zion Williamson will be out that long after re-aggravating the hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since Jan. 2, GM David Griffin told reporters Sunday before the Pelicans took the court. While he did not put a hard-and-fast timeline on it, he said it would be weeks before he returned, and Zion would be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.
Zion was already going to miss next weekend’s All-Star Game and has been replaced as a starter (he was voted in as one by the fans).
When healthy, Zion has played at an All-NBA level averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, and the Pelicans have been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. However, the “when healthy” part of that has been a big part of the equation as he has played in just 29 games this season.
The Grizzlies struggled to score and slipped to seventh in the West when both Zion and Brandon Ingram were out, losing 10 straight at one point, but recently had won three in a row and looked to be regaining their form. This news is certainly a setback.