Watch Anthony Edwards score 44, throw down monster dunk in win over Rockets

Associated PressJan 22, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
0 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night.

Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers and a trio of thunderous dunks. Minnesota has won eight of its last 11 games.

“We talked yesterday about how important this game was for us, how he needed to set the tone,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “He certainly did that. He was special today, both ends of the floor, really.”

Nathan Knight provided a jolt of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points.

Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game. Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30.

Eric Gordon added 16 points and Tari Eason finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Green, Houston’s leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points.

Edwards had eight of the Wolves’ 16 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points. The rest of the team had 31 points on 26% shooting. Then in the third quarter, he scored 16 as the Timberwolves orchestrated a 15-2 run to climb out of a 10-point hole.

“I just knew we had to do something, man,” Edwards said of his third quarter. “My shot was actually going in tonight so I was pretty happy.”

Minnesota was helped by the Rockets’ carelessness with the ball. Houston, the NBA leader in turnovers per game, committed 23 that led to 30 points for Minnesota.

“Turnovers were the story of the game,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Twenty-three turnovers in a nine-point game kill you, not to mention 14 missed free throws.”

Here's more on the Timberwolves

2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Curry, LeBron still tops in NBA jersey sales; Lakers lead team merchandise...
DENVER NUGGETS VS PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS, NBA
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets, Celtics, Grizzlies win streaks keep top three...
Atlanta Hawks v Sacramento Kings
Three things to Know: NBA trade rumors roundup as deadline nears

Report: Jazz, Hornets will be sellers at trade deadline

By Jan 21, 2023, 8:49 PM EST
0 Comments

It looks increasingly like we’re headed to a quiet NBA trade deadline.

Sources around the league have told NBC Sports that while chatter has picked up in recent weeks, there is little traction on actual trades because of compact standings in both conferences that have a lot of teams in the hunt for the play-in, leading to few sellers. Thanks to the fundamental law of supply and demand, the sellers that are out there are keeping their prices high so far.

Two teams that will be sellers: The Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. From Marc Stein in his This Week in Basketball Saturday newsletter.

Yet there is a rising belief leaguewide that Utah is open to listening to trade pitches for anyone on the roster not named Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler and that Charlotte is likewise prepared to take calls on veterans like Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as the Hornets prioritize lottery position in the wake of LaMelo Ball‘s third ankle injury this season. At 12-34 entering Saturday’s play, Charlotte is well on course to finish with one of the league’s worst four records.

Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges.

There have been a lot of Jazz trade rumors, including the Clippers talking to them about Mike Conley, plus a three-team trade that would send out Malik Beasley and more but bring back John Collins to play next to Markkanen. The challenge in these cases is that Utah president and decision maker Danny Ainge is asking for picks, and after what is regarded around the league as a fleecing of Minnesota this offseason, teams will be hesitant.

Charlotte doesn’t need to trade off players to pivot toward the Wembanyama lottery — they have been plenty bad this season already (in part due to LaMelo Ball having multiple ankle injuries. There is interest from a number of playoff teams in Rozier and Oubre, but moving Hayward and his $30 million contract, with $31.5 million guaranteed next season, will be much more difficult (the Hornets would have to throw in sweeteners to get someone to take that on).

Expect talks around the NBA trade market to get serious around Feb. 1 — if sellers such as Utah and Charlotte are going to drop their prices to get a deal done, that’s when it will happen. For now, the prices are high keeping there from being any real traction, but that doesn’t stop the rumors.

Here is more on the Jazz

Brooklyn Nets v Utah Jazz
It takes 48 from Kyrie Irving, but Nets get first win without Durant (VIDEO)
2021 NBA All-Star Game
Picking the 2023 All-Star Game starters, reserves (and snubs)
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Antetokounmpo passes Durant to be captain in latest All-Star fan voting tally

Steve Kerr’s answer to reduce players missing games: 72-game season

By Jan 21, 2023, 11:56 AM EST
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
0 Comments

Stephen Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors make one trip to Cleveland this season, and that was Friday night. It was also the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors (who had lost the night before in Boston) on the final night of a five-game road trip.

All of which prompted coach Steve Kerr to rest Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the other stars Cavs fans had paid to see, only Jordan Poole played among the regular Warriors starters. While the shorthanded Warriors went on to get the win anyway, Kerr resting his stars sparked a conversation that has been bubbling up around the league in a season where many stars are missing time for rest and not just injuries.

“I feel terrible for fans who buy tickets expecting to see someone play and they don’t get to see that person play,” Kerr said, via the Associated Press. “It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons…

“You take 10 games off the schedule, it always feels like with 10 games left in the year everybody’s sort of had it anyways. That creates enough rest where we don’t have to have some of these crazy situations. I think you’d see way fewer games missed from players.”

Just days before, Stan Van Gundy had commented on the missed game trend on Twitter — and Kevin Durant was having fun with him.

The poster child for this may be the Los Angeles Clippers, a team with a football-sized training staff that still sees stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George miss so much time the squad can’t get any kind of rhythm and move up the standings. Fans will harken back to players a couple of decades ago who played through these kinds of injuries, but Kerr said the team’s knowledge about their players’ health has changed since then.

“I know it’s a big topic around the league. We have so much more data. So much more awareness of players’ vulnerability, Kerr said. “It’s proven that if guys are banged up, back-to-backs, players are much more likely to get injured and miss more games and that’s why you’re seeing it league wide. Everybody is being cautious when a guy is banged up. You’re just playing the long game.”

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff echoed those ideas.

