Watch altercation that leads to Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejections

Donovan Mitchell was already having a rough night — six points on 2-of-11 shooting — but at the end of the third quarter it got worse.
With a little less than six minutes left in the third quarter, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks drove the lane and went right into the body of Michell, knocking him back. Brooks went up to shoot, but the Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley slid in for the block and knocked Brooks to the ground. The ball bounced to Mitchell, who started to go the other way when Brooks swung his arm and — it looked like intentionally — hit Mitchel in the, um, family jewels. Mitchell fell to the ground, threw the ball at Brooks, and then the two had to be separated.
Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023
Both Brooks and Mitchell were given Flagrant 2 fouls and ejected.
While Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff complained that what Mitchell did was a justified reaction — and it was the reaction most of us would have had — throwing the ball at another player then trying to go at him is an ejection every time. After the game, Mitchell said he would appeal the flagrant and any fine, saying he should be able to defend himself.
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks:
"That’s just who he is. I’ve been busting his ass for years. Playoffs. Regular season. And the one game he does an alright job on me today, he decides to do something like that. No place for that in the game. Gotta protect yourself."
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 3, 2023
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell on Dillon Brooks:
"A line has to be drawn. The NBA has to do something about it. I’m not the only person this has happened to and there’s no place for that in this game. … If you just can’t guard somebody, then just say that. Just get a switch."
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 3, 2023
Both Mitchell and Brooks can expect to hand over some of their next paychecks to the league.
The incident initially sparked a little run from Ja Morant, but then the Cavaliers picked up their offense and Cleveland pulled away for a 128-113 win behind 32 from Darius Garland.