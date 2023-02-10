NBA Power Rankings: Bucks top post trade deadline edition

The Milwaukee Bucks have won nine in a row — and added a quality player at the trade deadline in Jae Crowder — which puts them on top of this week’s NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings, the post trade deadline edition.

 
Bucks small icon 1. Bucks (38-17, Last week No. 3). Winners of nine in a row and doing it mostly with defense — a defense that is about to get better with the addition of Jae Crowder at the deadline. “I just feel like Jae is a winner at the end of the day,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “His teams are either in the conference finals, or the NBA Finals, seems like every year for the last five or six years. You just look up and he’s playing. And there’s a reason you know, I think his toughness, his defense, what he brings on that end of the court is special, and his shotmaking and his IQ on the offensive end. He does a lot of things that are about winning.”

 
Celtics small icon 2. Celtics (39-16, LW 2). Boston made a small move at the trade deadline bringing in veteran big man Mike Muscala from the Thunder, and it’s a move all about the playoffs. Not that Muscala will get a lot of postseason run (he will likely be a human victory cigar), but it’s about getting Robert Williams III and Al Horford to the playoffs healthy. Boston has a packed schedule the rest of the way, with five back-to-backs, and Muscala is the kind of solid veteran Joe Mazzulla can trust to put out there in those games and keep the key players rested for the games that matter in April. Big tests heading into the All-Star break against Grizzlies and Bucks.

 
Sixers small icon 3. 76ers (34-19, LW 1). Jalen McDaniels is in and Matisse Thybulle is out as part of a four-team trade for the 76ers. McDaniels is a 6’9″ forward who is a good defender (not as good as Thybulle, but good) who brings more offensive juice than the guy he replaces (37.4% from 3 this season, can finish through contact at the rim). Philly’s schedule looks much easier this week after the deadline, they have a tough game against the Knicks but then get the new-look Durant-less Nets. After the All-Star break the Sixers will be tested with a tough schedule.

 
Cavaliers small icon 4. Cavaliers (35-22, LW 5). One of the few teams to do nothing at the trade deadline, and it makes some sense: The front office likes its young team and wants to see what it looks like in the cauldron of the playoffs before making changes. The Cavs are not buying out Kevin Love, either, he will be sticking around. Evan Mobley has been playing better of late (after a flat start to the season) averaging 18.9 points per game on 54% shooting (plus six rebounds a night) over his last 10 games. The Cavaliers have a soft week coming up and should be able to pick up some wins.

 
Nuggets small icon 5. Nuggets (38-18, LW 4). Denver made a nice upgrade at a position of need at the deadline — Bones Hyland is out and center Thomas Bryant is in after a trade from the Lakers. Bryant was a fan favorite in Los Angeles as an offense-first big man and he should be able to give the Nuggets a solid 15 minutes a night off the bench while Nikola Jokić gets a little rest. If the Nuggets want another point guard, there are plenty on the buyout market. On the court the Nuggets have won 4-of-6 and are on the road until the All-Star break, with a showdown next Monday against the Heat looking interesting.

 
Grizzlies small icon 6. Grizzlies (33-21, LW 7). The Grizzlies have lost 8-of-10, nobody feared them, and while they made a nice small move — bringing in sharpshooter Luke Kennard — the West was hit with an influx of elite talents such as Durant and Irving. CJ McCollum thought that was some karmic retribution for Ja Morant saying he did not fear anyone in the West. Memphis needs some wins, and getting one Sunday in Boston won’t be easy.

 
Nets small icon 7. Nets (33-22, LW 6). In a matter of days, the Nets superstar era ended, collapsing under the weight of its own expectations and player egos. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are gone, but the Nets aren’t rebuilding from nothing — they have a roster of good role players that other teams will covet in future trading windows, plus they replenished their supply of draft picks. Also, with 27 games to go the Nets have a 3.5-game cushion for a top 6 seed and a 6.5-game cushion to make the postseason in the play-in. This is to say, these Nets will be playing after the season ends, they are not falling out of the postseason (and the playoffs are a real possibility).

