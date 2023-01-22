Hachimura on trade rumors: “I just want to be somewhere that wants me”

By Jan 22, 2023, 7:40 PM EST
Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Washington Wizards are listening to trade offers for young forward Rui Hachimura — and it sounds like Hachimura is good with that.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game,” Hachimura said Saturday, via the Associated Press. That led to the follow-up question, is that place Washington?

“I don’t know. We’ve got to find out.”

Hachimura is playing the “tell me you want a trade without telling me you want a trade” game.

There will be interest in Hachimura around the league, he’s been a solid reserve, averaging 12.4 points per game and is a plus defender (he’s not great at spacing the floor, shooting just 32.4% from 3). However, a team giving up an asset (player and/or pick) to trade for him will want to re-sign the restricted free agent this summer and the price to do that could make a team hesitant.

Expect a lot of Hachimura rumors over the next few weeks until the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drain game-winner, lift Thunder past Nuggets

Associated PressJan 23, 2023, 1:09 AM EST
DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander banked in a decisive 8-foot jumper with 9.2 seconds remaining and finished with 34 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped Denver’s league-leading nine-game win streak and beat the Nuggets 101-99 Sunday night.

After Denver’s Zeke Nnaji hit two free throws to tie the game at 99 with 30 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander got the ball out of a timeout and hit the mid-range jumper to give the Thunder the lead.

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray missed a fadeaway 14-foot shot in the final seconds.

“He’s got some poise in those situations,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “The game slows down for him. He’s got great confidence and he’s always at his pace, even in the most pressure situations.”

Oklahoma City’s victory ended the Nuggets’ 16-game home win streak – the franchise’s longest run in 10 years.

Josh Giddey had 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Thunder, who earned their seventh win in nine games.

Denver center Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game while dealing with tightness in his left hamstring. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had recorded a triple-double in five of his last six games. Nuggets acting head coach David Adelman said expects that Jokic’s return is “going to be very soon.”

“I think it’s much easier to switch one through five with us,” Adelman said. “When Nikola is on the floor, it’s virtually impossible to do that and it’s virtually impossible to zone us. They did those two things and they’re smart things to do.”

Forward Michael Porter Jr. also missed the game for “personal reasons,” leaving Denver without two of its top four scorers. Porter’s younger brother, Coban, a sophomore guard at the University of Denver, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving after he was involved in a fatal crash.

Without Jokic and Porter, Murray shouldered much of the offensive load, finishing with a team-high 26 points and nine assists, two nights recording his first career triple-double.

“They doubled me,” Murray said. “We kind of expected that. We knew from what we went through in walk-throughs what they’d most likely do. We prepared for it. We got what we wanted. We didn’t finish like you’re accustomed to seeing us finish. That’s just on us. That hurts, knowing we did everything we could and we didn’t get over the hump.”

Denver made 51.5% of its free throws, losing out on precious points in a narrow loss. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, shot 87.5% from the line, with Gilgeous-Alexander going 7 for 8.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered averaging 30.6 points, shot 13 for 21 from the field.

“It feels good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’ve put a lot of work in, a lot of guys have been on the team for a little bit, and we try to enjoy wins as much as possible and not take them for granted. When we see guys make a play at the end of the game, the close ones are the most fun ones, the emotions are a little bit higher and it feels a little bit better.”

WNBA trade/free agency updates: Breanna Stewart free agency could hinge on charter flights

By Jan 22, 2023, 9:07 PM EST
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Game Four
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
In what has been a WNBA offseason that could upend the standings next season, nothing looms as large as the free agency of former MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart.

And her decision could hinge on charter flights.

WNBA players must fly commercial airlines during the regular season — the WNBA CBA requires it. Some owners want to pay for charter flights, but because not every team would it is banned because the league believes it would create an unfair advantage (when New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai did it anyway in the second half of the 2021 season he was hit with a $500,000 fine). This has become a hot topic around the WNBA, with players, coaches and others pushing to get the kind of treatment commonplace in most high-level professional sports.

There are frontrunners to land Stewart in free agency, she will meet with the Seattle Storm (who she has played her entire career with), New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics, reports ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

There have been some other big trades and moves in the WNBA offseason, here are a few highlights:

• The New York Liberty look like the big winners of a massive three-team that shook out like this:

Connecticut Sun receive: Tyasha Harris, Rebecca Allen, 2023 No. 6 pick
Dallas Wings receive: Crystal Dangerfield, Natasha Howard
New York Liberty receive: Jonquel Jones, Kayla Thornton

Jones is the 2021 WNBA MVP and picturing her setting picks then rolling to the rim for Sabrina Ionescu could set up one of the most unstoppable plays in the league. In addition, the Liberty freed up cap space in the move and they can now offer free agent Stewart a max contract, potentially setting up a superteam that would be an instant title favorite.

