Anthony Davis pushes back on viral video of him seeming disinterested in LeBron’s record

So much for a quiet trade deadline. There was a blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas, a bigger blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to the Suns, the Lakers made their bold move, and there was so much more. Below is a tracker that was going in real time (or, as close as we could get it) keeping up with the wild ride. Scroll through and see what you missed.

Feb. 9, 3:01 PM: Wood, Collins staying put

• After much fanfare, the Dallas Mavericks hung on to Christian Wood. Not the worst call for a team that’s not going to play much defense but go all-in on offense and try to outscore teams the rest of this season.

• John Collins was not traded at the deadline, he is sticking around in Atlanta. Don’t wait for the crowd, start the “John Collins is available around the draft” rumors now.

• What was Chicago thinking, that their 26-28 team was good enough? There is a report that both the Bulls and Raptors both thought that the East opened up with Kevin Durant being traded West… really? Have the watched any Celtics or Bucks games this season? Maybe a Sixers game or two? Interesting choice.

• As noted by ESPN, the Warriors saved themselves about $7 million in salary and tax this season with their moves, and that balloons to about $33 million next season.

TRADE: Gary Payton II headed back to Bay Area

Warriors receive: Gary Payton II

Trail Blazers receive: Five second-round picks

Analysis: The Warriors got Gary Payton II back. The Warriors’ depth, defense and consistency have all been issues at points this season and this trade helps address those concerns. Payton won a ring with this team and can slide right back into the rotation (especially while Stephen Curry remains out, which will be beyond the All-Star break). Payton had not been the fit the Trail Blazers hoped, they get some picks they can use or flip in future deals.

TRADE: Lakers send Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba

Lakers receive: Mo Bamba

Magic receive: Patrick Beverley, second-round pick

Analysis: After sending out Thomas Bryant, and even with Jarred Vanderbilt coming in (he can play some small-ball five), the Lakers were looking for a little more at center. They got a good fit in Mo Bamba, who has shown some growth in Orlando this season and is shooting 39.8% from 3. He will get inconsistent minutes (Anthony Davis should still start at the five, and Wenyen Gabriel has earned some run as well), but he is a pick-and-pop threat that will go well with LeBron James and other Lakers’ ball handlers.

Orlando may buy out Patrick Beverley if he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding team, but the Magic do need help at the point so there is a fit there.

Feb. 9, 2:55 P.M.: Just before the deadline notes:

• The Warriors are desperately trying to pry O.G. Anunoby out of Toronto, but that may not have worked so they pivoted to getting their old friend Gary Payton II back (for five second-rounders).

• John Collins is staying put in Atlanta through the remainder of the season. Shocking, I know.

TRADE: Clippers send Wall back to Houston, bring in Gordon

Clipers receive: Eric Gordon

Grizzlies receive: Luke Kennard

Rockets receive: John Wall, Danny Green, 2023 first-round pick swap rights (better of Clippers or Bucks picks; Houston controls Milwaukee’s first this draft)

Analysis: The Clippers came into the trade deadline with two goals: Upgrade at the point guard spot and get a backup center. They did that, if unimpressively. Los Angeles now has Eric Gordon at the point with Bones Hyland behind him, sending out John Wall in this trade, although the real price is sharpshooter Luke Kennard. (The Clippers also traded away their other point guard, Reggie Jackson, to Charlotte for Mason Plumlee, solving the backup center issue.) Those are marginal upgrades for the Clippers, this team is still all about a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and some under-construction team chemistry.

Kennard is a great fit for the Grizzlies, except maybe he needs to talk more trash. His shooting, however, will be a fit with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane slashing into the paint and drawing defenders. Houston is rebuilding and gets better picks, plus the story of a Wall reunion.

TRADE: Warriors throw in the towel on Wiseman, send him to Pistons

Pistons receive: James Wiseman

Hawks receive: Saddiq Bey

Warriors receive: Five second-round picks

Analysis: The Warriors fell in love with the upside (and fit) and bet the No. 2 pick on James Wiseman, drafting him over LaMelo Ball. Thursday the Warriors essentially admitted their mistake and moved on from Wiseman, sending him out to Detroit in a 3-team trade. The Warriors get picks back they can throw into other deals — they are reportedly going hard at the Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby — but mostly this was just a case of not waiting around on that potential anymore. The Warriors moved on.

