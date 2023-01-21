Watch Schroder get steal, bucket to cap Lakers come-from-behind win, end Grizzlies streak

By Jan 21, 2023, 2:35 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — While the Lakers got it close late, this felt like the kind of game the Grizzlies had been finding a way to win all season, while the Lakers had been finding ways to lose them.

Dennis Schroder had other ideas.

Schroder knocked down a couple of free throws with 13.2 seconds left to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to one, but all Memphis had to do was inbound the ball and make their free throws to get the win. Then this happened.

Schroder hit the and-1 free throw, which ended up mattering. The Grizzlies had the final shot, but Ja Morant missed a jumper, then Memphis was bailed out when Los Angeles big man Wenyen Gabriel fouled Brandon Clarke trying to secure the rebound and gave Memphis a chance to tie. Clarke hit the first free throw but missed the second and the Lakers came away with a 122-121 win.

“I seen Bane catch the ball, he had the back to me, and I just made a play,” Schroder said postgame. “Luckily, it worked out.”

Asked about that steal, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins was clearly frustrated.

“Well, we’ve run that play a million times and we don’t assume a foul and our spacing was not great at the end and they trapped in the stole when we got to learn from it to get a whole lot better from it,” he said.

The loss ended the Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak.

Russell Westbrook scored 29 off the bench to lead the Lakers. The Lakers also had one of their better defensive games of the season, holding Ja Morant to 9-of-29 shooting, while Dillon Brooks was 4-of-17.

“They out-competed us for 48 minutes, plain and simple,” Jenkins said.

Shannon Sharpe, Grizzlies players and Tee Morant (Ja’s father) have to be separated courtside

By Jan 21, 2023, 2:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — Shannon Sharpe’s combative personality isn’t just for television.

Sharpe was courtside when the Lakers hosted the Grizzlies and got into it with a group of Memphis players just after the halftime buzzer. Everything started with Dillon Brooks, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams joined in, as did Tee Morant, Ja’s father, who was also sitting courtside near the Grizzlies bench.

Both men were escorted away from the court by NBA and arena security.

What was said that started the incident depends on who you asked.

Notice Sharpe doesn’t mention Adams; not sure Sharpe wanted that smoke.

“I ain’t talking about that. Ask him. He’s the blogger or whatever he is,” Brooks first said postgame when asked about the incident. However, when told what Sharpe told ESPN, Brooks tried to correct the record, “I told him [LeBron] missed a shot.”

Sharpe returned to his seat for the second half and talked to Brooks again just before play started when referee Zach Zarba came over and put an end to it. Brooks was asked if Sharpe should have been let back in his seat.

“A regular pedestrian like him? No, he shouldn’t have never came back in the game,” Brooks said. “But it’s L.A.”

LeBron James had Sharpe’s back.

“I ride with Shannon 365 days — 366 on a leap year — 24/7. So that’s my guy,” LeBron said postgame. “I always got his back. And he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, for sure.”

Tee Morant and Sharpe made up.

After the game, the Grizzlies players didn’t want to talk much about any of that incident, mostly they were mad at themselves for blowing a lead and losing to the Lakers 122-121, ending their 11-game winning streak.

Watch Luka Doncic score 34, Mavericks stop Heat to win 115-90

Associated PressJan 20, 2023, 10:51 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Mavericks were without No. 2 scorer Christian Wood, who missed the first of what will be multiple games with a broken left thumb.

They responded two nights after blistering criticism of their defense from coach Jason Kidd by holding the Heat to 33% shooting in the first and third quarters combined while outscoring Miami 63-35.

Dallas gave up 40 points in the first quarter of a 130-122 loss to Atlanta, a third consecutive loss in which the Mavs allowed at least 130 points. Miami’s total was a season low for a Mavs opponent.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points and Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who came to Dallas on a 4-1 roll that had them a season-high four games over .500.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 for the Mavericks, and Reggie Bullock added 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Doncic was 5 of 8 from deep as the Mavericks finished at 47% (18 of 38).

Miami cut a 17-point first-half deficit to six early in the third quarter but ended up getting outscored 32-16 in the period while shooting just 32%. Dallas led 92-67 after three.

Doncic capped the solid defensive first quarter for Dallas with a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 31-19 lead. The NBA scoring leader had matching 11-point totals in the first and third.

Report: Anthony Davis could return to Lakers next week

By Jan 20, 2023, 6:17 PM EST
Behind an epic (and historic) run of play from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers have kept their heads above water while Anthony Davis was out, going 8-9. They haven’t lost ground in the race to make the playoffs, but they are still five games below .500 and are going to need a spark.

A spark like the return of Anthony Davis, which Dave McMenamin said could happen next week.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN backed up this timeline.

I would use the phrase “cautious optimism” here. Davis has been out since before Christmas with this stress reaction in his foot. He has yet to have full practices and then respond without pain in his foot, and considering where the injury is — the navicular bone — everyone involved needs to be sure he is ready to return. This is not the kind of injury it is wise to just push through.

If the Lakers can get Davis back, a leap up the standings into the playoffs is certainly possible. How much of a threat these Lakers really are — even with a healthy Davis and LeBron — is up for debate, they are not contenders. Not even in a wide-open West. But if the Lakers are going to have any postseason dreams, they start with the return of Davis.

The sooner the better.

Curry, LeBron still tops in NBA jersey sales; Lakers lead team merchandise sale

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:12 PM EST
The young guard is climbing the ladder — Luka Doncic is fourth, Ja Morant is sixth — but when it comes to the top of the jersey sales leaderboard, it remains the old guard.

The NBA released the top 15 most popular player jerseys sold (on NBA.com) this season, and it’s the old guard that is the current face of the league on top. Here’s the list:

1. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
4. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
5. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
6. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
7. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
8. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
9. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
10. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
11. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
12. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)
13. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
14. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)
15. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Nothing shocking on that list. Sixth is the highest Morant has gotten, and I thought Zion Williamon would be a little higher up, but the fans are leaning into the established stars of the league.

Nothing terribly surprising on the list of the 10 most popular franchises in team merchandise sales:

1. Los Angeles Lakers
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Boston Celtics
4. Milwaukee Bucks
5. Chicago Bulls
6. Philadelphia 76ers
7. Dallas Mavericks
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Phoenix Suns
10. New York Knicks

Mildly surprising to see the Knicks that low considering this has been a solid season for them, but the biggest fan bases and the teams with the biggest stars near the top of the list.