 
Heat small icon 8. Heat (30-25, LW 8).While Miami kicked a lot of tires on the trade market, it all returned to Kyle Lowry. The Heat tried to find him a new home, but there were no takers, including the Nets who liked the Suns’ massive package for Durant better than a Lowry-based one from Miami. The Heat made a small trade with Dewayne Dedmon to free up cap space and a roster spot, which could see them make moves on the buyout market. Miami has some winnable games to help pad their record this week against Houston and Orlando, and the Heat have to be focused for the teams they should beat, not something they have done consistently this season.

 
Kings small icon 9. Kings (31-23, LW 9). Sacramento became part of Brooklyn’s Kessler Edwards salary dump because Edwards has shown potential as a defensive-minded wing and this was a good roll of the dice on a young, inexpensive player (cheaper than Matisse Thybulle, who the Kings also were in discussions about but did not land). Sacramento has held its own, going 4-3 on its 7-game road trip, and now the team is home for two games against the new-look Dallas Mavericks, games that will carry a lot of weight in West when it comes to playoff/play-in seedings.

 
Mavericks small icon 10. Mavericks (30-26, LW 11). It was a move of desperation, it could backfire in the long run, but adding Kyrie Irving to a lineup with Luka Dončić could lead to the most dynamic offense in the NBA the rest of the season (and beyond, if they re-sign him). We’re talking about is two elite shot creators, and Irving has shown before in multiple stops he knows how to play off the ball with a superstar. The question is defense — the Mavericks were already bottom 10 and just traded away their best defender. How far can they go just trying to outgun teams?

 
Suns small icon 11. Suns (30-27, LW 15). Credit Mat Ishbia, not just for coming in as the new owner and looking to make a splash, but for being willing to pay for a contender the way Sarver would not — adding Kevin Durant adds $45 million to this season’s payroll and luxury tax numbers and he jumped in with both feet. A core four of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton is a threat to come out of the West, but they need to get stops (Ayton needs to be the rim protector he shows in flashes) and some of the role players beyond that top four have to step up. The roster is thin right now (it can be addressed this summer) but the Suns are now the betting favorite in the West. And with good reason.

 
Clippers small icon12. Clippers (31-27, LW 13). The Clippers did what they set out to do at the trade deadline, they remade their point guard rotation — Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland are in — and they got some depth at center in Mason Plumlee. Does that make the Clippers better? Marginally. But it doesn’t change the core issue — this team needs as much time as possible over the coming months with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the rotation playing games and developing some good habits. Because right now they don’t have enough of those to win in the playoffs. Still, they’ve hung on to a top-five seed in the West. As an aside, did we know Norman Powell could do this?

 
Warriors small icon 13. Warriors (28-27, LW 10). It wasn’t easy to give up on a former No.2 pick, but the Warriors are a win-now team and James Wiseman just is not on that timeline. It was the right move, as was bringing back Gary Payton II to add depth and much-needed defense to the rotation. Stephen Curry is out “weeks” with a shin injury (probably close to a month, the Warriors hope it is less than that). The Warriors have gone 8-8 this season when Curry has sat, if they can continue that level of play, they should be able to keep their heads above water until he returns (then maybe the Warriors can flip the switch).

 
Knicks small icon 14. Knicks (30-26, LW 12). This was a trade deadline Tom Thibodeau should love — Cam Reddish is out and Josh Hart is in. Reddish was never a fit with Thibodeau (or in his previous stops), but he gets a chance in Portland, while Josh Hart reunites with Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson. Hart is a rock-solid role player on both ends that Thibodeau can trust.

 
Pelicans small icon 15. Pelicans (29-27, LW 19). New Orleans added a little veteran stability at the trade deadline bringing in Josh Richardson as a 3&D wing who will not be rattled by the moment. The Pelicans as an organization have leaned into guys who spent at least three years in college: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado and now Richardson. Brandon Ingram has started to look comfortable again and not coincidentally the Pelicans have won three in a row, with three games coming up — the Cavaliers, Thunder, and Lakers — that could give them a little bump before the All-Star break.

 
16. Timberwolves (30-28, LW 16). D'Angelo Russell and his shoot-first game was not a fit with this roster, and specifically with Rudy Gobert (there was some tension there). Veteran point guard Mike Conley should be a better fit, he is a pass-first point guard and high-level floor general that can direct this team on the court, and is a slightly better defender than Russell (not a high bar). Tough tests are heading into the All-Star break this week, with games at Memphis and new-look Dallas.

