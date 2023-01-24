Watch Sacramento Kings tie NBA record with 12 first-quarter 3-pointers

By Jan 24, 2023, 9:31 AM EST
It’s going to be a good night when a team starts 10-of-10 from 3.

The Sacramento Kings went on to hit 12 3-pointers in the first quarter, tying the NBA record.

That kind of shooting got the Kings a double-digit lead, but the Grizzlies started to chip away at that in the second quarter and by the third had come all the way back to lead. Then the fact this was the second night of a road back-to-back — and Memphis was without star Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) — started to kick in, the Kings played with their usual offensive force, and Sacramento pulled away for the easy 133-100 win. Trey Lyles led the Kings with 24 points, while Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes each had 20.

It’s another road loss for the Grizzlies, although this one is explainable and even understandable.

Sacramento keeps on winning for Mike Brown, they have lit the beam 27 times this season and sit as the No. 3 seed in the West. They remain one of the great stories of this season.

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Hachimura trade, Porzingis injury shake up Wizards

Monday ended up being a big day for the Wizards.

First came the expected update on Kristaps Porzingis, who will miss time with a sprained ankle suffered against the Magic. Porzingis — averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game — is likely out for at least a couple of weeks.

“I think I’m probably holding out a little more hope than most, but he’s responding better than I anticipated,” head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said, via Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington. “We’ll see where it goes in the next day or so and hopefully we’ll have him back sooner than later.”

They need him back: The Wizards have outscored opponents by 1.6 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court but have gotten outscored by 3.7 when he is off.

Then came the news of the day, which also depleted Washington’s frontcourt depth: The Wizards traded Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn (salary ballast) and three second-round picks.

While it’s obvious why the Lakers made the trade, for the Wizards this move is… mid. Hachimura was not part of the long-term plans D.C. — this is more evidence of the plan to throw a lot of money at Kyle Kuzma this offseason — but if they had waited would they have gotten more than three second-rounders for the young forward? Maybe not, but the market would not get worse, so why not wait, just in case? Maybe try to play a couple of teams off each other and see if you can do a little better, the deadline is still weeks away.

It’s just not a win to trade a former No. 9 pick that you developed for second-rounders.

But this is not a bad deal for Washington, and losing Hachimura does not damage the rotation. Not nearly as much as losing Porzingis for the next couple of weeks.

2) Jalen Green goes off for career-high 42, Rockets win

Jalen Green has not made a leap in his second season. The wildly athletic wing is shooting more and scoring more, but his efficiency has taken a little dip, and he’s getting to the rim less often (and not finishing as well when he gets there). It has not been an impressive season for the No.2 pick.

But there are still flashes — Monday night was one of those as Green scored a career-high 42 on the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves had won 8-of-11 coming into Monday, but this is a reminder of how difficult it is to win both ends of one of these “baseball” series where the teams play each other twice in a row at one team’s home. You see more playoff-like adjustments, sometimes a little tension rolls over from game to game, and sometimes a guy just goes off. Green did that for the Rockets, who won 119-114.

The best non-Green highlight from this game? D'Angelo Russell crashing into Alex Rodriguez while chasing a loose ball.

3) Jonathan Isaac makes return to court for Magic

After 904 days and a couple of knee surgeries since he last stepped on an NBA court — way back during the bubble — Jonathan Isaac returned to play for the Orlando Magic on Monday night against Boston.

Isaac ended up playing a little less than 10 minutes (he’s on a restriction, as would be expected) but the 6-foot-10 power forward finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” Isaac said, via the Associated Press. “I was like, `I don’t know if I want to keep going.’ But then again, God gave me a purpose. I was made to play basketball … so I was going to continue the process no matter what anybody was saying.”

Orland withstood a run and comeback by the Celtics to take the 113-98 win, snapping Boston’s nine-game win streak. Maybe the travel from Toronto to Orlando got to them, but the more interesting test is on the second night of the back-to-back in Miami.

Winners, loser from Rui Hachimura trade to Lakers

By Jan 24, 2023, 1:59 AM EST
Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards
Rob Carr/Getty Images
The first action of trade season goes down and thirsty Lakers fans get a little juice — Los Angeles trades for solid wing depth in a player it can re-sign this offseason. All it cost was a guy on the edge of the rotation and some second-round picks. On the other side, the Wizards… do something.

Let’s break down the winners and losers from the first trade of 2023. We’ll start by reminding everyone of the trade itself:

Lakers receive: Rui Hachimura

Wizards receive: Kendrick Nunn, the Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick, the lesser of the Lakers’ or Wizards’ 2028 second-round pick, and the 2029 Lakers’ second-round pick.

Winner: Lakers front office

This is what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office wanted: A trade that shows they are working and making the team better — if even marginally — while not giving away the first-round pick assets they are saving for a potential home run swing this summer.

This trade does not bridge the chasm between the Lakers and contending, but that silver bullet trade is not out there to make. This is a solid, safe play, one the Laker front office can tout to fans and say, “look, we’re trying” (and say the same to any superstars potentially unhappy with the roster construction).

Plus, Hachimura is a good fit with the Lakers. This trade makes the Lakers better, starting with the fact he brings shooting to the table. Hachimura has improved as a catch-and-shoot 3-point guy in his NBA career, and when playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis he should get clean catch-and-shoot looks. (Of course, he will get most of his minutes off the bench next to Russell Westbrook — they were teammates in Washington and have a connection.)

