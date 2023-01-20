Report: Bucks, Serge Ibaka agree to find veteran big man new team at trade deadline

By Jan 20, 2023, 12:34 PM EST
Serge Ibaka has been away from the Bucks for the past six games for personal reasons, but even when he was around the team he played a very limited role in Milwaukee, appearing in just 16 games. Brook Lopez is having a career year starting at center, Bobby Portis backs him up, and in key games Giannis Antetokounmpo will play some five. There’s not much room for another center.

Ibaka and the Bucks have agreed to find him a new team heading into the trade deadline, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For teams looking for depth at center, Ibaka showed down the stretch in Milwaukee last season he could help a team (the Bucks got him in a trade from the Clippers, and he averaged seven points a game in 19 games). Ibaka, in his 14th NBA season, is also on a veteran minimum contract, so he won’t break the bank in a trade.

There are options. His old team the Clippers are looking for frontcourt depth. With Mitchell Robinson out at least three weeks with a fractured thumb, the Knicks could have interest in a trade. There are other teams as well. Expect a deal to get done.

Report: Anthony Davis could return to Lakers next week

By Jan 20, 2023, 6:17 PM EST
Behind an epic (and historic) run of play from LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers have kept their heads above water while Anthony Davis was out, going 8-9. They haven’t lost ground in the race to make the playoffs, but they are still five games below .500 and are going to need a spark.

A spark like the return of Anthony Davis, which Dave McMenamin said could happen next week.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN backed up this timeline.

I would use the phrase “cautious optimism” here. Davis has been out since before Christmas with this stress reaction in his foot. He has yet to have full practices and then respond without pain in his foot, and considering where the injury is — the navicular bone — everyone involved needs to be sure he is ready to return. This is not the kind of injury it is wise to just push through.

If the Lakers can get Davis back, a leap up the standings into the playoffs is certainly possible. How much of a threat these Lakers really are — even with a healthy Davis and LeBron — is up for debate, they are not contenders. Not even in a wide-open West. But if the Lakers are going to have any postseason dreams, they start with the return of Davis.

The sooner the better.

Curry, LeBron still tops in NBA jersey sales; Lakers lead team merchandise sale

By Jan 20, 2023, 5:12 PM EST
The young guard is climbing the ladder — Luka Doncic is fourth, Ja Morant is sixth — but when it comes to the top of the jersey sales leaderboard, it remains the old guard.

The NBA released the top 15 most popular player jerseys sold (on NBA.com) this season, and it’s the old guard that is the current face of the league on top. Here’s the list:

1. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
4. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
5. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)
6. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
7. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
8. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
9. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
10. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
11. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
12. LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)
13. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
14. Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)
15. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Nothing shocking on that list. Sixth is the highest Morant has gotten, and I thought Zion Williamon would be a little higher up, but the fans are leaning into the established stars of the league.

Nothing terribly surprising on the list of the 10 most popular franchises in team merchandise sales:

1. Los Angeles Lakers
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Boston Celtics
4. Milwaukee Bucks
5. Chicago Bulls
6. Philadelphia 76ers
7. Dallas Mavericks
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Phoenix Suns
10. New York Knicks

Mildly surprising to see the Knicks that low considering this has been a solid season for them, but the biggest fan bases and the teams with the biggest stars near the top of the list.

Picking the 2023 All-Star Game starters, reserves (and snubs)

By Jan 20, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
If the NBA knows how to do one thing well, it’s fueling a debate.

While NBA regular-season rosters are 15 deep (plus two two-way guys), the league keeps the All-Star Game rosters intentionally small — 12 players. There are five starters — selected by a vote of the fans (50%), players (25%) and media (25%) — then the coaches pick the seven reserves (two guards, three frontcourt players, two wild cards). Inevitably, there will be snubs.

We LOVE to argue about snubs.

Here is my vote for the starters and who I think the coaches should pick as the reserves — and who gets snubbed. The NBA will announce the result of the fan/player/media vote as the starters next week, the coaches will pick the reserves the week after that, and not long after the two captains will select their teams.

