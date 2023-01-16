Three things to Know: Lakers got the full Russell Westbrook experience

Jan 16, 2023
LOS ANGELES — Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch.

1) Lakers got the full Russell Westbrook experience Sunday

There are more positives than negatives with the Russell Westbrook experience lately in Los Angeles… but oh, those negatives leave a mark.

Westbrook brings energy off the bench the Lakers need nightly. Sunday night against Philadelphia he had his fourth triple-double off the bench this season (20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists). He’s had improved chemistry with LeBron James of late, which showed with two key buckets late in the first half Sunday.

Even defensively, Westbrook made a play. With the 76ers up one and less than :30 seconds remaining in the game, he got switched onto Joel Embiid and played solid defense, not getting bullied in the paint and pushing Embiid to take a fade-away jumper that hit the front of the rim.

Then came the negative.

Westbrook got the rebound off that Embiid miss, brought the ball up, and never looked to LeBron — who was the best player on the floor in the game, scoring 35 points with 10 assists — instead deciding he would isolate in a cross-match against Joel Embiid (a guy who gets mentioned in Defensive Player of the Year conversations). Westbrook fumbled the ball a little, gathered it, then time was running out so he drove left, couldn’t get by Embiid and the help defense of Georges Niang, and put up what he said was a shot but almost looked like he wanted to skip pass to Troy Brown Jr. in the opposite corner. Whatever it was, Niang was officially credited with a block and, for the second straight game, the Lakers lost in the clutch.

Westbrook said he was fouled on that final shot attempt, even showing a few reporters around his locker a photo as evidence.

“I was trying to attack and get to the basket. Unfortunately, he was grabbing my wrist. I couldn’t get the ball up,” Westbrook said. “But it’s all good.”

Embiid denied that he fouled Westbrook (and countered that Westbrook had fouled him on the other end, but these things don’t get called late in games).

It may have been a foul by the book, but it was a subtle one in real-time and the kind of thing rarely called in the final seconds of a game. The bigger question was the decision to let Westbrook isolate on Embiid in the first place — why didn’t LeBron James touch the ball? Why didn’t Lakers coach Darvin Ham call a time-out (the Lakers had one) and set up a play?

“Just being down one point in the ball in Russell Westbrook’s hands, I’m comfortable with that. I don’t know how much I can reiterate that,” Ham said postgame. “If that was Bron it’d be the same thing, and we don’t want to bring an extra body over… if we got cross-match within Embiid in front of us again, we just got to make it. We just got to finish the play. That’s it.”

It was the second straight game the Lakers could not get a stop when they needed it, couldn’t get a last bucket when they needed it, and lost in the clutch. The previous loss was to Dallas, this one to Philadelphia — both top-five teams in their conference — but the Lakers are past the point in the season where they can have moral victories. Los Angeles is five games below .500 and sits 13th in the West.

“I know when we have our team together, when we locked in, we’re a really good team,” Westbrook said.

The Lakers’ biggest highlight of the night came in the first quarter, when with a 20-foot straight-on jumper LeBron became only the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 points.

After this game LeBron is just 364 points shy of the once thought unbreakable NBA all-time scoring mark of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron is on pace to set the record around the All-Star break in February.

2) Nikola Jokic drains wild game-winner to beat Magic

It wasn’t pretty. Not the Nuggets’ second half (they led by 15 at halftime), nor the final play itself.

It didn’t matter — Nikola Jokic bailed the Nuggets out with a step-back 3 game-winner to beat the Magic on Sunday.

It was a league-leading 12th triple-double for Jokic, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

In his revenge game against his former team Bol Bol had 17 points off the bench for the Magic.

3) Great slate of MLK day games? Randle? Vucevic?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day about things far more important than basketball — a chance to reflect on one of the great leaders America ever produced, and the ongoing struggle for the justice and equality he preached.

But it is also a day the NBA has embraced and celebrates with an impressive slate of games.

There are nine games on the day, but three that should draw your focus in particular.

Pelicans at Cavaliers (3 p.m. Eastern, NBA League Pass). New Orleans will be without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but CJ McCollum and company have still been finding ways to keep their head above water and win some games until their stars return. Getting a win will not be easy against the second-best defense in the NBA (led by Jarrett Allen) and the unleashed scoring machine that is Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland.

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks (3:30 p.m. Eastern, TNT). Atlanta is a special place on MLK Day, the city where he was born and raised (if you’re there, the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park is must visit). The Hawks celebrate that legacy well — and they need a win. This is a struggling franchise that has seen a front office shakeup, they are trying to trade one of their stars (John Collins), and the fit of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has not been smooth all season. Into town comes a Heat team that has won three in a row — sweeping a couple of games against the Bucks — and looks like it is finally starting to find its footing (if they can just stay healthy and keep their stars on the court).

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies (6 p.m. Eastern, TNT). Memphis is where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, and it’s home to the National Civil Rights Museum — another city where the MLK Day events are not to be missed. Memphis is also home to Ja Morant, the most entertaining player in the NBA today, and a Grizzlies team that is finally mostly healthy and starting to play like a contender. They host a Suns team that has struggled mightily without Devin Booker (who remains out), but still can be a threat when Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton get rolling.

