While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls

By Feb 11, 2023, 7:33 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Russell Westbrook has options. He could report to Utah and play whatever limited role the team has for him the rest of the season, although that choice seems highly unlikely. He could just sit out the rest of the season and collect his checks.

Or — most likely — he can agree to a buyout with the Jazz and become a free agent. The Bulls, Heat and Clippers are trying to recruit him. Westbrook is expected to take a little time with his decision and make it over the All-Star break, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bulls are considered the frontrunner to land Westbrook, partly because of his ties to coach Billy Donovan, who coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. The Bulls also have a need at point guard, where Lonzo Ball has not played for them this season due to a slow recovery from a second knee surgery.

After the Clippers’ loss to the Bucks on Friday, Paul George said he reached out to Westbrook and tried to sell him on remaining in Los Angeles, just with the other team.

“I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to see if there is anything I can do…” George said via the Associated Press. “I’m a big believer and a fan of what Russ’ work is, having one of my best seasons in my career alongside of him. I’ve seen what he can do night in and night out. I really think he can improve the team. He’s such a big talent. He rebounds, he finds guys, he makes the game easy for everyone. I think he will come in, mesh, figure out how we play, and adjust to it.”

The Lakers traded Westbrook to Utah in a three-team blockbuster that also sent Mike Conley to the Timberwolves.

Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
KeShawn Ennis /NBAE via Getty Images
After being on the trade block for more than a year — and telling the Magic he would like them to find him a new home, to no avail — Orlando and Ross are working toward a buyout. Once a free agent, he likely will join Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving with the Mavericks.

None of this is a huge surprise, and Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story.

Ross is on the books for $11.5 million this season, and will likely give the Magic a discount to move on (money he will make up from his new team).

Ross is a veteran wing with a good catch-and-shoot game, is hitting 38.1% from 3 this season, and can do some playmaking in spots. He’s the kind of solid role player coaches trust, the ones who make good decisions. That skill set perfectly fits Dallas with Dončić and Irving, although other teams will at least call.

It will be a busy buyout market this year, with many more guards available than usual.

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he gets jealous of Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Feb 11, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career that should have him in the GOAT conversation: six-time champion, six MVPs, 15-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champion, 11-time All-Defensive Team, and an iconic shot that — until just this week — helped him score the most points in the history of the game.

Yet Abudl-Jabbar said when he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo play, he gets a little jealous.

“I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [does],” Abdul-Jabbar said, speaking a couple of days after his scoring record fell. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”

Antetokounmpo said that he was lucky that his coaches always encouraged him to bring the ball up the court (which makes sense, it doesn’t take a highly trained basketball eye to see he’s an unstoppable force in transition). Then he marveled at the idea of Abdul-Jabbar in that role.

“Obviously, Kareem could bring the ball down the floor and create for himself, and get people go out of the way or ask for a pick and roll — he’d probably have 52,000 points. It would take LeBron eight more years to break that record,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I can’t imagine Kareem bringing it up. I’m sure he probably could, he did everything else,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said when asked about this evolution in the sport. “I don’t know when the evolution started, but certainly Giannis is just incredibly unique, I think, to this league right now.”

Abdul-Jabbar was on hand when LeBron James broke his all-time scoring record, part of an outpouring of appreciation for James that KAJ didn’t get when he passed Wilt Chamberlain (in a neutral site game in Las Vegas, Abdul-Jabbar noted, so half the crowd was Kings fans).

Browns owner Haslam in talks to buy share of NBA’s Bucks

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking the 25% share currently held by Marc Lasry, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

There is no timeline for an agreement or sale, the person said. Sportico was first to report the Haslam Sports Group’s interest in the Bucks.

Lasry and Wesley Edens, both New York investment firm executives, bought the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for about $550 million in 2014 with pledges to keep the team in Milwaukee.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012, also own the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer and have been interested in expanding their pro sports portfolio outside Ohio.

The Haslams previously approached the Minnesota Timberwolves about buying them.

Jimmy Butler’s alley-oop finish in last second gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 7:55 AM EST
MIAMI — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk.

When that happened, Butler hung on the rim, pointed to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and demanded it be used in a game.

Almost three years later, the play – “CQ” on Spoelstra’s game sheet, the initials of its inventor – finally got used. And it worked.

Gabe Vincent threw an alley-oop inbounds pass to Butler for a dunk with 0.3 seconds remaining, giving the Heat a 97-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night for their eighth consecutive home win.

“It took us about three years to get back to it,” Spoelstra said. “That’s one of those benefits of all the time we had in the bubble.”

Tyler Herro had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Heat, who won despite scoring only 39 second-half points. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Butler had 10 of his 16 points in the fourth and Max Strus added 14 for Miami.

“Any way to get a win, at this point in the season, it’s all about wins,” Herro said. “We’ll take one any way we can get one.”

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 17 and Alperen Sengun added 12. Jalen Green had 11 points, including a game-tying layup with 0.7 seconds left.

But Miami called time, Vincent threw the lob and Butler ended up on his back – after the game-winner. The Heat swept the season series with the Rockets, winning two games by a combined five points.

“There was confusion whether we were switching or not,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said of the final play. “I said in the huddle, `Stay home, stay home, stay home.’ And we didn’t stay home, and it was an avalanche after that. … We’ve got to learn these lessons.”

It was Houston’s first game since being involved in trade-deadline deals – sending Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team move that landed the Rockets Danny Green, and picking up Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky in another.

“We are going to have the most cap space this summer of any team in the NBA, I believe. … We’re going to have a lot of room to sign free agents, to make trades into that space, to really transform the team,” Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said. “And we decided that we’re really, really valuing that flexibility. Within that context, we think that we improved the team.”

But the acquisition of John Wall, as expected, was essentially just to make salary math work. Barring a major change in thinking, his return to the Rockets only exists on paper.

“We do intend, at this time, to waive John,” Stone said.

