Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers

By Jan 24, 2023, 1:59 AM EST
The first action of trade season goes down and thirsty Lakers fans get a little juice — Los Angeles trades for solid wing depth in a player it can re-sign this offseason. All it cost was a guy on the edge of the rotation and some second-round picks. On the other side, the Wizards… do something.

Let’s break down the winners and losers from the first trade of 2023. We’ll start by reminding everyone of the trade itself:

Lakers receive: Rui Hachimura

Wizards receive: Kendrick Nunn, the Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick, the lesser of the Lakers’ or Wizards’ 2028 second-round pick, and the 2029 Lakers’ second-round pick.

Winner: Lakers front office

This is what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office wanted: A trade that shows they are working and making the team better — if even marginally — while not giving away the first-round pick assets they are saving for a potential home run swing this summer.

This trade does not bridge the chasm between the Lakers and contending, but that silver bullet trade is not out there to make. This is a solid, safe play, one the Laker front office can tout to fans and say, “look, we’re trying” (and say the same to any superstars potentially unhappy with the roster construction).

Plus, Hachimura is a good fit with the Lakers. This trade makes the Lakers better, starting with the fact he brings shooting to the table. Hachimura has improved as a catch-and-shoot 3-point guy in his NBA career, and when playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis he should get clean catch-and-shoot looks. (Of course, he will get most of his minutes off the bench next to Russell Westbrook — they were teammates in Washington and have a connection.)

Hachimura needs to stick to that 3-ball or getting to the rim — he takes a third of his shots from the midrange (between 10 feet and the arc) and while he has improved on them, those are still not good shots for him. He needs to get out and run with Westbrook, he’s a good fit with the Lakers on the break.

Hachimura is solid. Is he good? He shows flashes of it but is not consistently there yet. Do the Lakers want to pay him like he’s good? Not necessarily. A deal could get done early because Hachimura has an $18.8 million cap hold heading into free agency and whatever he signs for will be far less than that (likely more like the mid-level exception range of $10 million).

Winner: Rui Hachimura

Hachimura wanted out of the nation’s capital.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game,” Hachimura said, and when asked if that place is Washington, he responded,” I don’t know. We’ve got to find out.”

It’s not. Hachimura got what he wanted in that he’s out, and he’s on a team that’s going to give him plenty of minutes, a franchise with a much brighter spotlight, he gets to play next to LeBron James, and he’s with a team that wants to reach a new contract deal with him this offseason. That’s about as much as Hachimura could have asked for.

Loser (kind of): Washington Wizards

Loser is relative here, this is like a C- grade for the Wizards.

It’s not a win, however. They used a high draft pick (No. 9) to select Hachimura, spent years developing him, and had hoped to get a first-round pick in return for him. They instead got three seconds, which maybe they turn into a good player but it’s not a home run. Same with Nunn, who if he can return to his Miami form could be a helpful player but he hasn’t looked anything like that guy consistently in Los Angeles.

This also doesn’t answer the question, what is the long-term strategy in Washington? That remains murky.

Winner: Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is getting paid this summer.

He is having a breakout season – 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds a game — as he heads into free agency.

The Wizards have been shooting down teams calling about a Kuzma trade, according to Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports, and the Hachimura trade signals they are serious about re-signing him this offseason. This frees up a little more cap room to spend on Kuzma come July (he’s not going to sign an extension with the team, the max they can offer is four years, $69.9 million, he will get an offer north of $100 million as a free agent).

Does Kuzma want to stay in Washington? While he has responded to trade rumors saying all the right things about loving his time with the Wizards and his teammates, the rumors continue to swirl around the league that he is eyeing bigger markets and brighter lights. The Wizards may need to overpay to keep him.

Washington has to pay Kuzma plus Deni Avdija will be extension-eligible this summer. The Wizards are going to have to open up the checkbook.

On the sidelines at Crypto.com Arena Friday night, Shannon Sharpe was not about to back down, barking at Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Morant’s dad Tee.

Monday, back on his Fox Sports show the “Undisputed” (with Skip Bayless), Sharpe was the adult in the room who took the high road.

“I’ve preached for the last six and a half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired. I’m never gonna say that wasn’t Shannon Sharpe because that was me. That was just me getting out of character. And I’m sorry for all those that saw my actions and took offense to my actions…

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Sharpe and Brooks had been exchanging words through much of the first half — about Brooks guarding LeBron James — but things boiled over just after the halftime buzzer. That’s when both Morants got involved and security had to separate everyone.

