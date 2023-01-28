LeBron, Grizzlies, NBA world reacts to death of Tyre Nichols

Hours after the excruciating video of Memphis police fatally beating Tyre Nichols was released, the Memphis Grizzlies chose not to open their locker room and not speak to the media about it — it was too raw, too painful.
“The senseless loss of life for Tyre Nichols has really hit us hard,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said pregame in an interview with local broadcast partner Bally Sports (via the Associated Press). “It’s been tough being on the road, not being home. I wish I could extend my arms through this camera right now to the family. They’re going through a lot.”
#JusticeForTyre pic.twitter.com/gYY8AgCVbd
The Grizzlies weren’t the only ones who felt that way around the NBA, emotions were high around the league Friday (as they were around the nation). Miami, Atlanta, Cleveland, Minnesota and Milwaukee released states echoing what the Grizzlies said.
LeBron James used his platform to make a statement, as he has in the past.
TOO FACTUAL!!! https://t.co/Om43WiAzrN
WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!
Statements were released from the NBA, WNBA, players, the players union and more.
Change is needed at all levels and we all need to do our part. We can’t lose our humanity as a society.
To the Nichols’ family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight.
“This is just crazy,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said unprompted to open his press conference, discussing the video and incident.
A statement from the NBPA. #JusticeForTyre
🔗: https://t.co/FHZfUh2u9A pic.twitter.com/lilsGNxHqP
Nichols, 29, was pulled over in a traffic stop by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7 and was beaten to death by five officers. The bodycam footage shows Nichols being brutally beaten as he calls out for his mother and is defenseless. Nichols died in the hospital three days later. The five officers involved have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.