Wiseman and that potential are a good roll of the dice for the Pistons, who have an impressive young core and can try to continue Wiseman’s development. Detroit already has Isaiah Stewart plus promising rookie Jalen Duren at center, so Wiseman is not essential to their future, but he could be a boost. The Pistons like Saddiq Bey, scoring 14.7 points per game this season, but they didn’t want to pay him market value this summer when he was up for a new contract, so they traded him to Atlanta. Decide for yourself about what getting Bey means for the future of John Collins in the ATL.

TRADE: Bones Hyland is heading to the Clippers

Clippers receive: Bones Hyland

Nuggets receive: Second-round picks in 2024, 2025

Analysis: Hyland was at or near the top of the list of players most likely to be traded at the deadline, he had fallen out of favor with Nuggets coach Michael Malone — they sparred over minutes — and Denver didn’t need him with a healthy Jamal Murray (Ish Smith has been getting backup minutes). The Clippers are desperate for upgrades at the point guard spot and Hyland, for all his flaws, is a slight upgrade right now over John Wall, and Hyland is young and on his rookie contract for a couple more years. That’s worth a couple of seconds to the Clippers.

Feb. 9, 1:40 P.M.: What are the Raptors going to do?

• It has felt at times in recent weeks this trade deadline was all about the Toronto Raptors (who knew it would turn out to be about the Brooklyn Nets?). It still is about the North, with the Raptors having made one move — and that was to bring in a center, Jakob Poeltl — but everyone waiting on another shoe to drop. Talking to sources around the league, if something big happens in the final hours, it likely comes out of Toronto, with Fred VanVleet or O.G. Anunoby on the move.

• The Warriors have talked with Portland and San Antonio about a James Wiseman trade, reports Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

• It looks like John Collins is still going to be an Atlanta Hawk after the deadline, with Fischer reporting talks between the Pistons and Hawks about the athletic wing have stalled out.

Feb. 9, 1:20 P.M.: Knicks are talking to Bulls about Zach LaVine

• Is there one more blockbuster in this trade deadline? The Knicks and Bulls are talking about a Zach LaVine trade, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Just heard from a source that Bulls and Knicks are revisiting talks on a LaVine trade. Talks began yesterday but broke off. Now back on. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) February 9, 2023

Never say never, especially the way this trade deadline is going, but don’t bet on this one getting done. While the Bulls have stumbled this season, league sources previously told NBC Sports that the Bulls wanted to retool the roster around LaVine, who last summer signed an extension to stay in Chicago. It would take a monster offer to free up LaVine now.

• When Russell Westbrook gets bought out, he apparently is choosing between the Clippers and Heat (my gut instinct says Clippers, he has loved being back home in Los Angeles playing for the Lakers). Paul George has already started to recruit him, reports Ramona Shelburne.

TRADE: Trail Blazers land Matisse Thybulle from 76ers in three-team deal

Trail Blazers receive: Matisse Thybulle

76ers receive: Jalen McDaniels

Hornets receive: Svi Mykhailiuk, second-round picks in 2024, 2029

Analysis: Portland has had its eye on Thybulle going back to last summer, he’s the kind of long, defensive wing they both can use and are drawn to (Portland could have a logjam at the wing if everyone gets healthy). For a Trail Blazers team with a bottom-five defense in the league, bringing in a two-time All-Defensive player who is strong on the ball is an obvious fit, even if his offense is an issue. (Thybulle got played off the floor last playoffs, the Blazers just want to make the playoffs.) Philly lands a 6’9″ forward who is a good defender (especially off the ball) and brings a little offensive juice (37.4% from 3 this season, can finish through contact at the rim). The Hornets add some second-round picks they can trade or use down the line, depending on their mood.