The other games on the NBA slate today are Celtics at Hornets, Pacers at Bucks, Raptors at Knicks, Jazz at Timberwolves, Rockets at Lakers.

It’s what Nikola Jokic does.

On a night the Nuggets were sloppy in the second half and almost gave a game away a 15-point halftime lead, Nikola Jokic bailed them out with a step-back 3 game-winner on a busted play.

It’s good to have Jokic on your team.

Jokic finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, his league-leading 12th triple-double of the season. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Markelle Fultz led a balanced Magic attack scoring 20, and going against his former team Bol Bol had 17 points off the bench.

LOS ANGELES — Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been in this rarified air.

On a 20-foot straight-on jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter, LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 points.

That bucket leaves LeBron just 387 points shy of the once thought unbreakable NBA all-time scoring mark of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron is on pace to set the record just before the All-Star break in February, but if he misses a couple of back-to-backs — he has had a sore ankle and is 38 — it could come at home against the Warriors in the first game after the break.

Either way, it’s a piece of history.

“I think he’s gonna have the greatest career of all time,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of LeBron. “I think he’s already had it, you know, and I think Michaels the greatest of all time. But that doesn’t take anything away from LeBron. LeBron has had the greatest career.”

DETROIT (AP) — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday.

Randle, who put up the first 40/15 game for the Knicks since Patrick Ewing on Jan. 19, 1996, averaged 28.5 points in four games against the Pistons this year.

“I’m not sure it has anything to with Detroit,” he said. “I feel like I can get my shot away against any team.”

Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over them.

Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and drew three charges, putting him into a three-tie with Kevin Love and Kenrich Williams for first place in the league.

“If he’s tied for first, it is good, because now he has something to work toward,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “That says to me that you are sacrificing yourself for the team – sometimes it is taking a charge, setting a screen or being the first player on the floor. That all goes into winning.”

Immanuel Quickley added 17 points.

“Quick was Quick today,” Thibodeau said. “He’s indispensable.”

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.

“We battled the whole game, but we should have started better,” Ivey said. “We got back into the game, but we wish we could have some of those late-game possessions back.”

Isaiah Livers moved into Detroit’s starting lineup and scored 11 points in 39 minutes, but the focus was on his defense.

“He sets the tone for us,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “He did a good job getting into the ball. Brunson had 27, but he had to work for them because of Isaiah’s size and length.”

New York led by seven at halftime and increased the margin to 90-80 on Randle’s buzzer-beating tip at the end of the third.

The Knicks started the fourth with a 10-2 run, including five from Quickley to go up 100-82 with 9:43 left.

Detroit cut the deficit to 105-98 on Livers’ 3-pointer, but the game was delayed for several minutes by a malfunctioning shot clock. Randle’s 3-pointer put the margin back to double figures, and he answered Bey’s basket with one of his own.

Randle helped the Knicks clinch the game from the line.

“We’re trying to build ourselves as a team so, when the playoffs happen, we’re ready for it,” he said.

The Knicks led by as many as 20 in the first half, taking advantage of Isaiah Stewart‘s foul trouble, but Bey and Kevin Knox II helped Detroit cut the deficit to 62-55 at halftime.

The Pistons’ next home game won’t be at Little Caesars Arena – they are “hosting” the Bulls at the Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday.

“I’ve been out of the country a few times and been to London, but I’m really excited about this,” Ivey said. “I want to see a change of scenery, explore the world, do a little shopping and beat the Bulls.”

So far, the run-up to the trade deadline has been quiet. Many more teams are buyers than sellers (thanks to the play-in changing the dynamic), which has led the handful of sellers to keep their prices high. There’s been smoke, but no real fires yet on the trade market.

One guy who could be on the move: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. He is drawing a lot of interest from teams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown Saturday.

“There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams, I think, for San Antonio they’re going to make the kind of offers that they may want to move him…

“But if you’re San Antonio and you win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes he makes perfect sense in the middle with wembayama at the four. So I think for San Antonio, you saw him do it with Dejounte Murray… They got an overwhelming offer from Atlanta, they moved him. I think you’re going to see at the trade deadline some real significant offers. A lot of teams want size.”

One of the challenges in trading for Poeltl is the team that lands him then needs to pay up and re-sign him next summer. Poeltl is making $9.4 million this season, below his market value, and that lower salary means the most the Spurs (or any team that trades for him) can offer right now is a four-year, $58 million extension. He will get more than that in free agency this summer, and any team that trades for him will have to pay enough to keep him.

Poeltl averages 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds a game, plus he plays solid defense in the paint — he can help a lot of teams, especially ones with stretch fours, or could use size when looking ahead to potential playoff matchups against quality centers. Of course, as Woj notes, the Spurs could be one of those teams with a quality stretch four next season, so what do they want to do come the deadline.

Expect a lot more Poeltl rumors between now and Feb. 9.

