Watch Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams drain 79-foot length of court buzzer-beater

By Jan 23, 2023, 9:29 AM EST
0 Comments

The Grizzlies needed a spark.

Memphis played its worst half of basketball this season in the first half in Phoenix and trailed the Suns 62-37 at the break. Chris Paul was back after missing the last seven games (he finished with 22 points and 11 assists) and the Suns were rolling.

The Grizzlies found their groove in the second half, and the highlight was Ziaire Williams hitting the longest shot in Grizzlies history.

It wasn’t enough, the Suns held on for the 112-110 win. But Williams deserves his moment in the spotlight for that shot.

Here's more on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns
Three things to Know: Could Grizzlies’ road woes keep them from contending?
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch Schroder get steal, bucket to cap Lakers come-from-behind win, end...
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Shannon Sharpe, Grizzlies players and Tee Morant (Ja’s father) have...

Reports: Wizards in ‘final stages’ of trading Hachimura to Lakers for Nunn, second-round picks

By Jan 23, 2023, 1:04 PM EST
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
0 Comments

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game.”

The Lakers like Rui Hachimura‘s game.

Hachimura said the above quote when asked about trade talks swirling around him, and now it looks like the Lakers are about to deal for him. Multiple reports have the Lakers near a trade to acquire the 6’8″ wing from the Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round picks. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN were first.

The trade is expected to be finalized Monday afternoon (the sides reportedly agreed on the Wizards getting the Bulls’ 2023 pick that the Lakers controlled, the 2029 Lakers second-rounder, and the less favorable of the Lakers/Wizards 2028 second-rounders).

This is the kind of move around the margins that the Lakers have been looking at — they didn’t surrender any key players or picks, and they get a solid player who fills a position of need but doesn’t mess with their salary cap space next summer (although they will have to re-sign him if they want to keep him).

Hachimura has been a solid reserve in Washington, averaging 12.4 points per game (although shooting just 32.4% from 3 he is much better on catch-and-shoot 3s, shooting better than 40% over the past two seasons), and he is a plus defender. He is a restricted free agent this summer, but with the trade the Lakers have his Bird rights, so they can make whatever splashy moves they can with a potential $30 million in cap space and then re-sign Hachimura to go over the cap.

This isn’t a move that vaults the Lakers up the standings, but it should improve them. Hachimura provides some frontcourt depth behind LeBron James and next to Anthony Davis (who is nearing a return later this week), Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel.

Here is more on the Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns
Three things to Know: Could Grizzlies’ road woes keep them from contending?
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers
Another report not to expect big move from Lakers at trade deadline
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Watch Schroder get steal, bucket to cap Lakers come-from-behind win, end...

After two-year absence, Magic’s Jonathan Isaac will return to court Monday

By Jan 23, 2023, 12:12 PM EST
SPORTS-BKN-MAGIC-ISAAC-OS
Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
0 Comments

The last time we saw Jonathan Isaac on an NBA court was in the bubble, August 2, 2020. He had missed much of that pandemic-ravaged season due to a knee injury but came back in the bubble, which is when Isaac tore his ACL. That following March, he had a setback and another surgery.

Monday night, after more than two-year absence from the NBA — 904 days total — Isaac is set to return to the court for the Magic, according to multiple reports, and his pastor said as much on Sunday. Isaac has been officially upgraded to questionable as of Sunday night, with a move to available expected on Monday. It has been a long road with a lot of work for Isaac to get here — including a stop in the G-League — but he persisted and made it back to this point.

The Magic have found their future franchise cornerstone in Paolo Banchero, but there was a time when it was thought Isaac might be that star in Orlando. Isaac was a raw offensive player whose game was developing but looked like a future defensive anchor averaging  2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals in the games he played in the 2019-20 season.

After two years off, expectations have to be tempered for Isaac, but if he can find some of that defensive form again over the coming years he could find a spot in the Magic’s frontcourt rotation with Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner.

