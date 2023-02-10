Siakam, Fox, Edwards named All-Star Game injury replacements

Three players the fans voted in as All-Star Game startersStephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson — will all sit out the game in Salt Lake City due to ongoing injuries.

NBA Commissioner Adam Siver will name Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards as their replacements on the roster.

 

There are no surprises; all three are deserving and were considered snubs when the rosters were announced. Siakam has played in 43 games and averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds and 6.2 assists a night, plus he’s a quality defender.

Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Lauri Markkanen are moving into the All-Star Game starting lineup to replace the injured trio.

While it would be fair to say Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis is more deserving of being a starter, Markkanen finished higher in the voting so he gets the nod.

There could be at least one more injury replacement player named. The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture and, while it is not official yet (so no announcement has been made), it looks like he will be out for the annual exhibition.

The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. The entire weekend of events will be broadcast on TNT. This year the two team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will pick their teams playground style on the court before the game begins.

Anthony Davis pushes back on viral video of him seeming disinterested in LeBron's record

LOS ANGELES — Speaking to the media after the game where LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Anthony Davis seemed subdued. But, he often seems subdued postgame, so it was shrugged off.

Then this video appeared and went viral of him seeming disinterested in the historic moment that had the rest of the arena and NBA world on its feet.

Everything is a soap opera with the Lakers, so of course Davis’ actions became a thing, particularly on social media. People were into reading body language and ascribing motives and feelings.

Davis was asked about it Thursday night after a shorthanded Lakers team (without LeBron, officially due to foot soreness) got overpowered in the second half by the Bucks. AD said he was frustrated because the Lakers were losing to a team they are fighting with for a postseason spot (hat tip ESPN).

“It’s about the game. I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it’s their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game.”

Lakers fans will read into the video and Davis’ comments whatever they want, it’s confirmation bias at work. It’s another of the distractions that come with life in the fishbowl that is playing for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook was not the cause of all frustrations around these Lakers, who are now six games below .500. That is a long way from saying there are issues in the Davis and LeBron relationship — they are joined at the hip now. These Lakers will go as far as that duo can take them, but it may not be nearly as far as they or Lakers’ fans think that should be. These Lakers look great when everything is lined up and goes their way, but good teams overcome adversity and these Lakers have yet to show they can do that consistently.

Three things to Know: Players to watch on the buyout market

Three Things To Know is NBC's five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Players to watch on the buyout market

The trade deadline has come and gone, but a few more transactions are coming — for some of the players traded, they were simply salaries to balance out the deal but their new team isn’t looking to get them on the court. Those players — along with some guys not traded that teams are ready to move on from — will be bought out of their contracts in the coming week or two and made free agents. (Traditionally, the player gives up a little bit of money to be set free from a situation neither he nor the team wants).

We make too much of this buyout market — rarely do these players move the needle for a team making a deep playoff run (Enes Kanter did for the Trail Blazers in their 2019 Western Conference Finals run when Jusuf Nurkic got hurt, for example). These are players teams were willing to trade, then another team was willing to let walk away. That happens for a reason. Still, there are solid point guards on the market, players who could help some, especially for what is left of the regular season.

Here are a few names to watch.

Russell Westbrook. Both the Lakers and Westbrook were ready to move on from that marriage, but Westbrook will not be playing games for the Jazz, he will get bought out. Will he get more minutes, more touches, and be happy somewhere else? Will he accept a sixth-man role again, or does he see something larger? There is some mutual interest with the Clippers and Paul George is reportedly recruiting him (but they have Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland, so how many minutes are there?).

Reggie Jackson. The Clippers sent him to Charlotte to get the backup center they wanted in Mason Plumlee. The Hornets plan to buy out Jackson, who is averaging 10.9 points a game this season and shooting 35% from 3.

John Wall. The other former Clippers point guard is not sticking around for a reunion in Houston, he will be bought out. His market as a free agent may be limited, but some teams may call.