TRADE: Lakers send Thomas Bryant to Nuggets

Nuggets receive: Thomas Bryant

Lakers receive: Davon Reed, second-round picks in 2025, 2026 2029

Analysis: This is a quality pickup for the Nuggets, especially for the rest of the regular season. Bryant has revived himself with the Lakers (funny how playing with LeBron does that to guys), and is a quality backup who can come off the bench behind Nikola Jokić for 15 minutes a night and put up points. Bryant’s non-existent defense will be an issue in the playoffs, but his minutes will be much more limited then. The Lakers very likely were going to lose Bryant this offseason — he had played himself out of the max contract the Lakers could offer (without using cap space) — and they get second-round picks that they likely will trade down the line in another deal. It’s a fair return for L.A.

TRADE: Jae Crowder headed to Milwaukee Bucks in three-team deal

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Nets receive: Five second-round picks

Pacers receive: Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, George Hill, second-round pick

Analysis: The Bucks have been trying to swing a deal for Crowder all season, but the Suns kept demanding a first-round pick and the Bucks kept saying “no.” However, when Crowder became part of the Durant trade, the door opened again. The Bucks miss what P.J. Tucker brought at the four — a stout defender and guy who can knock down corner 3s — and Crowder is Tucker-lite. This is a good fit for them and the price is fine for a Bucks team trying to contend. The Nets are restocking their supply of picks after gutting them trying to build around Durant and Irving, so this works for them. Win-win deal.

Feb.10, 12:15 P.M.: Stop calling about Damian Lillard, would you

• The blockbuster trades may be done for this cycle. Teams are calling Portland about Damian Lillard but are getting shot down, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT. BTW, Lillard said he was sorry to see Josh Hart go.

• While the Nets are getting calls about Mikal Bridges (who comes to them in the Durant trade), they plan to hold on to him according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

• The Pistons are getting a lot of calls about Saddiq Bey, including from the Warriors, but the Pistons want to talk James Wiseman. There’d have to be a lot more coming back to the Bay Area for the Warriors to even consider that.

Feb.10, 11:10 A.M.: Anyone interested in Kyle Lowry?

• The Miami Heat continue to look for an upgrade at the point and continue to try and find a new home for Kyle Lowry. According to the well-sourced crew at the Miami Herald, the Clippers have kicked the tires on a possible trade. Maybe, but sources have told NBC Sports that the Clippers’ primary target is the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Lowry would be a fallback at best (Russell Westbrook would be a fallback as well). Lowry is owed a fully guaranteed $29.7 million next season and has shown a serious decline in his game this season, that’s enough to give even Steve Ballmer pause about paying him. A Lowry trade at the deadline is a longshot, despite the dreams of Heat nation. This offseason, however, could be different.

• The Lakers, Knicks and Bucks are reportedly all still talking to the Pistons about Bojan Bogdanovic, but as long as the price remains a first-round pick a deal is highly unlikely. As of now, the Pistons have not come off that demand.

Feb.10, 10:15 A.M.: Nets trying to find new home for Crowder

•Know that Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell feels like a lot of NBA fans Thursday morning.

Wtf did I just wake up to ??😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 9, 2023

• Jae Crowder finally got his wish and has been traded out of Phoenix, heading to Brooklyn in the Durant blockbuster. However, the Nets don’t see him as a fit are exploring trades to get him to a new home, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

• The Nets are also exploring the possibility of trading defensive wing Mikal Bridges with the Grizzlies among the teams interested, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

• Boston is still looking for some depth in a backup center at the trade deadline. If they don’t find it, that looks like it will be one of the more crowded spots on the buyout market, so Brad Stevens and the Celtics will have options.

Feb.9, 2:45 A.M.: Could Durant trade lead to O.G. Anunoby trade?

• Interesting note from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN: With Kevin Durant now in the Western Conference, it could pressure other teams in the conference to up their offers for the Raptors O.G. Anunoby or others who might help defend Durant.

• Yes, with Durant and Irving out the door the Nets have been talking to teams about a possible Ben Simmons trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY.TV. Good luck with that. After Simmons recent play, NBC Sports was told by a source there is no market for him and the Nets would need to attach a sweetener to get a deal done.