Just so you know my thinking on this vote: We’re talking about an exhibition game for the fans so I’m not overly concerned with games played — if a player has been on the court for 50%-60% of his team’s games, that’s good enough here (it’s different in my mind from the end of season awards such as MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, where games played matters much more). Also, we want to see the league’s best players in the All-Star Game, so while the first half of this season gets the heaviest weight in picking a team, it’s about more than just a hot 40 games.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

STARTERS
G: Donovan Mitchell
G: Tyrese Haliburton
FC: Kevin Durant
FC: Giannis Antetokounmpo
FC: Jayson Tatum

RESERVES
G: Kyrie Irving
G: James Harden
FC: Joel Embiid
FC: Jimmy Butler
FC: Pascal Siakam
WC: Jaylen Brown
WC: Bam Adebayo

SNUBS: DeMar DeRozan, Julius Randle, Trae Young, Jrue Holiday, Jalen Brunson, Kyle Kuzma

Not starting Joel Embiid is the hardest decision on the board — you can swap him into the starting five for Tatum or Antetokounmpo and you get no argument from me (Durant has been the best of those four and, while he’s out right now, he’s played enough games to qualify). Irving and Harden are too good to leave off this list as reserve guards, and Boston’s Brown must also be there. That ended up leaving a difficult final choice between Adebayo and DeRozan — that’s a coin flip for me in terms of the best player and who is having the better half (Bam’s defense matters in that calculation). Leaving both Knicks candidates off the list also feels unfair, but here we are. Trae Young has put up counting stats this season but he hasn’t been himself, he hasn’t been efficient, and he’s not better than the guards above him on the list.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

STARTERS
G: Luka Doncic
G: Stephen Curry
FC: Nikola Jokic
FC: LeBron James
FC: Zion Williamson

RESERVES
G: Ja Morant
G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
FC: Domantas Sabonis
FC: Lauri Markkanen
FC: Anthony Davis
WC: Damian Lillard
WC: Devin Booker

SNUBS: Paul George, D’Aaron Fox, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jerami Grant, Aaron Gordon

The final starting frontcourt spot in the West is a tough call because Davis and Zion have been so good when healthy — too good to leave off the All-Star team — but both have missed a lot of time. Sabonis has been both good and available, and I have wavered between him and Zion for the final starting spot (Davis just has been out too much for me to vote him a starter). Ultimately Zion’s highs are higher, and it’s an exhibition, so I leaned into the guy I want to see play more, but Sabonis is deserving. The West guard pool is very deep, and Fox is hard to leave off after his first half, he should be the first injury call-up. Same with George, who has played well (and more than fans seem to think he has).

Dejounte Murray calls out Spurs legend Tony Parker for not being a good mentor

By Jan 20, 2023, 10:00 AM EST
Tony Parker is headed to the basketball Hall of Fame when eligible: four-time NBA champion, Finals MVP, four-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star, and he has a stellar international resume as well.

However, Parker was not a good mentor to young players coming up, according to former Spur Dejonte Murray.

Murray appeared on the “All the Smoke” podcast and was brutally honest about his relationship with Parker (hat tip CBS Sports).

“I started growing, first year goes by, thrown into the fire in the playoffs versus the Rockets. Then my second year, they see I come back, obviously getting stronger, better. That was the year I took the job from Tony. [Gregg Popovich] brought us into the office, he told Tony. Tony ain’t like it… I know he didn’t like it, because if he liked it, he would’ve mentored me the way he should have. He wouldn’t have went to Charlotte, he would’ve stayed right there.”

Podcast co-host and former NBA player Stephen Jackson piled on Parker.

“I know the type of person Tony is. Great player, gonna go down in the Hall of Fame, but he’s very selfish,” Jackson said. “He’s been selfish, we would’ve had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being so selfish…He’s one of the most selfish players I’ve ever played with.”

What would have been fun is Murray being that honest about his relationship with and playing next to Trae Young this season.

It’s a hard line to walk for an aging player, wanting to compete — both on the court, and for minutes on the court — and wanting to help the next generation of players coming up. Parker is under no obligation to mentor Murray and he chose to go where he could get more run rather than hang out in the dying embers of the Spurs’ golden era. It was his call, just not the call Murray wanted or, clearly, expected. Parker played one season in Charlotte and then retired. And we have not heard Parker’s side of the story.

Murray otherwise sang the praises of the Spurs organization and how they developed him. He said that Kawhi Leonard was more of a mentor and that is why he made the All-Defensive Team in his second season (the season he took the starting job away from Parker).

Murray is now getting paid in Atlanta, where he is averaging 20.6 points and 6.1 assists a game, but the team is not having near the success that was expected. Rumblings of tension between Young and coach Nate McMillan have reverberated around the league (and there has already been a front-office shakeup). I can’t wait for the “All the Smoke” podcast where Murray eventually opens up about this season.

