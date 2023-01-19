LaMelo Ball leaves game with sprained ankle. Again. Will miss time.

By Jan 19, 2023, 9:47 AM EST
This has been a rough season for LaMelo Ball. And his ankles.

He sprained his ankle during training camp, costing him the first 13 games of the season. He returned for all of three games and sprained his ankle again stepping on the foot of a courtside fan while chasing a loose ball. He was out 11 more games after that.

Ball returned and was playing maybe the best basketball of his career over the next 18 games — averaging 23.5 points and 8.2 assists a night — when he was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Rockets after teammate P.J. Washington landed on his ankle, spraining it. Again.

There is hope he will not be out as long this time, Ball said after the game that this one didn’t feel as bad as his previous sprains. That said, there is no official update and he will miss time. Considering the Hornets are in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes (they have the third-worst record in the NBA, and are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline), there will be no rush on their part to bring him back.

Charlotte did go on to still pick up a 122-117 win against Houston thanks to 26 from Terry Rozier. The win was coach Steve Clifford’s 208th as the Hornets’ head coach, setting the franchise’s all-time record.

Hawks reportedly find teams hesitant to take on future years of Collins contract

By Jan 19, 2023, 1:10 PM EST
John Collins has three guaranteed seasons at a total of $75.8 million owed him over the three seasons after this one (the final year of that is a player option).

That figure has slowed the Collins trade market as other teams are hesitant to take on those future years, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on the network’s NBA Countdown show Wednesday (hat tip Hoopsrumors.com).

“John Collins has been at the center of their trade talks… Starting next year, still owed another $25 million a year, essentially $75 million over the next three years. I think that’s been a hindrance in the trade market. There are some teams, such as Utah, that would like a draft pick with Collins to offset that money… Landry Fields, the new general manager in Atlanta, he does not see John Collins as a money dump.”

Utah’s Danny Ainge is pushing a hard deal that includes him getting more draft picks? Shocking.

Collins is a productive player, averaging 13.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game this season, and one who might benefit from a change of scenery. He could help playoff teams. Collins is seen around the league as a quality player who is overpaid relative to his production, but he’s not a guy the Hawks — who are trying to build a contender around Trae Young — can afford to just salary dump.

It’s still likely Fields and the Hawks trade Collins at the deadline, very possibly to Utah (where he is an odd fit next to Lauri Markkanen), and this is all just public negotiations to settle on a price before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Report: Wizards considering trade offers for Rui Hachimura

By Jan 19, 2023, 12:24 PM EST
With everyone healthy — as they were, finally, Wednesday night in a win over the Knicks — the Wizards see a logjam at the forward spot. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma started at forward, then off the bench came Corey Crispest, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Taj Gibson, all of whom can be considered forwards.

Looking to clear some of that logjam, the Wizards are listening to offers for Hachimura, reports Shams Charania and Josh Robins at The Athletic.

Hachimura, who is set to become a restricted free agent in July, has drawn interest from several Western Conference teams in need of scoring, league sources said.

The Wizards also have received interest from multiple teams on potential deals involving star forward Kyle Kuzma, but moving Hachimura would reduce a logjam at the forward spots and place the franchise in a better position financially to focus on re-signing Kuzma and potentially re-sign Kristaps Porziņģis in the offseason.

Trading Hachimura would be a bet on re-signing Kuzma, despite persistent buzz around the league Kuzma — who will be an unrestricted free agent — has plans to bolt the nation’s capital for a brighter spotlight.

Hachimura is making $6.2 million in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent next summer. Hachimura has been a solid reserve, averaging 12.4 points per game (shooting just 32.4% from 3) and is a plus defender, the kind of player most teams look to keep on a friendly contract. However, with Bradley Beal making $46.7 million next season, Porziņģis weighing a $36 million option, and the Wizards not being willing to go into the tax for this roster, they may need to free up some cap space to have the money to entice Kuzma to stay.

Washington has some questions to answer heading into the offseason about what direction they hope to take the franchise — they believe this is a solid playoff team when everyone is healthy. Trading Hachimura would signal that direction plans to include Kuzma.

Three things to Know: Dillon Brooks’ block makes it 11 wins in a row for Grizzlies

By Jan 19, 2023, 9:18 AM EST
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Dillon Brooks‘ block makes it 11 wins in a row for Grizzlies

Call it “Finals preview 2026.” Two of the best young teams in the NBA met Wednesday night, and they put on a show. This game was just fun.

But in the end, the Grizzlies’ league-best defense — and maybe the first game-winner of Steven Adams‘ career — earned them the win. In a tight game late, the Grizzlies leaned into their defense, first with Jaren Jackson Jr. keeping it a one-point game.

Then with the game on the line, Ja Morant drove the lane, missed the shot, but drew so many defenders that Adams could get to the rim for the putback that gave the Grizzlies a one-point lead. There were still 16.6 seconds left and Cleveland had a chance to go for the win, but there was that Grizzlies defense again — Dillon Brooks had the game-saving block.

That makes it 11 straight wins for the Grizzlies, the longest streak in franchise history. They sit as the No. 2 seed in the West (half a game back of the Nuggets, who have won eight straight themselves).

Cleveland was in this game despite Donovan Mitchell being out (groin), and Caris LeVert got the start and finished with 23 points, while Darius Garland led the way with 24. However, the best news is that Isaac Okoro remained hot, shooting 6-of-6 on the night — 4-of-4 on 3-pointers with his remade jumper — and finished with 17. For all the talk of the Cavaliers needing to find a 3&D three to complete their starting five, if Okoro can keep shooting like this he could be the guy the Cavs need.

Desmond Bane finished with 25 for the Grizzlies, while Morant had 24.

2) Bradley Beal returns, Wizards knock off Knicks

The Washington Wizards continue to believe they have a playoff team if they can just get everyone healthy and on the court.

As evidence, we present Wednesday night: Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence due to a strained hamstring (where the Wizards went 1-4), scored 18 and Washington beat a solid New York team in Madison Square Garden 116-105.

Washington led wire-to-wire in this one, which happens when a team knocks down seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to take the lead.

Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and 11 boards. The other key to the Wizards’ win was their work on the glass — Washington grabbed 12 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, five by Porzingis, which muted any Knicks comeback attempt.

Jalen Brunson had 32 points to lead the Knicks. The scary news was that Mitchell Robinson sprained his ankle early in this one — he played just nine minutes and could miss a little more time recovering from that.

PBT Podcast: Trade rumors, and is Stephen Curry the modern MJ?

By Jan 18, 2023, 11:38 PM EST
Are the Raptors going to trade Fred VanVleet? What about the Spurs with Jakob Poeltl? The best player likely to be moved is John Collins from the Hawks, or Bojan Bogdanovic from the Pistons, but will they actually be traded?

It’s three weeks from the trade deadline in the NBA and rumors are popping up everywhere, which is part of what Corey Robinson of NBC Sports and I break down in the latest PBT Extra Podcast.

First, we get into Steve Kerr’s comments that Stephen Curry is the modern MJ — is Curry really in the Jordan conversation? What about the impact off the court?

From there it’s Corey’s Jukebox and some VanVleet musical talk, followed by a discussion about whether it’s a good thing the G-League’s Mac McClung is in the All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest. Then it’s trade talk time… followed by what world record do you think you could break?

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