TRADE: Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns

Suns receive: Kevin Durant

Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks (2023, ’25, ’27’ and ’29) plus one pick swap in 2028)

Analysis: HOLY S$%@#!

When Kyrie Irving was traded to Dallas, any chance of the Nets contending for a title this season walked out the door with him (despite the Nets publicly posturing they would try to build a winner around Durant). The expectation was that KD would put his trade demand back on the table over the summer, when the biggest deals tend to get done.

Not this time. New Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia said his Suns would be aggressive — and were they ever, pulling off an all-time move at the trade deadline.

Durant paired with Devin Booker, not to mention an aging but still valuable Chris Paul, turns the Suns into possible favorites to come out of the West. As long as the core guys can stay healthy. The Suns just forced their championship window open for a couple of more seasons with this trade, although the front office has work to do rounding out the roster.

In Brooklyn, the Durant and Kyrie Irving experiment ends in rapid fashion, unable to survive the weight of its own expectations, combined with injuries and the distractions of the circus it became. In the last two days, with this trade and the Irving trade, the Nets have restocked their draft assets and turned this into a rebuilding project, but one that gets a jump start.

TRADE: Spurs trade center Jakob Poeltl to Raptors

Raptors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs receive: Khem Birch, protected 2024 first-round pick, two future second-round picks

Analysis: About the Raptors being sellers at the deadline… they might be buyers, instead.

This a move that signals Toronto is about to move away from the “everyone can switch everything” lineups where four starters were between 6’5″ and 6’9″, instead bringing in a traditional center in Poeltl who can provide rim protection and bulk inside the Raptors have lacked defensively, plus set picks and roll to the rim providing some vertical spacing on offense. It’s a good fit. It’s also a homecoming for Poeltl, who the Raptors drafted, developed then sent to San Antonio in the Kawhi Leonard trade.

The Spurs keep racking up good draft capital for their rebuild. The question is what are the protections on those picks, we do not have those details yet.

TRADE: Cam Reddish headed from New York to Portland

Knicks receive: Josh Hart

Trail Blazers receive: Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, protected first-round pick

Analysis: Knicks fans, Jalen Brunson‘s reaction to finding out the news should tell you all you need to know.

Reddish was out of Tom Thibodeau’s rotation (it felt like he was out from Day 1), Hart is a rock-solid role player who can hit twos, defends, and helps at the guard spot the moment he walks in the door. He also has the league’s funkiest contract for next season: $12.9 million with player option but also non-guaranteed (either side could walk away). Hart was on the floor warming up for the Trail Blazers pregame when the news came down, he dapped up teammates and headed back to the locker room.

The big question: What are the protections on that first-round pick? Reddish is worth taking a flier on — and this opens up a lot more minutes for rookie Shaedon Sharpe — but for the Blazers this is about the pick.

Feb.8, 9:05 P.M.: A Josh Hart for cam Reddish swap?

• The Knicks and Trail Blazers have talked about a problems swap: Cam Reddish for Josh Hart, reports Ian Begley.

• The Spurs are expressing increasing interest in trading Jakob Poeltl before the deadline, according to Marc Stein. The Toronto Raptors are the most active team in trying to acquire him (a sign they may not be trading everyone away and tearing it down).

TRADE: Lakers find new home for Russell Westbrook in three-team trade

Lakers receive: D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Lakers 2027 first-round pick (1-4 protected)

Timberwolves receive: Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2026

Analysis: This is a win for the Lakers, who suddenly look a lot better now than they did to start the season (putting shooting around LeBron James, what a novel concept). Russell is a better shooter than Westbrook (39.1% from 3 this season), and in recent weeks he has impressed playing off the ball as Minnesota turned more of the offense over to Anthony Edwards (a preview of life with LeBron James and Anthony Davis). Plus, Russell is in the final year of his contract, so the Lakers have flexibility this summer (and can re-sign him). Plus, Beasley brings more shooting and Vanderbilt brings versatile defense, is strong on the glass, can hit jumpers if he sets his feet, and is a player a lot of teams had their eye on.