Both men were escorted away from the court by NBA and arena security, although Sharpe returned to his seat for the second half. He started talking to Brooks again just before play started but referee Zach Zarba came over and ended it. Brooks was asked postgame if Sharpe should have been let back in his seat.

“A regular pedestrian like him? No, he shouldn’t have never came back in the game,” Brooks said. “But it’s L.A.”

LeBron James had Sharpe’s back.

“I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy,” LeBron said postgame. “I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

Tee Morant and Sharpe made up.

Patrick Beverley was being Patrick Beverley.

The Trail Blazers were in control Sunday night against the Lakers — Portland won the second quarter 45-13 and led by 25 at the half — then the wheels came off. Or, the Lakers showed a lot of grit (or a little of both if you are being accurate). During that comeback, Beverley was trolling Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Beverley was trying to get under Lillard’s skin long before the fourth quarter, he walked into the lane while Lillard was prepping to shoot a free throw in the first half.

Beverley helped key the Lakers’ comeback before the second half even started. After Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham reportedly threw up his hands and told his players, “Y’all figure this s*** out,” Beverley stepped up and, in his words, “Told the guys, ‘Just turn our swag up.'”

After the game, Beverley wanted his props for being a part of an effort that held Lillard to 5-of-17 shooting on the night (he still had 24 points), saying: “If he would have cooked me you would have said ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night.’ ‘Good job on Dame’ sounds better.”

Lillard was having none of that.

You know Beverley was not going to let that go.

It should be noted Lillard was calling out Beverley’s actions this offseason, talking to the media about Chris Paul and others.

Since Beverley buried the hatchet with Russell Westbrook — them being teammates and all — he apparently had to start a new beef with another future Hall of Famer.

It’s just Patrick Beverley being Patrick Beverley.

It’s official: The trade first reported this morning has been agreed to and the trade call with the league is complete. The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Washington Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, the teams confirmed.

“We are excited to welcome Rui and his family to the Los Angeles Lakers,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often. We want to thank Kendrick Nunn and his family for his time as a Laker, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game.”

The Lakers like Rui Hachimura’s game.

Hachimura said the above quote when asked about trade talks swirling around him, and now it looks like the Lakers are about to deal for him. Multiple reports have the Lakers near a trade to acquire the 6’8″ wing from the Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN were first.

The trade is expected to be finalized Monday afternoon (the sides reportedly agreed on the Wizards getting the Bulls’ 2023 pick that the Lakers controlled, the 2029 Lakers second-rounder, and the less favorable of the Lakers/Wizards 2028 second-rounders).

This is the kind of move around the margins that the Lakers have been looking at — they didn’t surrender any key players or picks, and they get a solid player who fills a position of need but doesn’t mess with their salary cap space next summer (although they will have to re-sign him if they want to keep him).

Hachimura has been a solid reserve in Washington, averaging 12.4 points per game (although shooting just 32.4% from 3 he is much better on catch-and-shoot 3s, shooting better than 40% over the past two seasons), and he is a plus defender. He is a restricted free agent this summer, but with the trade the Lakers have his Bird rights, so they can make whatever splashy moves they can with a potential $30 million in cap space and then re-sign Hachimura to go over the cap.

This isn’t a move that vaults the Lakers up the standings, but it should improve them. Hachimura provides some frontcourt depth behind LeBron James and next to Anthony Davis (who is nearing a return later this week), Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel.

The last time we saw Jonathan Isaac on an NBA court was in the bubble, August 2, 2020. He had missed much of that pandemic-ravaged season due to a knee injury but came back in the bubble, which is when Isaac tore his ACL. That following March, he had a setback and another surgery.

Monday night, after more than two-year absence from the NBA — 904 days total — Isaac is set to return to the court for the Magic, according to multiple reports, and his pastor said as much on Sunday. Isaac has been officially upgraded to questionable as of Sunday night, with a move to available expected on Monday. It has been a long road with a lot of work for Isaac to get here — including a stop in the G-League — but he persisted and made it back to this point.

The Magic have found their future franchise cornerstone in Paolo Banchero, but there was a time when it was thought Isaac might be that star in Orlando. Isaac was a raw offensive player whose game was developing but looked like a future defensive anchor averaging  2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals in the games he played in the 2019-20 season.

After two years off, expectations have to be tempered for Isaac, but if he can find some of that defensive form again over the coming years he could find a spot in the Magic’s frontcourt rotation with Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner.

The Magic host the Boston Celtics starting at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight.