This was also a good trade for Dallas, Howard is an excellent fit for them. It’s a little harder to love for Connecticut, a team that was a contender with Jones and now, while they may be more versatile, don’t feel like that level of threat. The money the Sun saved they can use to keep unrestricted free agent Brionna Jones (they cored Jones, which is essentially a franchise tag).

• The Dallas Wings traded Allisha Gray to Atlanta for two first-round picks, including the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft.

• Candace Parker is a free agent and is taking meetings with the Las Vegas Aces, Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks, reports Annie Costabile.

• The Sparks are overhauling their team after a disappointing season and traded for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby (plus they got the Aces’ 2024 first-round pick) while sending Amanda Zahui B. and the Sparks’ 2024 second-round pick to the defending champions. If Hamby can bounce back from the knee injury that sidelined her in the second half of last season and limited her in the playoffs it will be a huge boost for Los Angeles.

• After being traded, Hambry blasted the Aces in a statement posted on Instagram: “Being traded is part of the business. Being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against is not.” The WNBPA is now investigating the charges.

 

Increasingly hot name in trade buzz: Jazz’s Malik Beasley

By Jan 22, 2023, 1:12 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Utah Jazz
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
A 6’4″ wing averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 35.8% from 3 is a player a lot of contending teams could use for a playoff push.

Which is why there has been such a buzz around Jazz guard Malik Beasley. Sean Deveney of Heavy broke down the latest news saying the Heat, Cavaliers, Bucks and others are interested.

“It is a thin market,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports this week. “You are going to have to overpay because there are not a ton of guys you can go out and get. A guy like (Beasley), if you need shooting and you have a pick you can put in a trade, he is a guy you can get. The market for him could get overheated because he’s a wing. He is not a great defender but he is not a guy you need to take off the floor because of defense in the playoffs. If he gets hot, he can win you some games. A lot of playoff teams are trying to figure out what it is going to take to get him.”…

Miami, which has set its potential trade net far and wide as the deadline nears, is among them, with a possible bigger deal that would send both Beasley and former Heat big guy Kelly Olynyk to Miami for a package built around Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and a combination of picks and young players (though Miami remains reluctant to put rookie Nikola Jokic in any deals, a stance that could change as the deadline approaches.)

Is that the upgrade at the four the Heat are seeking? Olynyk is a better offensive weapon than Martin but also a worse defender. Is that enough of an upgrade to make a big swap? If the Heat can get off Duncan Robinson’s contract, then maybe yes.

We know the Cavaliers were interested in Beasley as part of a three-team trade involving John Collins that would send Beasley to the Cavs while the Jazz would acquire John Collins and the Hawks would get Caris LeVert and another player or pick. The draft compensation moving around in that deal appears to be the hold-up.

While the Bucks and Nets reportedly are interested, Danny Ainge will want a first-round pick back in those trades and neither team has much draft capital to send out right now. Other teams could also get in the mix (this report lists Golden State and New Orleans as longshots).

It sounds like Beasley will get traded by the Feb. 9 deadline, but Ainge drives a hard bargain and has no reason to lower his asking price. It’s likely this is a negotiation that drags out close to that deadline day.

Another report not to expect big move from Lakers at trade deadline

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:46 AM EST
The clock is ticking on the Lakers — LeBron James is playing at an All-NBA level at age 38 and a team four games below .500 and looking up at the play-in tournament in the standings feels like it is squandering that opportunity.

The problem is there are no true game changers for the Lakers available at the trade deadline — the best player likely to be traded is either the Hawks’ John Collins or the Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic — which means expect smaller moves, if anything, at the trade deadline. That has been the buzz for weeks, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski echoed that on NBA Countdown Friday night before the Lakers beat the Grizzlies (hat tip Real GM).

“I don’t think there’s any ‘big big’ deals for the Lakers out there, but I do think they’re going to be active around the edges to try to improve this team,” Wojnarowski said.

The Pistons are reportedly asking for an unprotected first-round pick for Bogdanovic (plus Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley to match salaries). The Lakers are wisely not willing to throw in that valuable an asset for a player that doesn’t dramatically move the needle and would eat up most of their valued cap space next summer (Bogdanovic just signed a two-year, $39 million extension that pays him $20 million next season).

There will be rumors — would the Lakers make a big Russell Westbrook trade if one presented itself? Sure. It won’t happen, but they’ll ask — but don’t expect meaningful action from the Lakers. (It’s more likely the team down the hall from them at Crypto.com Arena makes a move.)

LeBron is understandably frustrated, but this looks like a situation that will get dealt with, one way or another, over the summer.

