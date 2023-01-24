Captains to pick NBA All-Star teams live on court just before game

By Jan 24, 2023, 9:58 PM EST
The NBA is leaning all the way in on the playground-style All-Star Game team selections. Everything but shirts vs. skins.

This year the two team captains — the players receiving the most fan votes from the Eastern and Western conferences — will pick their teams right on the court before the game, the NBA announced Tuesday night.

This s the way it always should have been. The NHL has done this in the past with its All-Star Game, but the NBA has always had the player draft weeks before the game.

Those two captains — and the rest of the starters voted in by the fans, players and media — will be announced Thursday, Jan. 26, on TNT. As in recent years, fan voting counts for 50% of the starters point total, while media and player votes each count for 25%. Once the starters are chosen, the coaches vote for the seven reserves from each conference, those will be announced a week later.

As of the last fan vote the captains would be LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the rest of the starters being Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. LeBron had a clear lead in the West, but Durant and Antetokounmpo are close for the East captaincy.

LeBron has been the captain each of the five seasons the NBA has gone to this format, and his teams are 5-0 in the All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Game occurs on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Events from the weekend will be broadcast on TNT.

Jayson Tatum admits he may need offseason wrist surgery, is playing through it

By Jan 24, 2023, 6:04 PM EST
Jayson Tatum could use the upcoming All-Star break to give his body a little rest (he’ll be playing in the All-Star Game, but that’s not as physically taxing as a couple of regular season games). He’s been playing since last postseason with a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist and — despite the wrap he plays with — it catches up with him sometimes.

After playing heavy minutes against the Warriors Thursday, he sat out Saturday night and admitted to the press that he might need offseason surgery to clear this up.

Tatum said he plans to play through the injury this season, and his wrist improves after rest. Which is something the Celtics need to consider down the stretch. Tatum is having an MVP-level season and they need him at his peak in the playoffs (especially the second round and beyond). If Boston can get him a little rest down the stretch, it might be good for him and the Celtics’ title chances.

Kevin Durant ‘progressing well’ from knee injury, re-evaluated in two more weeks

By Jan 24, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
Brooklyn has gone 2-4 so far without Kevin Durant, and not surprisingly the Nets are struggling to score even with Kyrie Irving taking on a larger load — they have a 107.8 offensive rating over those six games, fourth worst in the league.

They will need to find a way to generate offense for a while longer. While Durant is “progressing well” from his sprained knee and will be re-evaluated again in two more weeks — which means he will be out a little longer than that.

As for a return timeline, the Nets are hoping before the All-Star break, allowing Durant to play in the All-Star Game, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, should the Nets do that, or should they tell Durant “stay out until after the All-Star break, get a little extra rest, and be ready to go for the season’s stretch run?”

Durant himself will have a say in this and he wants to play, as he told reporters Tuesday. Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

“I want to play tomorrow if I can,” Durant said in his first comments since suffering the injury earlier this month. “So that’s what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure I’m 100%. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events.

“I missed going back to Golden State, my previous home. So it’s been three years since I did that. You see all this stuff pass you by, so I want to participate in everything. I know I got to take my time and make sure I do my rehab and get back on the floor.”

Durant was injured in a game a few weeks ago when the Heat’s Jimmy Butler had his shot blocked by Ben Simmons and fell into Durant’s leg.

Durant missed 21 games around the same time last season when Bruce Brown fell into Durant’s other knee on another fluke play. This injury does not appear to be as serious.

Durant has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 30 points a game with an insane 67.5 true shooting percentage, plus adding 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night. He has been at the heart of Brooklyn’s turnaround this season, and the Nets need him back and healthy to make a playoff run in an East deep with good teams at the top.

Report: Clippers looking at Conley, Lowry, VanVleet in trade market

By Jan 24, 2023, 12:30 PM EST
The team down the hall at Crypto.com Arena made their first move, and got better.

However, the Clippers may be under more pressure at the trade deadline than any team in the league: they went all-in four years ago on the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George pairing and the results have been disappointing (one conference finals in 2021). This season, 25-24 has got them sitting sixth in a flat Western Conference, but watch them play — even with Leonard finding his form again of late — and nobody is thinking contender.

The Clippers’ primary goal at the trade deadline is help at the point guard spot and their targeting of the Jazz’s Mike Conley is well-chronicled. They are eyeing a few other targets according to Kevin O’Conner at The Ringer.

But other teams will pursue Conley too, meaning that the Jazz will likely hold out for the best possible offer until closer to the deadline. So L.A. must scour the rest of the league. League sources say the Clippers are also interested in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

Lowry and VanVleet won a ring with Leonard in Toronto, but Lowry’s dropoff in play this season in Miami should put him lower on the list of Clippers’ targets.

VanVleet makes a lot more sense at age 28, and after a slow start to the season he found his legs in January — 20.8 points and seven assists a game, with a league-average true shooting percentage — and now falls in the “what is Toronto going to do?” category. The Raptors could not reach an extension with VanVleet before the season and both sides agreed to shelve extension talks until after the season, but he reportedly turned down a four-year, $114 million offer looking for something closer to Tyler Herro‘s $130 million. Whatever that contract number ends up being, any team that trades for VanVleet has to be willing to re-sign him this summer. The Suns (with new ownership) reportedly are interested, as are the Clippers (who have Steve Ballmer’s money to spend). The question remains, are the Raptors even open to a trade?

The Clippers are rejecting calls from teams interested in a Terrence Mann trade, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter. It should go without saying the Clippers are not interested in trading Kawhi Leonard or Paul George right now either — this is a team that wants to make a title run and needs both of them to have a chance.

Expect the Clippers to do something before the deadline, this is a team that needs a shake-up. What that something is, however, remains an open question.

Watch Sacramento Kings tie NBA record with 12 first-quarter 3-pointers

By Jan 24, 2023, 9:31 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s going to be a good night when a team starts 10-of-10 from 3.

The Sacramento Kings went on to hit 12 3-pointers in the first quarter, tying the NBA record.

That kind of shooting got the Kings a double-digit lead, but the Grizzlies started to chip away at that in the second quarter and by the third had come all the way back to lead. Then the fact this was the second night of a road back-to-back — and Memphis was without star Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) — started to kick in, the Kings played with their usual offensive force, and Sacramento pulled away for the easy 133-100 win. Trey Lyles led the Kings with 24 points, while Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes each had 20.

It’s another road loss for the Grizzlies, although this one is explainable and even understandable.

Sacramento keeps on winning for Mike Brown, they have lit the beam 27 times this season and sit as the No. 3 seed in the West. They remain one of the great stories of this season.