• It is expected the Magic will buy out Patrick Beverley, the point guard they acquired from the Lakers in the Mo Bamba trade. He brings some grit and intensity that a team may need.

• While there was speculation, the Cavaliers are not going to buy out Kevin Love, he is sticking around for the Cavs’ playoff run.

2) Khris Middleton and the  Bucks are looking better every game

Khris Middleton returned to the Bucks from his knee issues on Jan 23. The Bucks haven’t lost since.

That win streak reached nine on Thursday night when the Bucks looked like their contending selves in the second half and bested a shorthanded but feisty Lakers team, 115-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo looked like an MVP putting up an almost casual 38.

But the return of Middleton — even on a minute’s restriction — has fueled the Bucks’ run. Because his minutes are limited, he’s been aggressive and attacked when he’s had opportunities.

“I think Khris being aggressive opens up everything else for us,” Jrue Holiday said postgame. “I feel like he makes the game look easy, which he does. Especially scoring, how he gets to his spots, how he fades on people. He’s a tough guard. So for him, it’s like, he does what he does and then it kind of opens it up and, like we said earlier, kind of keeps that balance for everybody else. So him being aggressive makes our team a lot better.”

The Bucks are looking a lot better — and about to add Jae Crowder and his physicality and defense — should scare the rest of the league.

3) Spencer Dinwiddie is back in Brooklyn, puts up 25 in win

Kyrie Irving heading to Dallas and teaming up with Luka Doncic was the obvious headline of that blockbuster trade, but there was another interesting part to it:

Spencer Dinwiddie returned to Brooklyn, where he first made a name for himself in the NBA.

He looked at home in his first game back, scoring 25 for the Nets in a win over the Bulls, 116-105.

The Bulls made an interesting choice standing pat and not doing anything at the trade deadline. If the argument is they haven’t been whole this season without Lonzo Ball, look around the league at all the teams winning without their stars for stretches.

The Nets may be without their stars for the remaining 27 games, but they have a team of solid role players, a 3.5-game cushion to be in the top six and a 6.5-game cushion to make the play-in — the Nets are headed to the postseason. They are still going to make it. Brooklyn may not last long once it does get there (although making the top eight is very possible), but postseason games are in the Nets’ future.

Winners, losers from wild, blockbuster-filled NBA trade deadline

A couple of weeks before the NBA trade deadline, the conventional wisdom was it would be a quiet one. So when a rapid chain of events led to a blockbuster — Kyrie Irving demanding a trade then getting his wish and being sent to Dallas — the sense was that was it. Just small deals the rest of the way.

Then came the Russell Westbrook trade, and again everyone thought that would be it. Then the Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix blew the roof off everything.

It was an insane trade deadline. Let’s break down the winners and losers from a wild few days.

WINNER: Chris Paul

Everyone in Phoenix is a winner — Suns fans, Mat Ishbia, Jae Crowder‘s realtor — but let’s start with Chris Paul. Father Time has been gaining ground quickly on the 37-year-old 12-time All-Star this season. It is evident to the naked eye just watching him play, let alone the dip in his statistics (I asked a scout about it about a month ago and he just shook his head in resignation).

Bringing in Durant breathes a second life into CP3 this season — and could get him over the hump to the ring he so badly wants to cap off his career. Pressure comes off because the offense can run through Durant at points, and there will be less of a need for Paul to score, allowing him to focus on the playmaker role where he thrives. This kind of acquisition can take advantage of Paul’s skill sets.

Suns fans are winners because after decades of the penny-pinching (and much worse) Robert Sarver, Mat Ishbia takes over as owner and in 24 hours starts spending to turn the team into a contender — the Durant trade added more about $45 million in tax and payroll to the team’s bill. Ishbia is a winner for taking advantage of the opportunity to do all that.

There are questions about these Suns — defense, how much depth they have after moving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and others, and can they stay healthy — but since their trip to the Finals, the Suns have looked good not great. Now, they can be great.

