White scores 23, shorthanded Celtics roll past Grizzlies 119-109

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 5:24 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Boston Celtics
Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

BOSTON — Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday.

Sam Hauser added 20 points, tying his career-high with six 3-pointers, Al Horford had 16 points and Payton Pritchard 12 for Boston, which won its fourth straight. Celtics star Jayson Tatum didn’t have his sharpest game, finishing with 16 points but making 3 of 16 shots and missing 7 of 8 3-point attempts.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Desmond Bane scored 18 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Boston was without starting point guard Marcus Smart, who missed his 10th straight with a bone bruise in his right ankle, as well as forward Jaylen Brown (facial fracture he suffered from an inadvertent elbow by Tatum( and reserve guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore Achilles).

The Celtics were clinging to a one-point lead early in the final quarter before White scored six points – with a conventional three-point play and 3-pointer from the right wing – during a 16-7 spurt that moved them ahead 104-94 with just over four minutes to play.

Horford nailed three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.

Trailing by 13 at halftime, the Grizzlies used a 13-point third quarter by Morant that featured one-handed driving baskets, flips in the lane and twisting shots to wipe out the deficit, taking the lead briefly late in the third,

The Grizzlies’ road struggles continued, dropping them to 11-17 away from home.

“How do you correct that?” coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game. “It’s got to be a mentality, for sure, obviously you trust all the work you’re putting in. . Guys have to be even more confident together on the road. We know what our standard is and that’s what it’s about and we don’t live up to that standard on the road.”

Danny Green reportedly near buyout with Rockets, will sign with Cavaliers

By Feb 12, 2023, 3:31 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards
KeShawn Ennis/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The young Cavaliers are adding a little veteran depth for what they hope is a deep playoff run.

The Houston Rockets received Danny Green in the three-team trade that sent Eric Gordon to the Clippers (and Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies), but Green was always a likely buyout candidate because he doesn’t fit with the rebuilding timeline in Houston. The Rockets and Green are close to that deal, and he is expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

While Isaac Okoro has played better of late, the Cavaliers still need help at the three, the one position they do not have a current or former All-Star starting. Green, a three-time NBA champion, can help with that role in limited minutes and bring a veteran presence to the locker room along with Kevin Love.

The Celtics, Suns and Lakers also pushed to sign Green, but the Cavaliers could offer the most playing time. This all should become official in the coming days.

Zion Williamson re-aggravates hamstring injury, out weeks after All-Star break

By Feb 12, 2023, 2:45 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s going to be a lot longer — weeks after the All-Star break — before we might see the New Orleans Pelicans whole again.

Zion Williamson will be out that long after re-aggravating the hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since Jan. 2, GM David Griffin told reporters Sunday before the Pelicans took the court. While he did not put a hard-and-fast timeline on it, he said it would be weeks before he returned, and Zion would be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Zion was already going to miss next weekend’s All-Star Game and has been replaced as a starter (he was voted in as one by the fans).

When healthy, Zion has played at an All-NBA level averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, and the Pelicans have been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. However, the “when healthy” part of that has been a big part of the equation as he has played in just 29 games this season.

The Grizzlies struggled to score and slipped to seventh in the West when both Zion and Brandon Ingram were out, losing 10 straight at one point, but recently had won three in a row and looked to be regaining their form. This news is certainly a setback.

12-year-old Lakers fan sitting next to LeBron reminder of joy of sports

By Feb 12, 2023, 12:23 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Sometimes, especially around the trade deadline, we can be wrapped up in the mechanics of the NBA — team building, transactions, and what a team did or did not do at the deadline to set themselves up in the playoffs. At other times we get sucked into the Xs and Os or load management debates, and focus on the negatives of what our team or a specific player cannot do. We talk about the impact on the league that the showcase ABC Saturday game had LeBron James and Stephen Curry in street clothes (both due to legit injuries).

Sometimes we lose the childlike joy of being a fan, of the love of the game and the players.

Enter 12-year-old Gaia, who just was excited to sit next to LeBron on Saturday at the Chase Center.

When asked about it during the broadcast, Gaia said: “When I looked up, I see Lebron James, and what’s going through my mind is just like ‘oh my god. The greatest player of all time in basketball is sitting next to me.'” She said he had asked for these tickets hoping to see LeBron set the all-time scoring record (which he did Tuesday at home against Oklahoma City), but was just excited to be there.

After the game, LeBron talked to her and took some pictures, then said on his Instagram story this is why he loves playing the game.

Sometimes, just take a step back and just enjoy the game, the moment, the best players in the world excelling at a game we love.

Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with Nuggets

By Feb 12, 2023, 8:31 AM EST
Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
0 Comments

Two of the top contenders in the West are getting a little deeper via the buyout market.

The Phoenix Suns need to replenish their depth after sending a lot of good players to Brooklyn to land Kevin Durant (a trade they would make 100 times out of 100). Terrence Ross will help with that. The veteran wing is in buyout talks with the Magic and then will head to join Durant in Phoenix, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dallas had been considered a frontrunner, but the Suns can offer the compelling combination of minutes and the chance to play with Durant. Ross is a veteran wing with a good catch-and-shoot game, is hitting 38.1% from 3 this season, and can do some secondary playmaking as needed.

The Denver Nuggets traded away reserve point guard Bones Hyland at the deadline, now they are going to fill that roster spot with Reggie Jackson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jackson started 38 games for the Clippers this season and averaged 10.9 points a game while shooting 35% from 3, but the Clippers wanted to remake their guard spot to play better with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, so Jackson was traded for backup big man Mason Plumlee. In Denver, he will come off the bench behind Jamal Murray but should be an upgrade over Ish Smith in those minutes.

This is just the start of what likely will be a busy buyout market this year.

