Harden not surprised Irving, Durant left Nets, “There was just a lot of dysfunction”

By Feb 12, 2023, 12:44 AM EST
When James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn a year ago, there was a narrative that “he better get it right in Philadelphia, his legacy is on the line after leaving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.”

A year later, after Durant and Irving have forced their way out of Brooklyn, Harden looks prescient.

And he’s not surprised Durant and Irving followed him out of Brooklyn.

“I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason…” Harden said Saturday, via the Associated Press.

“There was just a lot of dysfunction – clearly. There were many internal things that I’m not going to ever just say or put in the media or anything, and that was one of the reasons I chose to make my decision…

“But now, fast forward to today, I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like the guy, or the quitter or whatever the media want to call me. Like, I knew what was going on and I just decided to, like, I’m not built for this. I don’t want to deal with that. I want to play basketball and have fun and enjoy doing it.”

Harden is too savvy to get into the details of the dysfunction he saw in Brooklyn, but he clearly feels vindicated.

There was context beyond dysfunction that led to Harden leaving the Nets. He pushed his way out of Houston to play with Irving and Durant — to chase a ring — but Irving was only playing road games due to his vaccination stance (and the New York City vaccine mandate), while Durant was out with a knee injury. The “big three” only played 16 games together, and soon after Harden forced his way to Philadelphia.

Harden comes out of Brooklyn looking like the smart guy who got it, but he still has a lot of legacy on the line heading into these playoffs.

While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls

By Feb 11, 2023, 7:33 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Russell Westbrook has options. He could report to Utah and play whatever limited role the team has for him the rest of the season, although that choice seems highly unlikely. He could just sit out the rest of the season and collect his checks.

Or — most likely — he can agree to a buyout with the Jazz and become a free agent. The Bulls, Heat and Clippers are trying to recruit him. Westbrook is expected to take a little time with his decision and make it over the All-Star break, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bulls are considered the frontrunner to land Westbrook, partly because of his ties to coach Billy Donovan, who coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. The Bulls also have a need at point guard, where Lonzo Ball has not played for them this season due to a slow recovery from a second knee surgery.

After the Clippers’ loss to the Bucks on Friday, Paul George said he reached out to Westbrook and tried to sell him on remaining in Los Angeles, just with the other team.

“I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to see if there is anything I can do…” George said via the Associated Press. “I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”

The Lakers traded Westbrook to Utah in a three-team blockbuster that also sent Mike Conley to the Timberwolves.

Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
KeShawn Ennis /NBAE via Getty Images
After being on the trade block for more than a year — and telling the Magic he would like them to find him a new home, to no avail — Orlando and Ross are working toward a buyout. Once a free agent, he likely will join Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving with the Mavericks.

None of this is a huge surprise, and Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story.

Ross is on the books for $11.5 million this season, and will likely give the Magic a discount to move on (money he will make up from his new team).

Ross is a veteran wing with a good catch-and-shoot game, is hitting 38.1% from 3 this season, and can do some playmaking in spots. He’s the kind of solid role player coaches trust, the ones who make good decisions. That skill set perfectly fits Dallas with Dončić and Irving, although other teams will at least call.

It will be a busy buyout market this year, with many more guards available than usual.

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he gets jealous of Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Feb 11, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career that should have him in the GOAT conversation: six-time champion, six MVPs, 15-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champion, 11-time All-Defensive Team, and an iconic shot that — until just this week — helped him score the most points in the history of the game.

Yet Abudl-Jabbar said when he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo play, he gets a little jealous.

“I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [does],” Abdul-Jabbar said, speaking a couple of days after his scoring record fell. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”

Antetokounmpo said that he was lucky that his coaches always encouraged him to bring the ball up the court (which makes sense, it doesn’t take a highly trained basketball eye to see he’s an unstoppable force in transition). Then he marveled at the idea of Abdul-Jabbar in that role.

“Obviously, Kareem could bring the ball down the floor and create for himself, and get people go out of the way or ask for a pick and roll — he’d probably have 52,000 points. It would take LeBron eight more years to break that record,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I can’t imagine Kareem bringing it up. I’m sure he probably could, he did everything else,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said when asked about this evolution in the sport. “I don’t know when the evolution started, but certainly Giannis is just incredibly unique, I think, to this league right now.”

Abdul-Jabbar was on hand when LeBron James broke his all-time scoring record, part of an outpouring of appreciation for James that KAJ didn’t get when he passed Wilt Chamberlain (in a neutral site game in Las Vegas, Abdul-Jabbar noted, so half the crowd was Kings fans).

Browns owner Haslam in talks to buy share of NBA’s Bucks

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking the 25% share currently held by Marc Lasry, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

There is no timeline for an agreement or sale, the person said. Sportico was first to report the Haslam Sports Group’s interest in the Bucks.

Lasry and Wesley Edens, both New York investment firm executives, bought the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for about $550 million in 2014 with pledges to keep the team in Milwaukee.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012, also own the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer and have been interested in expanding their pro sports portfolio outside Ohio.

The Haslams previously approached the Minnesota Timberwolves about buying them.

