Lonzo Ball says he hopes to play this season but no timetable for a return

By Jan 16, 2023, 9:47 PM EST
Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The fact that Lonzo Ball spoke to reporters for the first time since media day at the Bulls’ first practice since arriving in Paris for the NBA’s Paris Game — Thursday against the Detroit Pistons — says more than any words he would speak. Only a handful of team media would be on hand, meaning fewer reporters, a shorter scrum and fewer headlines.

What Ball said about his recovery from a second knee surgery — he has not played a game for the Bulls in over a calendar year — was not new: He hopes to return to play this season but there is no timetable for his return. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago was one of those reporters in Paris.

“I mean, naturally, yeah, everything is on a time schedule,” Ball said, when asked about the possibility of running out of time [to play this season]. “But I’m trying to stay positive, keep my hopes up. I would love to play. I would never count that out. It’s a long year, I feel like we’re hitting our stride right now. So hopefully I can keep getting better, the team will keep getting better and we can meet up.”

Ball also acknowledged that he has not been cleared for running full speed daily or cutting, so there is still a lot of ramping up to do. However, there had been optimism in the wake of Ball posting videos of him running on Instagram.

Ball was asked about those videos.

“Just that the process was starting. To be able to do something, getting back on the floor a little bit, starting to run on the treadmill,” he said. “Obviously, there’s still some discomfort and some hitching in there. But it’s the process of getting everything started.

“That was my first time running in pretty much a year. So just for me it was positive just to get on a treadmill and do something. It’s not my normal gait. Obviously, I’ve got to work through that. There’s going to be pain there because of the surgeries and I’m getting back in and moving things. But I’m just trying to stay positive and move forward.”

Ball had his first knee surgery in January 2022 and the hope — even expectation — was he would return for the playoffs. However, when Ball’s knee didn’t respond well during rehab things were slowed down, and when it still wasn’t improving he had a second knee surgery before the season. That recovery is going slowly as well.

Chicago has played better of late, but it’s still easy to see where they miss Ball on defense (where he was most valuable), in transition, and as a floor general. The Bulls were 22-13 with him last season, and he averaged 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, a game.

Hopefully, we see him this year, but at what point do the Bulls just shelve that idea?

Watch Jayson Tatum drop 51 on Hornets, lead Celtics to 7th straight win

Associated PressJan 16, 2023, 5:59 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum knew he was sitting on 48 points entering the final minute of the Boston Celtics’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and briefly thought about backing the ball out and letting the clock run down with the outcome well in hand.

Then he remembered a text from Jamal Crawford earlier this season after Tatum refused to take a late shot against the Miami Heat and finished the game with 49 points.

“Jamal texted me after the game and he’s like, `If you’re ever that close to 50, nobody is going to remember the time and score, they’re just going to report if you got 50 or not,”‘ Tatum said. “That’s what was going through my mind: Jamal telling me if you get that close to 50, go get it.”

So Tatum let loose on a 3-pointer from the left wing with 38 seconds left and swished it, giving him a season-high 51 points – causing the crowd to erupt with chants of “MVP! MVP! – as the Celtics beat the Hornets for the second time in three days, 130-118.

It was the seventh 50-point game of Tatum’s career.

Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for the Celtics, who have won seven straight games. Boston is 33-12 on the season, the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tatum was 15 of 23 from the field and 14 of 14 from the foul line.

“He makes me look like a better coach,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla said he liked the way Tatum excelled at executing against different coverages the Hornets threw at him.

“He didn’t settle for shots,” Mazzulla said. “He got catch-and-shoots, he got off the dribbles, he got layups. The other piece of that is the humility of our team to really work with him to get those 51 points.”

Added White: “He wants to be great and he takes that challenge each and every night. He’s seen a lot of defense during his time in the league and he is making the right read off of that.”

Jalen McDaniels led the Hornets with a career-high 26 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. LaMelo Ball finished with 25 points on 8-of-23 shooting. Mason Plumlee had perhaps his best all-around game of the season, with 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets (11-34), who’ve lost eight of their last nine games.