LOSER: Brooklyn Nets championship era

Sixteen games.

That’s how many games Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together. The team that on paper looked like it should waltz to the title crashed and burned under the weight of its own expectations, some unlucky injuries, and their own egos and foibles. It was a car wreck we all saw coming and couldn’t turn away from watching.

The Nets moved on from their superstars, and while they got some talent back and replenished some picks, the biggest thing is they have to re-establish the franchise culture (they turned that over to the superstars and they blew it up). There is a lot of work to do.

GM Sean Marks needs to get back to what he did when he took over what was seen as the worst job in the NBA in 2016 – a 21-win team that traded away most of its draft capital — and build a team-first culture of hard work and smart play. The team that drew Durant and Irving to town. Except next time don’t turn the keys of the franchise over to the superstars.

WINNER: Houston Rockets

This isn’t about a trade sending Eric Gordon and getting Danny Green and John Wall back (they will waive Wall anyway and make him a free agent). This is about the future.

One year ago at the trade deadline, Houston traded James Harden to the Nets and thanks to that deal now control — either outright have or have swap rights — for every Nets’ first-round pick between now and 2027. Those picks look much more valuable after this trade deadline.

WINNER: Los Angeles Lakers

There absolutely is a little addition by subtraction in sending Russell Westbrook away. Multiple reports have talked about rising tensions between him and the coaching staff in recent weeks, which was bleeding over and impacting the team.

But more importantly, the Lakers got three quality rotation players back for the price of Westbrook and a first-round pick — D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

“All of those guys bring unique skill sets, skill sets that we need, shooting, playmaking, energy, defense, rebounding, a lot of needs they’ll be able to address,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham Thursday before his team took on the Bucks.

The Lakers got deeper and better. Let’s not confuse this with them suddenly being a threat to win it all – they are six games below .500 and have work to do just to make the play-in — but if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, these roster additions help move the Lakers into the “nobody wants to see them” category.

LOSER: Nuggets, Grizzlies

Just before Christmas, Ja Morant said “Nah. I’m fine in the West” about the Grizzlies’ chances to make the Finals.

Karma can be brutal. While the Nuggets and Grizzlies made tweaks around the edges — Denver traded Bones Hyland and added Thomas Bryant, while the Grizzlies bought in Luke Kennard — the West was hit with an influx of elite talents such as Durant and Irving.

It was a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy: Other teams didn’t fear the Nuggets or Grizzlies, so they went out and added players to put them over the top, which in turn makes it more likely the Nuggets and Grizzlies are not teams to be feared.

The Grizzlies have lost 8-of-10 and have looked sloppy doing it. Morant and company need to take care of that first, then worry about the rest of the West.

STAYS THE SAME: John Collins

For about the 47th consecutive summer or trade deadline, John Collins was a constant in trade rumors and then remained an Atlanta Hawk. New front office in Atlanta, but the more things change the more they stay the same.

Just wait for the Draft, when Collins undoubtedly will be available again.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown to miss time with facial fracture, All-Star Game in question

It was friendly fire, a fluke collision with a teammate that will sideline the Boston Celtics All-Star for at least a couple of games — and maybe the All-Star Game itself.

Jaylen Brown is listed as officially out by the Celtics for their game Friday vs. Charlotte due to a facial fracture, and he very well could miss time beyond that.

The injury occurred late in the first half Tuesday against the 76ers, when both Brown and Jayson Tatum went for a rebound and Tatum accidentally caught Brown in the face with an elbow.

It’s impossible to know exactly how long Brown might be out without knowing more about the injury — which bone or bones are involved, are they displaced, will he need surgery — according to Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes.

There are reports that Brown could be out through the All-Star break. The Celtics are already without Marcus Smart on Friday night, and Tatum is questionable. Al Horford could be making his return to the court.

Brown is averaging 26.5 points and seven rebounds a game this season, but the 39-16 Celtics have handled injury absences well all season long. That will be put to the test again.