 
Hawks small icon 17. Hawks (28-28, LW 18). John Collins is now, and forever shall be (apparently), a member of the Atlanta Hawks. He once again was at the forefront of trade rumors, topping lists of guys likely to be traded, only not to be moved when the deadline came. Atlanta made other moves at the trade deadline, but adding another athletic forward in Saddiq Bey was the group’s biggest and potentially most impactful. For all the talent on this roster, including Bey and Collins, not to mention Trae Young, the Hawks should have a better record than this. They have a couple of winnable games before the deadline, then a game against the Knicks the night before the All-Star break starts where they need their heads in the game and not in Cancun.

 
Raptors small icon 18. Raptors (26-30, LW 20). All eyes were on the Raptors in the run-up to the trade deadline, teams were calling and talking O.G. Anunoby (and getting shot down if they asked about Pascal Siakam they got shot down), but the move they made was adding center, Jakob Poeltl. He brings skills they need — primarily a defensive presence at the rim, but he sets a good screen and has a rounded offensive game — but it’s also a sign Masai Ujiri isn’t ready to blow this up. The Raptors are at home against Utah, Orlando and New Orleans before the break.

 
Thunder small icon 19. Thunder (26-28, LW 17). Oklahoma City moved around big men at the deadline, sending out Mike Muscala (to Boston) and bringing in Dario Saric (from Phoenix) and in the process they added three more second-round picks to their already massive collection of those. The Thunder are thinking play-in and with good reason — they sit just half a game out of the No. 10 seed, and OKC has the easiest remaining schedule in the West. Getting into the top 10 is within reach.

 
Jazz small icon 20. Jazz (27-29, LW 14). It may have disappointed some fans, but this pivot toward tanking was the right move to make, the best version of this team isn’t that good, the fast start just threw everyone off. Was getting the Lakers’ 2027 first-round pick — top four protected — worth giving up Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt? It isn’t a bad outcome, but it seemed a little below his standard after the hauls Danny Ainge swung this summer for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Still, that could be a very valuable first-rounder. Russell Westbrook will be bought out, both sides agree he is not a fit playing in Utah for the Jazz.

 
Blazers small icon 21. Trail Blazers (27-28, LW 22). Portland made a few moves at the deadline, but they add another wing with potential in Matisse Thybulle (his defense replaces Gary Payton II, who was traded back to the Bay Area), and they got Cam Reddish out of New York. None of these trades moves the needle for a team trying to find its way into the play-in, but the Blazers were not trading Lillard either (teams did call). The Trail Blazers face the Thunder, Lakers and Wizards before Lillard heads to Salt Lake City for the All-Star Game.

 
Bulls small icon 22. Bulls (26-29, LW 25). The Bulls stood pat at the trade deadline, and now they will talk with Nikola Vucevic about an extension (both sides seem open to it). The Bulls are three games below .500 and a move at the deadline might have given the squad the jolt it needs (especially with Lonzo Ball unlikely to return this season). What direction are the Bulls headed? In the short term they are headed to Cleveland as they face the Cavs, Magic and Pacers before the All-Star break.

 
Wizards small icon 23. Wizards (25-29, LW 21). Washington was quiet at the trade deadline, with only the Rui Hachimura to the Lakers move to mention. There are big issues of direction and roster for this franchise to address, but GM Tommy Sheppard told NBC Sports Washington “I’d rather address it in the much bigger picture and that’s something for the summer.” The Wizards need to start racking up some wins if they are going to make the postseason and they hit the road to face the Curry-less Warriors, Trail Blazers, then Timberwolves before the All-Star break.

 
Lakers small icon 24. Lakers 25-31, LW 23). The Lakers got better at the trade deadline, their four acquisitions — Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bomba — provide depth, defense and most importantly much more shooting around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It’s not enough to make the Lakers contenders, but it’s enough to strike fear into teams — if LeBron and Davis are healthy — come the playoffs. First, the Lakers have to get to the playoffs, they are six games below .500 and have lost three in a row. They face the warriors, Trail Blazers and Pelicans before the break.

 
Pacers small icon 25. Pacers (25-31, LW 24). Indiana made some moves around the edges — adding Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and getting an extra second-round pick — but management signaled their direction when they extended Myles Turner with a massive contract. =All-Star Tyrese Haliburton is back on the court but he hasn’t been the same guy his last five games, with his scoring and shooting efficiency off. He could use the coming All-Star break (once his duties in Salt Lake City are done).