The Magic host the Boston Celtics starting at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight.

Check out more on the Magic

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Antetokounmpo passes Durant to be captain in latest All-Star fan voting tally
DENVER NUGGETS VS PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies win streaks keep top three...
Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers
Three things to Know: Lakers got the full Russell Westbrook experience

Three things to Know: Could Grizzlies’ road woes keep them from contending?

By Jan 23, 2023, 9:06 AM EST
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
0 Comments

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Could Grizzlies’ road woes hold them back from contending?

In the FedEx Forum, the Memphis Grizzlies play like unquestioned title contenders — a 20-3 record, outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game fueled by the league’s best defense.

However, take the Grizzlies out of the friendly confines and everything changes. They are 11-12 and have been outscored away from home after dropping back-to-back games on the current road trip to teams in the play-in mix (the Lakers and Suns).

Memphis is the only team in the Western Conference with a top-10 offense and defense — the traditional sign of a contender — but to make the Finals, a team will have to win big games on the road. Could the Grizzlies’ road woes keep them from contending?

“Got to look ourselves in the mirror. We gotta want to be better if we got to want change,” Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones said when asked about road woes after a come-from-ahead loss to the Lakers Friday night that snapped their 11-game winning streak. “You know, and if we don’t, it’ll be a long road trip for us.”

It might be a long trip. The Grizzlies came out after that loss and got their heads handed to them by the Suns in the first half, trailing 62-37 at the break. Part of the Suns’ energy was the return of Chris Paul after missing the last seven games, he finished the night with 22 points and 11 assists.

The Grizzlies came back in the second half, partly because Ziaire Williams hit the longest shot in Grizzlies history.

Memphis still fell short. Players still felt like they didn’t play Grizzlies basketball.

“If we just follow principles, follow our principles he would have won the game by 15,” Dillon Brooks said after losing to the Lakers. “Shifting, loading up to the ball in transition, making them take tough shots. And then rebounding.”

The one positive is this: The losing really bothers these young Grizzlies.

Not that any team in the NBA enjoys losing, but it seemed to eat at this team more than most. After the loss in Los Angeles, a group of 10 or so reporters were huddled in the corner of the visitor’s locker room waiting to talk to Brooks about his words with Shannon Sharpe courtside that became a thing. Usually after a team loses in Los Angeles (especially on a Friday night), players are moving fast to shower and get out the door to the club or their dinner reservations — even the best teams lose a fair amount in the NBA and let it roll off them. These Grizzlies stewed in it. A core of the group sat at their lockers, bothered by the loss, talking about officiating and what they felt they should have done differently. They were not racing to get out the door. They didn’t like the feeling.

It’s a good sign, although they followed that up with maybe their worst half of basketball of the season two days later. But at least they recognize the problem. That’s a good start. Still, if the Grizzlies are going to win the West, they must fix it. They will need big wins on the road.

2) Shorthanded Nets hand Warriors another loss at home

Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving have a long-running rivalry and history with games against each other on the NBA’s biggest stages, and they put on a show Sunday night — Irving scored 38, Curry 26.

So much for the Warriors flipping the switch. After a hard-fought loss to the Celtics last Thursday, the Warriors did win in Cleveland, but in a game Steve Kerr rested his core players except for Jordan Poole — it was a one-off win. Then they came home and lost to a Nets team without Kevin Durant, where Brooklyn won the second half 60-44 to secure the victory.

Kerr stuck with his new small-ball starting lineup — Jordan Poole starts at guard and Kevon Looney comes off the bench — and the result was Nets center Nic Claxton having a career night.

That’s four straight losses at home for the Warriors, where they had been juggernauts. On the flip side, that’s two quality road wins for the shorthanded Nets in a row, they beat Utah a couple of nights before. Brooklyn is starting to find its offense.

