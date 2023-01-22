Celtics’ Robert Williams, Marcus Smart both leave game with injuries

By Jan 22, 2023, 10:09 AM EST
Toronto Raptors V Boston Celtics - NBA Game Of Season 2022-2023 At Scotiabank Arena
Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The Celtics were already without Jayson Tatum Saturday night in Toronto due to a sore left wrist when two other starters — Marcus Smart and Robert Williams — left the game with injuries.

Smart went down with a sprained ankle just before halftime and did not return for the second half.

Robert Williams also sat out the second half after hurting his surgically-repaired knee in a collision with Jaylen Brown. Williams had played about 10 more minutes after the collision before the decision to sit him was made at the half.

After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla had a positive update on his missing starters.

“Rob hyperextended his knee. It’s nothing serious, just obviously taking precaution. He felt good coming off the court. Smart, obviously you saw, sprained his ankle. X-Rays were negative, it’s just a matter of how he’s able to cope with it day-to-day.”

The Celtics play next Monday night in Orlando. Smart is undoubtedly out and a sprained ankle usually means at least a couple of weeks in street clothes, depending on the severity of the sprain (the Celtics have not released that yet). It would also be a surprise to see Williams in that game, but his injury doesn’t sound too serious.

Boston went on to get the 106-104 win over the Raptors behind 27 from Brown, plus big bench contributions from Grant Williams (25 points) and Malcolm Brogdon (23).

Increasingly hot name in trade buzz: Jazz’s Malik Beasley

By Jan 22, 2023, 1:12 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Utah Jazz
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
A 6’4″ wing averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 35.8% from 3 is a player a lot of contending teams could use for a playoff push.

Which is why there has been such a buzz around Jazz guard Malik Beasley. Sean Deveney of Heavy broke down the latest news saying the Heat, Cavaliers, Bucks and others are interested.

“It is a thin market,” one Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports this week. “You are going to have to overpay because there are not a ton of guys you can go out and get. A guy like (Beasley), if you need shooting and you have a pick you can put in a trade, he is a guy you can get. The market for him could get overheated because he’s a wing. He is not a great defender but he is not a guy you need to take off the floor because of defense in the playoffs. If he gets hot, he can win you some games. A lot of playoff teams are trying to figure out what it is going to take to get him.”…

Miami, which has set its potential trade net far and wide as the deadline nears, is among them, with a possible bigger deal that would send both Beasley and former Heat big guy Kelly Olynyk to Miami for a package built around Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and a combination of picks and young players (though Miami remains reluctant to put rookie Nikola Jokic in any deals, a stance that could change as the deadline approaches.)

Is that the upgrade at the four the Heat are seeking? Olynyk is a better offensive weapon than Martin but also a worse defender. Is that enough of an upgrade to make a big swap? If the Heat can get off Duncan Robinson’s contract, then maybe yes.

We know the Cavaliers were interested in Beasley as part of a three-team trade involving John Collins that would send Beasley to the Cavs while the Jazz would acquire John Collins and the Hawks would get Caris LeVert and another player or pick. The draft compensation moving around in that deal appears to be the hold-up.

While the Bucks and Nets reportedly are interested, Danny Ainge will want a first-round pick back in those trades and neither team has much draft capital to send out right now. Other teams could also get in the mix (this report lists Golden State and New Orleans as longshots).

It sounds like Beasley will get traded by the Feb. 9 deadline, but Ainge drives a hard bargain and has no reason to lower his asking price. It’s likely this is a negotiation that drags out close to that deadline day.

Another report not to expect big move from Lakers at trade deadline

By Jan 22, 2023, 11:46 AM EST
The clock is ticking on the Lakers — LeBron James is playing at an All-NBA level at age 38 and a team four games below .500 and looking up at the play-in tournament in the standings feels like it is squandering that opportunity.

The problem is there are no true game changers for the Lakers available at the trade deadline — the best player likely to be traded is either the Hawks’ John Collins or the Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic — which means expect smaller moves, if anything, at the trade deadline. That has been the buzz for weeks, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski echoed that on NBA Countdown Friday night before the Lakers beat the Grizzlies (hat tip Real GM).