 
Magic small icon 26. Magic 22-33, LW 26). Orlando swapped Mo Bomba for Patrick Beverley (who they will buyout and make a free agent) and got a second-round pick for their troubles, but otherwise were quiet during the trade deadline. The Magic continued their run of good play the past couple of weeks beating the Nuggets on Thursday, giving Orlando four wins in their last six, with one of those victories against the 76ers. They face the Heat, Bulls and Raptors before the All-Star break.

 
Hornets small icon 27. Hornets (15-40, LW 27). Charlotte made a couple of moves around the deadline, trading out Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee, and in return getting Reggie Jackson (who the Hornets will buy out), Svi Mykhailiuk and a handful of second-round picks. However, no big moves sending out Terry Rozier or something of that level. The rest of this season will be Charlotte in the Wembanyama sweepstakes, but they have some big roster questions to answer this coming offseason.

 
Pistons small icon 28. Pistons (14-42, LW 28). If you’re wondering what happened to all the centers in the NBA, they are in Detroit. The Pistons traded for former No.2 pick James Wiseman, and he will now move into a frontcourt with Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley, Jalen Duren and
Nerlens Noel. Wiseman is a good roll of the dice by the Pistons (much as Bagley was), there’s a lot of talent, maybe a new setting — and in a system better suited to his skill sets than the read-and-react system of the Warriors — Wiseman will find his groove.

 
Rockets small icon 29. Rockets (13-42, LW 29). Houston was one of the big winners of the trade deadline, not because they sent out Eric Gordon and got Danny Green and John Wall (Wall will be waived). No, they win because they control every Nets’ first-round pick between now and 2027 — either outright or have swap rights — and Brooklyn got a lot worse over the last few days. Those are going to be valuable picks to use or trade going forward.

 
Spurs small icon 30. Spurs (14-41, LW 30). San Antonio traded out Jakob Poeltl and got back Khem Birch, but more importantly a protected 2024 first-round pick, plus two future second-round picks. The Spurs keep racking up good draft picks for their rebuild. It was the same thing in the trade with the Heat, where Dewayne Dedmon changed teams and the Spurs added the Heat’s second-round pick in 2028.

Three players the fans voted in as All-Star Game startersStephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson — will all sit out the game in Salt Lake City due to ongoing injuries.

NBA Commissioner Adam Siver will name Pascal Siakam, De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards as their replacements on the roster.

 

There are no surprises; all three are deserving and were considered snubs when the rosters were announced. Siakam has played in 43 games and averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds and 6.2 assists a night, plus he’s a quality defender.

Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Lauri Markkanen are moving into the All-Star Game starting lineup to replace the injured trio.

While it would be fair to say Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis is more deserving of being a starter, Markkanen finished higher in the voting so he gets the nod.

There could be at least one more injury replacement player named. The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture and, while it is not official yet (so no announcement has been made), it looks like he will be out for the annual exhibition.

The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. The entire weekend of events will be broadcast on TNT. This year the two team captains — LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo — will pick their teams playground style on the court before the game begins.

LOS ANGELES — Speaking to the media after the game where LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Anthony Davis seemed subdued. But, he often seems subdued postgame, so it was shrugged off.

Then this video appeared and went viral of him seeming disinterested in the historic moment that had the rest of the arena and NBA world on its feet.

Everything is a soap opera with the Lakers, so of course Davis’ actions became a thing, particularly on social media. People were into reading body language and ascribing motives and feelings.

Davis was asked about it Thursday night after a shorthanded Lakers team (without LeBron, officially due to foot soreness) got overpowered in the second half by the Bucks. AD said he was frustrated because the Lakers were losing to a team they are fighting with for a postseason spot (hat tip ESPN).

“It’s about the game. I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it’s their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game.”

Lakers fans will read into the video and Davis’ comments whatever they want, it’s confirmation bias at work. It’s another of the distractions that come with life in the fishbowl that is playing for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook was not the cause of all frustrations around these Lakers, who are now six games below .500. That is a long way from saying there are issues in the Davis and LeBron relationship — they are joined at the hip now. These Lakers will go as far as that duo can take them, but it may not be nearly as far as they or Lakers’ fans think that should be. These Lakers look great when everything is lined up and goes their way, but good teams overcome adversity and these Lakers have yet to show they can do that consistently.