The first game home after a road trip is a traditional trap game in the NBA, the Warriors can explain away this loss that way. But they continue to explain away too many losses this season for a team that fancies itself a title contender.

3) Lakers comeback win over Trail Blazers snapshot of these teams now

Portland is in a tailspin. The Trail Blazers won the second quarter against the Lakers Sunday 45-13 and led by 25 at the half — close this game out, beat the Spurs coming up, and they could have snapped out of their recent funk. Instead, the Lakers roared back to get the win behind 37 from LeBron James, and in a defining part of their season the Trail Blazers have now gone 2-8.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are suddenly looking up. They beat the Grizzlies on Friday night to snap that team’s 11-game winning streak, and now they have an epic comeback against the Trail Blazers led by LeBron’s 37 and 11.

That’s two quality wins in a row for the Lakers, who likely will get Anthony Davis back this week. With the win, the Lakers moved past the Trail Blazers in the standings (although only to 12th), and a path to the playoffs seems possible. Next up for the Lakers are the Clippers back at home.

Another note from this game: Thomas Bryant scored 31 for the Lakers.

It is a sign of an ongoing problem for the Trail Blazers — they are too small, and opposing bigs are feasting. Bryant, a true stretch five, is a problem for Jusuf Nurkic and the Portland defensive system.

The Lakers need this Bryant when Davis returns if they are going to climb up into the postseason.

By the way, LeBron is now 244 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time passing record.

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drain game-winner, lift Thunder past Nuggets

Associated PressJan 23, 2023, 1:09 AM EST
0 Comments

DENVER — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night.

After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie the game at 99 with 30 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander got the ball out of a timeout and hit the mid-range jumper to give the Thunder the lead.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray missed a fadeaway 14-foot shot in the final seconds.

“He’s got some poise in those situations,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “The game slows down for him. He’s got great confidence and he’s always at his pace, even in the most pressure situations.”

Oklahoma City’s victory ended the Nuggets’ 16-game home win streak – the franchise’s longest run in 10 years.

Josh Giddey had 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Thunder, who earned their seventh win in nine games.

Denver center Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game while dealing with tightness in his left hamstring. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had recorded a triple-double in five of his last six games. Nuggets acting head coach David Adelman said expects that Jokic’s return is “going to be very soon.”

“I think it’s much easier to switch one through five with us,” Adelman said. “When Nikola is on the floor, it’s virtually impossible to do that and it’s virtually impossible to zone us. They did those two things and they’re smart things to do.”

Forward Michael Porter Jr. also missed the game for “personal reasons,” leaving Denver without two of its top four scorers. Porter’s younger brother, Coban, a sophomore guard at the University of Denver, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving after he was involved in a fatal crash.

Without Jokic and Porter, Murray shouldered much of the offensive load, finishing with a team-high 26 points and nine assists, two nights recording his first career triple-double.

“They doubled me,” Murray said. “We kind of expected that. We knew from what we went through in walk-throughs what they’d most likely do. We prepared for it. We got what we wanted. We didn’t finish like you’re accustomed to seeing us finish. That’s just on us. That hurts, knowing we did everything we could and we didn’t get over the hump.”

Denver made 51.5% of its free throws, losing out on precious points in a narrow loss. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, shot 87.5% from the line, with Gilgeous-Alexander going 7 for 8.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered averaging 30.6 points, shot 13 for 21 from the field.

“It feels good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’ve put a lot of work in, a lot of guys have been on the team for a little bit, and we try to enjoy wins as much as possible and not take them for granted. When we see guys make a play at the end of the game, the close ones are the most fun ones, the emotions are a little bit higher and it feels a little bit better.”

Check out more from the Thunder

2021 NBA All-Star Game
Picking the 2023 All-Star Game starters, reserves (and snubs)
DENVER NUGGETS VS PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies win streaks keep top three...
Atlanta Hawks v Sacramento Kings
Three things to Know: NBA trade rumors roundup as deadline nears