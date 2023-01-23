Beverley trolls “Dame time” during Lakers comeback, Lillard fires back

Patrick Beverley was being Patrick Beverley.
The Trail Blazers were in control Sunday night against the Lakers — Portland won the second quarter 45-13 and led by 25 at the half — then the wheels came off. Or, the Lakers showed a lot of grit (or a little of both if you are being accurate). During that comeback, Beverley was trolling Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
Pat Bev trolling "Dame Time" 😅 pic.twitter.com/dMoWBXisUy
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2023
Beverley was trying to get under Lillard’s skin long before the fourth quarter, he walked into the lane while Lillard was prepping to shoot a free throw in the first half.
Dame and Pat Bev chirping 👀 pic.twitter.com/NLANKDRE79
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2023
Beverley helped key the Lakers’ comeback before the second half even started. After Lakers’ coach Darvin Ham reportedly threw up his hands and told his players, “Y’all figure this s*** out,” Beverley stepped up and, in his words, “Told the guys, ‘Just turn our swag up.'”
After the game, Beverley wanted his props for being a part of an effort that held Lillard to 5-of-17 shooting on the night (he still had 24 points), saying: “If he would have cooked me you would have said ‘I couldn’t guard him.’ But he misses a couple shots and it’s a ‘slow shooting night.’ ‘Good job on Dame’ sounds better.”
Lillard was having none of that.
Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023
You know Beverley was not going to let that go.
He mad. Entertaining
— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 23, 2023
It should be noted Lillard was calling out Beverley’s actions this offseason, talking to the media about Chris Paul and others.
Since Beverley buried the hatchet with Russell Westbrook — them being teammates and all — he apparently had to start a new beef with another future Hall of Famer.
It’s just Patrick Beverley being Patrick Beverley.