LOS ANGELES — Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Players to watch on the buyout market

The trade deadline has come and gone, but a few more transactions are coming — for some of the players traded, they were simply salaries to balance out the deal but their new team isn’t looking to get them on the court. Those players — along with some guys not traded that teams are ready to move on from — will be bought out of their contracts in the coming week or two and made free agents. (Traditionally, the player gives up a little bit of money to be set free from a situation neither he nor the team wants).

We make too much of this buyout market — rarely do these players move the needle for a team making a deep playoff run (Enes Kanter did for the Trail Blazers in their 2019 Western Conference Finals run when Jusuf Nurkic got hurt, for example). These are players teams were willing to trade, then another team was willing to let walk away. That happens for a reason. Still, there are solid point guards on the market, players who could help some, especially for what is left of the regular season.

Here are a few names to watch.

Russell Westbrook. Both the Lakers and Westbrook were ready to move on from that marriage, but Westbrook will not be playing games for the Jazz, he will get bought out. Will he get more minutes, more touches, and be happy somewhere else? Will he accept a sixth-man role again, or does he see something larger? There is some mutual interest with the Clippers and Paul George is reportedly recruiting him (but they have Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland, so how many minutes are there?).

Reggie Jackson. The Clippers sent him to Charlotte to get the backup center they wanted in Mason Plumlee. The Hornets plan to buy out Jackson, who is averaging 10.9 points a game this season and shooting 35% from 3.

John Wall. The other former Clippers point guard is not sticking around for a reunion in Houston, he will be bought out. His market as a free agent may be limited, but some teams may call.

• It is expected the Magic will buy out Patrick Beverley, the point guard they acquired from the Lakers in the Mo Bamba trade. He brings some grit and intensity that a team may need.

• While there was speculation, the Cavaliers are not going to buy out Kevin Love, he is sticking around for the Cavs’ playoff run.

2) Khris Middleton and the  Bucks are looking better every game

Khris Middleton returned to the Bucks from his knee issues on Jan 23. The Bucks haven’t lost since.

That win streak reached nine on Thursday night when the Bucks looked like their contending selves in the second half and bested a shorthanded but feisty Lakers team, 115-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo looked like an MVP putting up an almost casual 38.

But the return of Middleton — even on a minute’s restriction — has fueled the Bucks’ run. Because his minutes are limited, he’s been aggressive and attacked when he’s had opportunities.

“I think Khris being aggressive opens up everything else for us,” Jrue Holiday said postgame. “I feel like he makes the game look easy, which he does. Especially scoring, how he gets to his spots, how he fades on people. He’s a tough guard. So for him, it’s like, he does what he does and then it kind of opens it up and, like we said earlier, kind of keeps that balance for everybody else. So him being aggressive makes our team a lot better.”

The Bucks are looking a lot better — and about to add Jae Crowder and his physicality and defense — should scare the rest of the league.

3) Spencer Dinwiddie is back in Brooklyn, puts up 25 in win

Kyrie Irving heading to Dallas and teaming up with Luka Doncic was the obvious headline of that blockbuster trade, but there was another interesting part to it:

Spencer Dinwiddie returned to Brooklyn, where he first made a name for himself in the NBA.

He looked at home in his first game back, scoring 25 for the Nets in a win over the Bulls, 116-105.

The Bulls made an interesting choice standing pat and not doing anything at the trade deadline. If the argument is they haven’t been whole this season without Lonzo Ball, look around the league at all the teams winning without their stars for stretches.

The Nets may be without their stars for the remaining 27 games, but they have a team of solid role players, a 3.5-game cushion to be in the top six and a 6.5-game cushion to make the play-in — the Nets are headed to the postseason. They are still going to make it. Brooklyn may not last long once it does get there (although making the top eight is very possible), but postseason games are in the Nets’ future.

A couple of weeks before the NBA trade deadline, the conventional wisdom was it would be a quiet one. So when a rapid chain of events led to a blockbuster — Kyrie Irving demanding a trade then getting his wish and being sent to Dallas — the sense was that was it. Just small deals the rest of the way.