Danny Ainge gets another high-value pick for the Jazz, but they just gave up a lot of assets for it. After the smart moves and big haul’s Ainge got this summer, they should have gotten more for the three good players they sent out. Utah is expected to buy out Westbrook and both the Clippers and Bulls reportedly have already expressed interest.

Conley is more of a pass-first point guard who should fit better in Minnesota than Russell, he can set up Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. He’s the kind of floor general Minnesota needs. There’s a lot of chemistry work to do with the Timberwolves and Conley is an adult-in-the-room veteran who is expensive but might help this roster find its way.

Feb.8, 5:40 P.M.: The Lakers in talks to trade Russell Westbrook in three-team deal

• The Lakers may have found a way to move on from Russell Westbrook after all, a three-team trade that would send Westbrook and a draft pick (likely one of the Lakers first rounders in 2027 or 2029) to Utah, the Jazz would send Mike Conley to Minnesota, and the Timberwolves would send D’Angelo Russell back to the team that drafted him in the Lakers.

Ongoing discussions have included Utah's Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as part of the potential three-team deal to the Lakers, sources said. Sides are working through pick protections and additional draft compensation too, per sources. https://t.co/DoI0EBOBVq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

To make the numbers work (Conley makes about $25 million less than Westbrook) Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt need to be thrown in (or other players on the roster). Adrian Wojnarowski says the Lakers and Jazz like the deal and are set, but Minnesota is still talking to other teams about Russell to see if they can find a better deal.

A lot going on in this potential trade, but for the Lakers Russell would be an upgrade over Westbrook at this point in their careers (his game has matured, and would be a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis). Utah would buy out Westbrook, making him a free agent.

• The Knicks, along with the Cavaliers and Heat, are talking to Portland about a Josh Hart, reports Michael Scotto of Hoopshype. Coaches and front office people around the league love Hart’s versatility and solid play, but he’s going to opt out this summer and be a free agent, whoever trades for him has to be willing to pay up.

• Speaking of Sotto and the Suns, he aso also spoke with Deandre Ayton about what has been a challlenging this season. Here’s what Ayton had to say: “This is more like an adversity type of season for me to show them what type of player I truly am, and me sticking with it and blocking out all the noise and haters, and getting back to the thing I do best, being dominant.”

Feb.8, 2:28 P.M.: Sixers looking hare at Vanderbilt, but will they pay Ainge’s price?

• One of the hottest names on the trade market right now Jazz big man Jarred Vanderbilt, and the 76ers are at the front of the line according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sixers are looking for versatile depth behind Joel Embiid, and Vanderbilt is absolutely available. The question is price, and you can be sure Danny Ainge in Utah is asking for way too much. The question is will he come down?

• Also from Pompey, Nerlens Noel is likely the only Piston to get traded at the deadline. It continues to look less and less likely Bojan Bogdanovic will be sent to a new home by Feb. 9.

• Teams are still calling the Washington Wizards about Kyle Kuzma, and they are still getting shot down, according to Fred Katz at The Athletic. That’s not a surprise, when the Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Lakers, it was a signal they were willing to spend to keep Kuzma, who can be a free agent this summer (and will be). There has been some buzz from other teams they could poach Kuzma, which may or may not be true, but Washington is going to have to pay a lot — and maybe overpay a little — to keep him.

• Lakers coach Darvin Ham and guard Russell Westbrook had a brief but heated argument at halftime of the Lakers’ eventual loss to the Thunder on Monday, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Nobody was really focused on those two on Tuesday night anyway.

Feb.8, 11:30 A.M.: The Nets want to make moves to keep Durant, but not everyone wants to help them

• The Brooklyn Nets took the Mavericks’ trade package for Kyrie Irving in large part because it gave them players who could help them right now in Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Brooklyn isn’t done, they are working hard at the deadline to find other “win now” players who can help them be a playoff threat with Durant. However, teams interested in trading for KD this summer — and there are a lot of them — are not willing to help Brooklyn out, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on the Hoop Collective podcast. There is a little gamesmanship going on as teams try to force the Nets into a tough spot and clear the path for Durant to demand a trade. Again.

