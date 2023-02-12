12-year-old Lakers fan sitting next to LeBron reminder of joy of sports

By Feb 12, 2023, 12:23 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Sometimes, especially around the trade deadline, we can be wrapped up in the mechanics of the NBA — team building, transactions, and what a team did or did not do at the deadline to set themselves up in the playoffs. At other times we get sucked into the Xs and Os or load management debates, and focus on the negatives of what our team or a specific player cannot do. We talk about the impact on the league that the showcase ABC Saturday game had LeBron James and Stephen Curry in street clothes (both due to legit injuries).

Sometimes we lose the childlike joy of being a fan, of the love of the game and the players.

Enter 12-year-old Gaia, who just was excited to sit next to LeBron on Saturday at the Chase Center.

When asked about it during the broadcast, Gaia said: “When I looked up, I see Lebron James, and what’s going through my mind is just like ‘oh my god. The greatest player of all time in basketball is sitting next to me.'” She said he had asked for these tickets hoping to see LeBron set the all-time scoring record (which he did Tuesday at home against Oklahoma City), but was just excited to be there.

After the game, LeBron talked to her and took some pictures, then said on his Instagram story this is why he loves playing the game.

Sometimes, just take a step back and just enjoy the game, the moment, the best players in the world excelling at a game we love.

Here's more on the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he gets jealous of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition
NBA Basketball: Lakers vs Thunder
Anthony Davis pushes back on viral video of him seeming disinterested in...

Zion Williamson re-aggravates hamstring injury, out weeks after All-Star break

By Feb 12, 2023, 2:45 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
0 Comments

It’s going to be a lot longer — weeks after the All-Star break — before we might see the New Orleans Pelicans whole again.

Zion Williamson will be out that long after re-aggravating the hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since Jan. 2, GM David Griffin told reporters Sunday before the Pelicans took the court. While he did not put a hard-and-fast timeline on it, he said it would be weeks before he returned, and Zion would be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Zion was already going to miss next weekend’s All-Star Game and has been replaced as a starter (he was voted in as one by the fans).

When healthy, Zion has played at an All-NBA level averaging 26 points a game on 60.2% shooting, and the Pelicans have been 8.5 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court. However, the “when healthy” part of that has been a big part of the equation as he has played in just 29 games this season.

The Grizzlies struggled to score and slipped to seventh in the West when both Zion and Brandon Ingram were out, losing 10 straight at one point, but recently had won three in a row and looked to be regaining their form. This news is certainly a setback.

Here's more on the Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements
NBA
NBA trade deadline tracker: latest news, rumors, deals

Buyout market update: Terrence Ross to sign with Suns, Reggie Jackson with Nuggets

By Feb 12, 2023, 8:31 AM EST
Orlando Magic v Utah Jazz
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
0 Comments

Two of the top contenders in the West are getting a little deeper via the buyout market.

The Phoenix Suns need to replenish their depth after sending a lot of good players to Brooklyn to land Kevin Durant (a trade they would make 100 times out of 100). Terrence Ross will help with that. The veteran wing is in buyout talks with the Magic and then will head to join Durant in Phoenix, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dallas had been considered a frontrunner, but the Suns can offer the compelling combination of minutes and the chance to play with Durant. Ross is a veteran wing with a good catch-and-shoot game, is hitting 38.1% from 3 this season, and can do some secondary playmaking as needed.

The Denver Nuggets traded away reserve point guard Bones Hyland at the deadline, now they are going to fill that roster spot with Reggie Jackson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jackson started 38 games for the Clippers this season and averaged 10.9 points a game while shooting 35% from 3, but the Clippers wanted to remake their guard spot to play better with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, so Jackson was traded for backup big man Mason Plumlee. In Denver, he will come off the bench behind Jamal Murray but should be an upgrade over Ish Smith in those minutes.

This is just the start of what likely will be a busy buyout market this year.

Check out more on the Suns

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements
Phoenix Suns v Atlanta Hawks
Winners, losers from wild, blockbuster-filled NBA trade deadline

Watch Dončić, Irving combine for 55 in first game together; it’s not enough vs. Fox, Kings

Associated PressFeb 12, 2023, 2:40 AM EST
0 Comments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

“Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. “It’s a bit different for me. … It’s a lot, but I feel like I was blessed with the tools to be able to do that.”

Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds for his NBA-leading 44th double-double of the season before fouling out with 1:27 remaining in overtime.

Terence Davis also scored 22 points off the bench, and Kevin Huerter added 15.

“Heck of a job by our guys,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “Defensively, we did a pretty good job in both second halves. … We had a lot of great individual performances.”

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Luka Doncic had 25 points and nine rebounds in the stars’ first game on the court together as Mavericks teammates.

“I thought it was good,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “It was just natural. Nothing forced. It’s going to make us that much better. They did an incredible job.”

Irving was acquired by Dallas from Brooklyn on Monday before the trade deadline. Josh Green added 23 points.

“Amazing, only our first game together, but I think it’s so fun to play with this guy,” Doncic said of playing with Irving. “He’s an amazing basketball player and I think it’s going to be really fun and today, first game, it was really fun, too.”

Here's more on the Mavericks

Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to...
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition
NBA
NBA trade deadline tracker: latest news, rumors, deals

Harden not surprised Irving, Durant left Nets: ‘There was just a lot of dysfunction’

By Feb 12, 2023, 12:44 AM EST
0 Comments

When James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn a year ago, there was a narrative that “he better get it right in Philadelphia, his legacy is on the line after leaving Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.”

A year later, after Durant and Irving have forced their way out of Brooklyn, Harden looks prescient.

And he’s not surprised Durant and Irving followed him out of Brooklyn.

“I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason…” Harden said Saturday, via the Associated Press.

“There was just a lot of dysfunction – clearly. There were many internal things that I’m not going to ever just say or put in the media or anything, and that was one of the reasons I chose to make my decision…

“But now, fast forward to today, I don’t look like the crazy one. I don’t look like the guy, or the quitter or whatever the media want to call me. Like, I knew what was going on and I just decided to, like, I’m not built for this. I don’t want to deal with that. I want to play basketball and have fun and enjoy doing it.”

Harden is too savvy to get into the details of the dysfunction he saw in Brooklyn, but he clearly feels vindicated.

There was context beyond dysfunction that led to Harden leaving the Nets — and the three stars were the cause of some of the issues. Harden pushed his way out of Houston to play with Irving and Durant — to chase a ring — but Irving was only playing road games due to his vaccination stance (and the New York City vaccine mandate), while Durant was out with a knee injury. The “big three” only played 16 games together, and soon after Harden forced his way to Philadelphia.

Harden comes out of Brooklyn looking like the smart guy who got it, but he still has a lot of legacy on the line heading into these playoffs.

Here is more on the Nets

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: Players to watch on the buyout market