Then came the Russell Westbrook trade, and again everyone thought that would be it. Then the Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix blew the roof off everything.

It was an insane trade deadline. Let’s break down the winners and losers from a wild few days.

WINNER: Chris Paul

Everyone in Phoenix is a winner — Suns fans, Mat Ishbia, Jae Crowder‘s realtor — but let’s start with Chris Paul. Father Time has been gaining ground quickly on the 37-year-old 12-time All-Star this season. It is evident to the naked eye just watching him play, let alone the dip in his statistics (I asked a scout about it about a month ago and he just shook his head in resignation).

Bringing in Durant breathes a second life into CP3 this season — and could get him over the hump to the ring he so badly wants to cap off his career. Pressure comes off because the offense can run through Durant at points, and there will be less of a need for Paul to score, allowing him to focus on the playmaker role where he thrives. This kind of acquisition can take advantage of Paul’s skill sets.

Suns fans are winners because after decades of the penny-pinching (and much worse) Robert Sarver, Mat Ishbia takes over as owner and in 24 hours starts spending to turn the team into a contender — the Durant trade added more about $45 million in tax and payroll to the team’s bill. Ishbia is a winner for taking advantage of the opportunity to do all that.

There are questions about these Suns — defense, how much depth they have after moving Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and others, and can they stay healthy — but since their trip to the Finals, the Suns have looked good not great. Now, they can be great.

LOSER: Brooklyn Nets championship era

Sixteen games.

That’s how many games Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together. The team that on paper looked like it should waltz to the title crashed and burned under the weight of its own expectations, some unlucky injuries, and their own egos and foibles. It was a car wreck we all saw coming and couldn’t turn away from watching.

The Nets moved on from their superstars, and while they got some talent back and replenished some picks, the biggest thing is they have to re-establish the franchise culture (they turned that over to the superstars and they blew it up). There is a lot of work to do.

GM Sean Marks needs to get back to what he did when he took over what was seen as the worst job in the NBA in 2016 – a 21-win team that traded away most of its draft capital — and build a team-first culture of hard work and smart play. The team that drew Durant and Irving to town. Except next time don’t turn the keys of the franchise over to the superstars.

WINNER: Houston Rockets

This isn’t about a trade sending Eric Gordon and getting Danny Green and John Wall back (they will waive Wall anyway and make him a free agent). This is about the future.

One year ago at the trade deadline, Houston traded James Harden to the Nets and thanks to that deal now control — either outright have or have swap rights — for every Nets’ first-round pick between now and 2027. Those picks look much more valuable after this trade deadline.

WINNER: Los Angeles Lakers

There absolutely is a little addition by subtraction in sending Russell Westbrook away. Multiple reports have talked about rising tensions between him and the coaching staff in recent weeks, which was bleeding over and impacting the team.

But more importantly, the Lakers got three quality rotation players back for the price of Westbrook and a first-round pick — D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

“All of those guys bring unique skill sets, skill sets that we need, shooting, playmaking, energy, defense, rebounding, a lot of needs they’ll be able to address,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham Thursday before his team took on the Bucks.

The Lakers got deeper and better. Let’s not confuse this with them suddenly being a threat to win it all – they are six games below .500 and have work to do just to make the play-in — but if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy, these roster additions help move the Lakers into the “nobody wants to see them” category.

LOSER: Nuggets, Grizzlies

Just before Christmas, Ja Morant said “Nah. I’m fine in the West” about the Grizzlies’ chances to make the Finals.

Karma can be brutal. While the Nuggets and Grizzlies made tweaks around the edges — Denver traded Bones Hyland and added Thomas Bryant, while the Grizzlies bought in Luke Kennard — the West was hit with an influx of elite talents such as Durant and Irving.

It was a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy: Other teams didn’t fear the Nuggets or Grizzlies, so they went out and added players to put them over the top, which in turn makes it more likely the Nuggets and Grizzlies are not teams to be feared.

The Grizzlies have lost 8-of-10 and have looked sloppy doing it. Morant and company need to take care of that first, then worry about the rest of the West.

STAYS THE SAME: John Collins

For about the 47th consecutive summer or trade deadline, John Collins was a constant in trade rumors and then remained an Atlanta Hawk. New front office in Atlanta, but the more things change the more they stay the same.

Just wait for the Draft, when Collins undoubtedly will be available again.