• Add the Raptors to the Pelicans and Timberwolves as teams talking to the Nuggets about backup point guard Bones Hyland. He remains one of the two or three most likely players to be traded at the deadline.

• Speaking of the Raptors, they have talked to the Spurs about a trade for center Jakob Poeltl, according to Marc Stein. As he notes, that’s an interesting move because it is not a “let’s blow this thing up” move, that’s a “let’s retool and win now” move, which makes it less likely the Raptors move someone such as O.G. Anunoby.

• Sources have told NBC Sports that the Raptors are not looking to trade Pascal Siakam (or, at least not at this trade deadline). He is their best player, they either will retool around him or, if they do blow it up (unlikely but possible), they will want the kind of massive deal easier to get in the offseason than at the deadline.

• The Wizards, Raptors, and Celtics also are interested in Poeltl.

• Also from Marc Stein, the Magic are not looking to move Gary Harris, or at least they need to be blown away by an offer. Every young team needs a quality veteran or two in the locker room to teach them how to be NBA professionals, Harris is filling that role in Orlando.

• Eric Gordon has been on the trade block since before the Avengers killed off Thanos (or, it feels that way), but this time it is likely he gets moved. The Suns and Clippers — two teams searching for guard help — are at the front of the line, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

TRADE: It’s official: Nets Kessler Edwards to the Kings

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards

Nets receive: Cash, draft rights to David Michineau (who plays for Napoli Basket in Italy)

Analysis: As noted below when we first mentioned this trade could happen, this is a salary dump by the Nets, who free up a roster spot and $8 million in salary and tax. Edwards had fallen out of the Brooklyn rotation this season, but Sacramento gets a look at a young wing defender, reportedly sending him to their G-League team to get a little run and show what he can do. Edwards, a second-round pick (number 44 overall in 2021 out of Pepperdine), has a $1.9 million player option for next season.

Feb. 7, 8:05 P.M.: Warriors softening stance on trading James Wiseman

• It’s incredibly difficult to throw in the towel on a No.2 pick, and the Golden State Warriors rarely make in-season trades. However, with the defending champs hovering around .500 — and now without Stephen Curry for maybe a month — Golden State is softening its position on a possible James Wiseman trade, reports Anthony Slater at The Athletic. Same with Moses Moody, a developing young guard who can’t help the Warriors much this season. What are the Warriors looking for? Veterans who can help this season, at just about any position across the board.

• It’s not trade related but passing it along anyway: Kevin Durant will miss the All-Star Game due to his knee injury, the Nets announced. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will appoint his replacement.

• Also being reported about All-Star weekend: the Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe has pulled out of the Dunk Contest.

Feb. 7, 4:10 P.M.: Don’t bet on a Durant trade at the deadline. This summer…

• We are very close to another trade, but it’s another cap space move primarily: The Nets will send second-year forward Kessler Edwards to the Kings in exchange for cash, reports both Shams Charnia at The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN. The Kings, looking for defense, get a young wing defender they can roll the dice on, while the Nets open up a roster spot for future moves and save $8 million against the tax. Edwards showed some potential as a rookie, but in his second year (on a deeper Brooklyn team) he has been outside the rotation, and not impressed when he has gotten into games. He has a team option for $1.9 million next season. Edwards can veto the trade because of Bird Rights issues but is expected to approve it.

• It’s now official, Mat Ishbia has taken control of the Phoenix Suns organization. We don’t know what kind of owner Ishbia will be, but there is a sense he will spend more willingly and be more aggressive than the Robert Sarver regime – he reportedly is pushing for the team to make a splash at the trade deadline — which is good for Suns fans and the league. Plus, he will clean up the troubles in the organization that pushed Sarver out.

Feb. 7, 3:05 P.M.: Don’t bet on a Durant trade at the deadline. This summer…

• Kevin Durant and the Nets are talking about the long-term (and likely short-term) direction of the franchise, but Brooklyn is not making its other superstar available to teams, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2023

This provides details and is in line with what sources from other teams have told NBC Sports (and I have reported previously): They are under the impression the Nets are going to try and build a contender around KD this season, maybe including another deal or two, and try to convince him to stay. If Durant ends up on the move, it will be over the summer.

