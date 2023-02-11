Reports: Magic near buyout with Terrence Ross, Mavericks frontrunners to sign

By Feb 11, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
KeShawn Ennis /NBAE via Getty Images
After being on the trade block for more than a year — and telling the Magic he would like them to find him a new home, to no avail — Orlando and Ross are working toward a buyout. Once a free agent, he likely will join Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving with the Mavericks.

None of this is a huge surprise, and Adrian Wojnarowski broke the story.

Ross is on the books for $11.5 million this season, and will likely give the Magic a discount to move on (money he will make up from his new team).

Ross is a veteran wing with a good catch-and-shoot game, is hitting 38.1% from 3 this season, and can do some playmaking in spots. He’s the kind of solid role player coaches trust, the ones who make good decisions. That skill set perfectly fits Dallas with Dončić and Irving, although other teams will at least call.

It will be a busy buyout market this year, with many more guards available than usual.

By Feb 11, 2023, 11:49 AM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career that should have him in the GOAT conversation: six-time champion, six MVPs, 15-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champion, 11-time All-Defensive Team, and an iconic shot that — until just this week — helped him score the most points in the history of the game.

Yet Abudl-Jabbar said when he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo play, he gets a little jealous.

“I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [does],” Abdul-Jabbar said, speaking a couple of days after his scoring record fell. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”

Antetokounmpo said that he was lucky that his coaches always encouraged him to bring the ball up the court (which makes sense, it doesn’t take a highly trained basketball eye to see he’s an unstoppable force in transition). Then he marveled at the idea of Abdul-Jabbar in that role.

“Obviously, Kareem could bring the ball down the floor and create for himself, and get people go out of the way or ask for a pick and roll — he’d probably have 52,000 points. It would take LeBron eight more years to break that record,” Antetokounmpo said.

“I can’t imagine Kareem bringing it up. I’m sure he probably could, he did everything else,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said when asked about this evolution in the sport. “I don’t know when the evolution started, but certainly Giannis is just incredibly unique, I think, to this league right now.”

Abdul-Jabbar was on hand when LeBron James broke his all-time scoring record, part of an outpouring of appreciation for James that KAJ didn’t get when he passed Wilt Chamberlain (in a neutral site game in Las Vegas, Abdul-Jabbar noted, so half the crowd was Kings fans).

Browns owner Haslam in talks to buy share of NBA’s Bucks

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 11:08 AM EST
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking the 25% share currently held by Marc Lasry, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

There is no timeline for an agreement or sale, the person said. Sportico was first to report the Haslam Sports Group’s interest in the Bucks.

Lasry and Wesley Edens, both New York investment firm executives, bought the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for about $550 million in 2014 with pledges to keep the team in Milwaukee.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012, also own the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer and have been interested in expanding their pro sports portfolio outside Ohio.

The Haslams previously approached the Minnesota Timberwolves about buying them.

Jimmy Butler’s alley-oop finish in last second gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets

Associated PressFeb 11, 2023, 7:55 AM EST
MIAMI — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk.

When that happened, Butler hung on the rim, pointed to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and demanded it be used in a game.

Almost three years later, the play – “CQ” on Spoelstra’s game sheet, the initials of its inventor – finally got used. And it worked.

Gabe Vincent threw an alley-oop inbounds pass to Butler for a dunk with 0.3 seconds remaining, giving the Heat a 97-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night for their eighth consecutive home win.

“It took us about three years to get back to it,” Spoelstra said. “That’s one of those benefits of all the time we had in the bubble.”

Tyler Herro had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Heat, who won despite scoring only 39 second-half points. Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, Butler had 10 of his 16 points in the fourth and Max Strus added 14 for Miami.

“Any way to get a win, at this point in the season, it’s all about wins,” Herro said. “We’ll take one any way we can get one.”

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 22 points for the Rockets. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 17 and Alperen Sengun added 12. Jalen Green had 11 points, including a game-tying layup with 0.7 seconds left.

But Miami called time, Vincent threw the lob and Butler ended up on his back – after the game-winner. The Heat swept the season series with the Rockets, winning two games by a combined five points.

“There was confusion whether we were switching or not,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said of the final play. “I said in the huddle, `Stay home, stay home, stay home.’ And we didn’t stay home, and it was an avalanche after that. … We’ve got to learn these lessons.”

It was Houston’s first game since being involved in trade-deadline deals – sending Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team move that landed the Rockets Danny Green, and picking up Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky in another.

“We are going to have the most cap space this summer of any team in the NBA, I believe. … We’re going to have a lot of room to sign free agents, to make trades into that space, to really transform the team,” Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said. “And we decided that we’re really, really valuing that flexibility. Within that context, we think that we improved the team.”

But the acquisition of John Wall, as expected, was essentially just to make salary math work. Barring a major change in thinking, his return to the Rockets only exists on paper.

“We do intend, at this time, to waive John,” Stone said.

Report: Gary Payton II fails physical putting four-team trade in jeopardy

By Feb 10, 2023, 8:54 PM EST
Gary Payton II‘s return to the Warriors is on hold — and the entire four-team trade that sent him back to the Bay Area — could fall apart after he failed his post-trade physical.

Physicals are considered a routine and almost forgotten part of the trade process, but Payton failed his with the Warriors, reports Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland. Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process.

Payton had abdominal surgery during the summer. The Blazers initially projected he’d be ready for the regular season. But his rehab lingered, his timeline kept getting pushed back and Payton ended up missing the season’s first 35 games, hinting after his return that he still didn’t feel fully right, mentioning a few setbacks.

Because it is after the trade deadline, this trade cannot be amended. Either the Warriors waive the physical and it goes forward as-is, or the entire trade is voided and everyone goes back to their previous team. The Warriors are considering having the trade go through, reports Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

There are layers here, but we’ll start with details of the trade itself which breaks out this way:

• Warriors receive: Gary Payton II
• Pistons receive: James Wiseman
• Trail Blazers receive: Kevin Knox, five future second-round picks
• Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

The second part of the report — that the Trail Blazers’ medical staff pushed Payton to play despite him not feeling right following surgery — is of concern and something the players’ union could take up.

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups pushed back on the report.

“We would never push a guy to play. Whether it’s medical or whether a guy just doesn’t feel like he can play that night – say he’s got a headache or say he’s just got a lot of stress at home, or say he has a death in the family,” Billups said, via the Associated Pres. “I would never push somebody to play because I would always be scared of me doing that and then something actually happening.”

If the report is true it would be far from the first time in professional sports that team medical staff had the team in mind over player health.

Payton signed a three-year, $26.1 million contract with the Trail Blazers after last season, then underwent abdominal core surgery (the same surgery Damian Lillard had last season). He was expected to be about to return around the start of training camp but missed the first 35 games of the season as he continued to recover.

