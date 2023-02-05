Reports: Stephen Curry out ‘weeks’ with leg injury, Warriors hope for return after All-Star Break

This is bad news for the Warriors. How bad depends on how the word “weeks” is ultimately defined.
Stephen Curry has torn ligaments in his leg — in the shin area just below the knee — and while the team does not have an official timeline he will be out “weeks” reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
An MRI last night confirmed that Stephen Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg. pic.twitter.com/XiFY8Uokl6
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 5, 2023
Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023
“Weeks” is a vague word, and for the Warriors the difference in Curry being out three weeks (with one of those being the All-Star Break) versus him being out six to eight weeks could be the difference in how long a playoff run the Warriors have.
The Warriors are hoping for a Curry return just after the All-Star break, reports Monty Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.
League source: Tho there is no solid timeline yet, the Warriors are 'hoping' Stephen Curry (L knee) can return shortly after NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23. In line with Curry missing 'multiple weeks' reported by @ShamsCharania
— Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 5, 2023
Of short-term concern, this has Curry out for the All-Star Game where the fans voted him a starter. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will bump one of the reserves up to a starting spot — likely Ja Morant, who was third in fan voting — and name an injury replacement for the team. The top candidates are Devin Booker (if he returns from injury this week as expected), De'Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards.
Longer term, the Warriors can’t afford to be without Curry for an extended period.
Steph went back to the locker room after after appearing to injure his left leg on this play pic.twitter.com/SKx4XmXMIZ
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 5, 2023
Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game, and the Warriors outscore opponents by 5 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court and get outscored by 5.4 when he is off. With the team one game above .500 and struggling to avoid the play-in, an extended absence for Curry is trouble for a Warriors team that has never found its footing this season.