• The backup big man market is one of the most crowded at the trade deadline, but you can add another name to it: JaVale McGee. Dallas is looking to move on, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

• The Nuggets and Pistons are the teams talking to New York most recently about a Cam Reddish trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY.TV. Reddish remains one of the players most likely to be on the move by Thursday.

• Kyrie Irving practiced with the Mavericks today — he was the first player to the facilities — and is expected to make his debut with the team Wednesday night.

Feb. 7, 1:29 P.M.: Is potential of Durant on the move hurting Anunoby market?

• Interesting note from Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports: While there are a lot of teams still interested in a trade for Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby — the Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Suns, and Nets are interested — a number of those teams would prioritize Kevin Durant if he puts his trade demand back on the table this summer. With that, said teams don’t want to give up too much for Anunoby now. The market is getting soft, Anunoby is a favorite of GM Masai Ujiri in Toronto, so maybe he stays put at the deadline.

• It’s far more likely the Raptors trade Fred VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. at the deadline. VanVleet has become one of the most talked about names in the last few days. That said, the Raptors are listening to offers, at least.

• What are the Celtics looking to do at the trade deadline? Use their $5.9 million trade exception, reports friend-of-the-site Keith Smith.

• Also from Fischer at Yahoo: Mason Plumlee appears to be the Hornet most likely to be traded.

TRADE: Heat send Dewayne Dedmond to the Spurs

San Antonio receives: Dewayne Dedmon, 2028 Heat second-round pick

Heat receive: Cash

Analysis: This is a salary dump by the Heat, and it cost them a second-round pick. Maimi now has some room under the salary cap and two open roster spots, allowing them to bring in a player — via trade or the buyout market — and convert Orlando Johnson’s two-way contract to full-time, he has played well for them. The Spurs get a second-round pick and are expected to waive Dedmon, making him a free agent.

Feb. 7, 11:55 A.M.: Lakers interested in Conley and Beasley from Jazz

• After striking out on Irving, the Lakers are reportedly engaged in talks to send Russell Westbrook and both of the first-round picks they can trade (2027 and 2029) to Utah for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN. While the sides undoubtedly talked, that sounds like a rumor from the Jazz camp. The Lakers have hoarded those picks to swing for a home run, and with Conley declining this season at age 35 — and with a guaranteed $24 million on the books for next season eating up the Lakers’ cap space over the summer — this doesn’t sound like a move the Lakers would suddenly pivot and accept. The Jazz have rebuffed all offers for Conley so far, keeping the asking price high and banking on the desperation of buyers.

• The Chicago Bulls are at least listening to offers for defensive guard Alex Caruso, but they are reportedly keeping the price sky-high — two first-round picks. Don’t expect a deal, while Caruso brings value that’s a star-level asking price.

• This shouldn’t surprise anyone who has watched a minute of Brooklyn Nets basketball this season, but ESPN’s Bobby Marks says Ben Simmons has zero trade value right now. Also, the note on Durant being a summer move was something sources told NBC Sports and we wrote about previously.

A couple of Nets notes from @BobbyMarks42 on @KeyJayandMax: 1. Ben Simmons has no value around the league right now in any potential deal. 2. If the Nets decide to move KD — their return would be greater this summer than it would be before Thursday’s trade deadline. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 6, 2023

• If the Miami Heat can’t find a new home for the disappointing Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline, this summer they will return their focus to using his salary in a deal for a disgruntled superstar such as Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, reports Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. That sounds on brand for the Heat.

• Along those lines, the Washington Wizards plan to keep Beal and re-sign Kyle Kuzma.

• Veteran Furkan Korkmaz has been bumped from his regular spot in the 76ers rotation this season and wants to be traded to a place he can get some run. Philly is looking for a new home for him as well as Matisse Thybulle.

• No, LeBron James is not happy the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving, but he’s pivoting to what’s going on today.

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but someone I had great chemistry with and know I got great chemistry with on the floor that can help you win championships. In my mind, in my eyes. But my focus has shifted now my focus has shifted back to where it should be, and that’s with this this club now and what we have in the locker room.”