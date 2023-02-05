NBA players react to Kyrie Irving to Mavericks trade news

Is there going to be a football game of some kind next weekend? You’d never know the way the NBA trade deadline can dominate the headlines.
Kyrie Irving is getting traded to the Mavericks, which has blown up the NBA world — Dallas looks like a threat in the West, and there is a countdown clock over Kevin Durant‘s time in Brooklyn. It wasn’t just fans and pundits stunned by the news, NBA players past and present took to Twitter and social media to react and give their thoughts on the Irving trade. Starting with one of the guys in the trade.
When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags.
Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home 😅🙏🏾 https://t.co/Enuqat6v0N
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 5, 2023
To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say.
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 5, 2023
Pure smoke 💨 in Dallas. ❤️ this League
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 5, 2023
The NBA gonna NBA.. it’s that time of year. Wow!
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 5, 2023
wow 👀👀
— Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) February 5, 2023
Trade deadline is where the mf fireworks go off… love the @nba
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) February 5, 2023
Kyrie to Dallas 👀👀
Ladies and Gentleman welcome to the trade deadline 😮💨😮💨
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 5, 2023
😂😂😂 #iykyk pic.twitter.com/dPvbRN6Qhr
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 5, 2023
The NBA is the greatest show on earth!
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 5, 2023
Kyrie to mavs tough 👀👀
— Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) February 5, 2023
👀👀👀
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 5, 2023
LeBron right now pic.twitter.com/KBoqhniQjH
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 5, 2023