“You look at these guys and they’re playing 15 years to some guys 20 years,” he said. “So it’s a trade off of five games a season and you get five more years of these guys playing. So I think in the long run, the fans get their money’s worth because guys do get to extend their career and play more years.

“I know from our standpoint where you only get to see a team once a year. I know that can be frustrating for fans if those guys don’t play but I do think for the greater good of the game, getting these superstars and elite players for multiple years and multiple more seasons, I think is only good for the game.”

While the idea of reducing games gets discussed, the financial considerations — at the gate, with regional television partners — make that a nearly impossible sell. Adam Silver is trying to increase interest in the regular season with a mid-season tournament, although how well that works remains to be seen.

The bottom line is that star players missing games sends the message to fans that the regular season doesn’t matter, which would be trouble for the NBA’s business model. There is no easy answer, but Kerr is far from the only person advocating a reduced season.

Here is more on the Warriors

2021 NBA All-Star Game
Picking the 2023 All-Star Game starters, reserves (and snubs)
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Three things to Know: Celtics win, but are Warriors flipping the switch?
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Antetokounmpo passes Durant to be captain in latest All-Star fan voting tally

It takes 48 from Kyrie Irving, but Nets get first win without Durant (VIDEO)

Associated PressJan 21, 2023, 8:15 AM EST
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter for a second straight night, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Brooklyn won for the first time since Kevin Durant‘s knee injury behind Irving’s memorable finish. He shot 70% from the field in the fourth quarter and made four 3-pointers. Irving fell two points shy of matching Utah’s fourth-quarter point total.

He accounted for 18 of the Nets’ 43 baskets by himself – including a season-high eight 3-pointers.

“He’s just in a different world,” Nets center Nic Claxton said. “He’s locked in. He’s in a different type of zone and he makes those big shots time and time again.”

Irving also had a season-high 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Brooklyn in both categories. And he also took a couple of early charges.

“I put my body on the line and lead by example,” Irving said. “When I can get it going on the defensive end and do the little things, it really makes a difference for me and I’m dialed in.”

Claxton added 20 points and four blocks. Royce O'Neale chipped in 13 points and six assists in his first game back in Utah since being traded to Brooklyn before the season.

Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points for Utah and Lauri Markkanen added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Collin Sexton had 17 points and Malik Beasley chipped in 12.

The Jazz struggled with transition defense down the stretch, giving up 19 fast-break points after halftime.

“In the second half, we just weren’t very focused on getting back and protecting the basket,” Utah coach Will Hardy said. “We got a little bit wrapped up in trying to focus on the ball, and we let guys get behind us.”

After Clarkson capped a 10-3 run with a driving layup to tie it at 102, Irving and Seth Curry each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help the Nets take a 114-105 lead with 50 seconds left.

A night after losing in Phoenix to fall to 0-4 without Durant, Brooklyn carved out a 24-11 lead after holding the Jazz scoreless for four minutes. The Nets ran off 14 unanswered points during that stretch, highlighted by three baskets from Irving. They started 11 of 16 from the field before their offense cooled off.

“I thought you saw from him throughout the course of the night different segments of the game where he really put his imprint on what we were trying to do offensively,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said. “It paid dividends, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Utah erased the double-digit deficit in the second quarter behind its own 14-0 run and took a 38-36 lead on a reverse layup from Sexton. The Jazz scored on seven straight possessions late in the quarter. Clarkson fueled the spurt with a pair of baskets and three free throws.

Even though Utah hung with Brooklyn until late in the fourth quarter, the Jazz never really felt comfortable on offense against the Nets’ physical defense.

“They were aggressive, switching 1 through 5,” Clarkson said. “I don’t think anybody has played us quite like that.”

Check out more on the Nets

2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Curry, LeBron still tops in NBA jersey sales; Lakers lead team merchandise...
2021 NBA All-Star Game
Picking the 2023 All-Star Game starters, reserves (and snubs)
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Three things to Know: Celtics win, but are Warriors flipping the switch?

Watch Schroder get steal, bucket to cap Lakers come-from-behind win, end Grizzlies streak

By Jan 21, 2023, 2:35 AM EST
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — While the Lakers got it close late, this felt like the kind of game the Grizzlies had been finding a way to win all season, while the Lakers had been finding ways to lose them.

Dennis Schroder had other ideas.

Schroder knocked down a couple of free throws with 13.2 seconds left to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to one, but all Memphis had to do was inbound the ball and make their free throws to get the win. Then this happened.

Schroder hit the and-1 free throw, which ended up mattering. The Grizzlies had the final shot, but Ja Morant missed a jumper, then Memphis was bailed out when Los Angeles big man Wenyen Gabriel fouled Brandon Clarke trying to secure the rebound and gave Memphis a chance to tie. Clarke hit the first free throw but missed the second and the Lakers came away with a 122-121 win.

“I seen Bane catch the ball, he had the back to me, and I just made a play,” Schroder said postgame. “Luckily, it worked out.”

Asked about that steal, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was clearly frustrated.

“Well, we’ve run that play a million times and we don’t assume a foul and our spacing was not great at the end and they trapped in the stole when we got to learn from it to get a whole lot better from it,” he said.

The loss ended the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 off the bench to lead the Lakers. The Lakers also had one of their better defensive games of the season, holding Ja Morant to 9-of-29 shooting, while Dillon Brooks was 4-of-17.

“They out-competed us for 48 minutes, plain and simple,” Jenkins said.

Here is more on the Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Shannon Sharpe, Grizzlies players and Tee Morant (Ja’s father) have...
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Report: Anthony Davis could return to Lakers next week
2021 NBA All-Star Game
Picking the 2023 All-Star Game starters, reserves (and snubs)