“I don’t think there’s any ‘big big’ deals for the Lakers out there, but I do think they’re going to be active around the edges to try to improve this team,” Wojnarowski said.

The Pistons are reportedly asking for an unprotected first-round pick for Bogdanovic (plus Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley to match salaries). The Lakers are wisely not willing to throw in that valuable an asset for a player that doesn’t dramatically move the needle and would eat up most of their valued cap space next summer (Bogdanovic just signed a two-year, $39 million extension that pays him $20 million next season).

There will be rumors — would the Lakers make a big Russell Westbrook trade if one presented itself? Sure. It won’t happen, but they’ll ask — but don’t expect meaningful action from the Lakers. (It’s more likely the team down the hall from them at Crypto.com Arena makes a move.)

LeBron is understandably frustrated, but this looks like a situation that will get dealt with, one way or another, over the summer.

Watch Anthony Edwards score 44, throw down monster dunk in win over Rockets

Associated PressJan 22, 2023, 8:00 AM EST
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night.

Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers and a trio of thunderous dunks. Minnesota has won eight of its last 11 games.

“We talked yesterday about how important this game was for us, how he needed to set the tone,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “He certainly did that. He was special today, both ends of the floor, really.”

Nathan Knight provided a jolt of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points.

Houston’s Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage of a Timberwolves team that was without Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) for the third consecutive game. Sengun made his first seven field goals and was the catalyst for Houston outrebounding Minnesota 56-30.

Eric Gordon added 16 points and Tari Eason finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Green, Houston’s leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points.

Edwards had eight of the Wolves’ 16 field goals in the first half and scored 19 points. The rest of the team had 31 points on 26% shooting. Then in the third quarter, he scored 16 as the Timberwolves orchestrated a 15-2 run to climb out of a 10-point hole.

“I just knew we had to do something, man,” Edwards said of his third quarter. “My shot was actually going in tonight so I was pretty happy.”

Minnesota was helped by the Rockets’ carelessness with the ball. Houston, the NBA leader in turnovers per game, committed 23 that led to 30 points for Minnesota.

“Turnovers were the story of the game,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Twenty-three turnovers in a nine-point game kill you, not to mention 14 missed free throws.”

Report: Jazz, Hornets will be sellers at trade deadline

By Jan 21, 2023, 8:49 PM EST
It looks increasingly like we’re headed to a quiet NBA trade deadline.

Sources around the league have told NBC Sports that while chatter has picked up in recent weeks, there is little traction on actual trades because of compact standings in both conferences that have a lot of teams in the hunt for the play-in, leading to few sellers. Thanks to the fundamental law of supply and demand, the sellers that are out there are keeping their prices high so far.

Two teams that will be sellers: The Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. From Marc Stein in his This Week in Basketball Saturday newsletter.

Yet there is a rising belief leaguewide that Utah is open to listening to trade pitches for anyone on the roster not named Lauri Markkanen or Walker Kessler and that Charlotte is likewise prepared to take calls on veterans like Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as the Hornets prioritize lottery position in the wake of LaMelo Ball‘s third ankle injury this season. At 12-34 entering Saturday’s play, Charlotte is well on course to finish with one of the league’s worst four records.

Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges.

There have been a lot of Jazz trade rumors, including the Clippers talking to them about Mike Conley, plus a three-team trade that would send out Malik Beasley and more but bring back John Collins to play next to Markkanen. The challenge in these cases is that Utah president and decision maker Danny Ainge is asking for picks, and after what is regarded around the league as a fleecing of Minnesota this offseason, teams will be hesitant.

Charlotte doesn’t need to trade off players to pivot toward the Wembanyama lottery — they have been plenty bad this season already (in part due to LaMelo Ball having multiple ankle injuries. There is interest from a number of playoff teams in Rozier and Oubre, but moving Hayward and his $30 million contract, with $31.5 million guaranteed next season, will be much more difficult (the Hornets would have to throw in sweeteners to get someone to take that on).

Expect talks around the NBA trade market to get serious around Feb. 1 — if sellers such as Utah and Charlotte are going to drop their prices to get a deal done, that’s when it will happen. For now, the prices are high keeping there from being any real traction, but that doesn’t stop the rumors.