Hachimura needs to stick to that 3-ball or getting to the rim — he takes a third of his shots from the midrange (between 10 feet and the arc) and while he has improved on them, those are still not good shots for him. He needs to get out and run with Westbrook, he’s a good fit with the Lakers on the break.

Hachimura is solid. Is he good? He shows flashes of it but is not consistently there yet. Do the Lakers want to pay him like he’s good? Not necessarily. A deal could get done early because Hachimura has an $18.8 million cap hold heading into free agency and whatever he signs for will be far less than that (likely more like the mid-level exception range of $10 million).

Winner: Rui Hachimura

Hachimura wanted out of the nation’s capital.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game,” Hachimura said, and when asked if that place is Washington, he responded,” I don’t know. We’ve got to find out.”

It’s not. Hachimura got what he wanted in that he’s out, and he’s on a team that’s going to give him plenty of minutes, a franchise with a much brighter spotlight, he gets to play next to LeBron James, and he’s with a team that wants to reach a new contract deal with him this offseason. That’s about as much as Hachimura could have asked for.

Loser (kind of): Washington Wizards

Loser is relative here, this is like a C- grade for the Wizards.

It’s not a win, however. They used a high draft pick (No. 9) to select Hachimura, spent years developing him, and had hoped to get a first-round pick in return for him. They instead got three seconds, which maybe they turn into a good player but it’s not a home run. Same with Nunn, who if he can return to his Miami form could be a helpful player but he hasn’t looked anything like that guy consistently in Los Angeles.

This also doesn’t answer the question, what is the long-term strategy in Washington? That remains murky.

Winner: Kyle Kuzma

Kuzma is getting paid this summer.

He is having a breakout season – 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds a game — as he heads into free agency.

The Wizards have been shooting down teams calling about a Kuzma trade, according to Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports, and the Hachimura trade signals they are serious about re-signing him this offseason. This frees up a little more cap room to spend on Kuzma come July (he’s not going to sign an extension with the team, the max they can offer is four years, $69.9 million, he will get an offer north of $100 million as a free agent).

Does Kuzma want to stay in Washington? While he has responded to trade rumors saying all the right things about loving his time with the Wizards and his teammates, the rumors continue to swirl around the league that he is eyeing bigger markets and brighter lights. The Wizards may need to overpay to keep him.

Washington has to pay Kuzma plus Deni Avdija will be extension-eligible this summer. The Wizards are going to have to open up the checkbook.

Shannon Sharpe apologizes on air for incident with Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks

By Jan 23, 2023, 9:38 PM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
On the sidelines at Crypto.com Arena Friday night, Shannon Sharpe was not about to back down, barking at Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Morant’s dad Tee.

Monday, back on his Fox Sports show the “Undisputed” (with Skip Bayless), Sharpe was the adult in the room who took the high road.

“I’ve preached for the last six and a half years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired. I’m never gonna say that wasn’t Shannon Sharpe because that was me. That was just me getting out of character. And I’m sorry for all those that saw my actions and took offense to my actions…

“It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it. Me being the responsible person, having the platform that I have, and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up, and I let it get out of hand.”

Sharpe and Brooks had been exchanging words through much of the first half — about Brooks guarding LeBron James — but things boiled over just after the halftime buzzer. That’s when both Morants got involved and security had to separate everyone.

Both men were escorted away from the court by NBA and arena security, although Sharpe returned to his seat for the second half. He started talking to Brooks again just before play started but referee Zach Zarba came over and ended it. Brooks was asked postgame if Sharpe should have been let back in his seat.

“A regular pedestrian like him? No, he shouldn’t have never came back in the game,” Brooks said. “But it’s L.A.”

LeBron James had Sharpe’s back.

“I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy,” LeBron said postgame. “I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

Tee Morant and Sharpe made up.

Beverley trolls ‘Dame Time’ during Lakers comeback, Lillard fires back

By Jan 23, 2023, 6:42 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Patrick Beverley was being Patrick Beverley.

The Trail Blazers were in control Sunday night against the Lakers — Portland won the second quarter 45-13 and led by 25 at the half — then the wheels came off. Or, the Lakers showed a lot of grit (or a little of both if you are being accurate). During that comeback, Beverley was trolling Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

Beverley was trying to get under Lillard’s skin long before the fourth quarter, he walked into the lane while Lillard was prepping to shoot a free throw in the first half.

Beverley helped key the Lakers’ comeback before the second half even started. After Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham reportedly threw up his hands and told his players, “Y’all figure this s*** out,” Beverley stepped up and, in his words, “Told the guys, ‘Just turn our swag up.'”

After the game, Beverley wanted his props for being a part of an effort that held Lillard to 5-of-17 shooting on the night (he still had 24 points), saying: “If he would have cooked me you would have said ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night.’ ‘Good job on Dame’ sounds better.”

Lillard was having none of that.

You know Beverley was not going to let that go.

It should be noted Lillard was calling out Beverley’s actions this offseason, talking to the media about Chris Paul and others.

Since Beverley buried the hatchet with Russell Westbrook — them being teammates and all — he apparently had to start a new beef with another future Hall of Famer.

It’s just Patrick Beverley being Patrick Beverley.