The Celtics set the tone early, jumping out to a 35-22 lead in the first quarter after holding the Hornets to 28.6% shooting from the floor.

Charlotte would fight back to cut the lead to 100-98 early in the fourth quarter, but White was fouled by Dennis Smith Jr. on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws.

Moments later, the Celtics got three long offensive rebounds on one possession before White drove to the rim and scored to increase the lead with 6:34 left, causing Hornets coach Steve Clifford to punch the air in frustration.

“When a shot goes up, all five guys should be coming back for the rebound,” Clifford said. “That is the way we want it. Defensive rebounding is a challenge for our team and we’re not overly physical. We have a habit of leaking out and it has cost us two games.”

Tatum took over down the stretch, finishing with 17 points in the fourth quarter.

He drilled a step-back 3 from the top of the key over Smith to push the lead to 10 and then buried the Hornets with a long 3 with 1:02 left. Tatum smiled when asked about the MVP chants.

“I hear them and just being in North Carolina, it all feels a little more special, having gone to school two hours away,” said Tatum, who spent one season at Duke before entering the NBA draft. “Coming here feels like I’m back home a little bit.”

Pistons reportedly want unprotected first for Bogdanovic, Noel trade more likely

By Jan 16, 2023, 2:44 PM EST
Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
Are the Detroit Pistons genuinely not eager to be sellers at the trade deadline? Are they trying to posture for the best price on the players they do plan to trade? A little of both?

The latest report on the Pistons reiterates what has been said before — they are not eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, so the price remains high, starting with an unprotected first. They are not looking to sell Alec Burkes or others, reports James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

While Detroit has aspirations to be more competitive next season — and Bogdanović would surely help make that happen — the Pistons aren’t opposed to moving him, league sources say. However, they’re not anxiously trying to deal him, either, as they value not only his on-court play but the leadership he’s brought to the young team. Per league sources, the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick. As the trade deadline inches closer, the sense is there is a decent chance Detroit’s front office will get offered the pick it is looking for, which would then prompt the team to seriously weigh the risk and reward of departing with a known quality player for an uncertain asset…

Of course, every player has a price, but, per league sources, the Pistons have shown very little interest in trading Burks before the deadline. The sense I’m getting is a team would have to vastly overpay for Burks’ services.

He adds that the Pistons are not eager to move on from Saddiq Bey, either, and it would take a big offer to land him. The player most likely to be moved is veteran big man Nerlens Noel.

Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

Bogdanovic — or the Hawks’ John Collins — is the best player likely traded near the Feb. 9 deadline. In a seller’s market there is no reason for the Pistons to consider lowering their price tag until much closer to that date. They can force teams to come to them, meet their price (or get a lot closer to it). The Lakers are among the teams mentioned, both for Bogdanovic and Noel.

Bogdanovic, 33, is averaging a career-high 21.2 and 41.5% from 3. He is making $19.3 million this season and signed a two-year, $39 million extension that kicks in next season (the second year is only $2 million guaranteed).

The Pistons will likely be a seller at the trade deadline, but how big a seller may depend on the buyers coming to meet them.

Could Jazz be sellers at trade deadline? Clippers reportedly interested in Conley.

By Jan 16, 2023, 12:35 PM EST
Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
When the Jazz shocked the NBA to open the season 10-3, there was no talk of trades anymore, the focus was on the playoffs and the job coach Will Hardy had done bringing an odd-fitting, grab-bag of players together. But since then the team has gone 12-21 and fallen back to 10th in the West, trying to hang on to a play-in spot.

Which means the trade rumors are back, or at least other teams are hopeful the Jazz will be deadline sellers. The Clippers are hoping that Mike Conley will be available, reports Marc Stein in his latest newsletter.

Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline. The Clippers’ backcourt depth just took a hit with the news that John Wall is out for at least two weeks with an abdominal strain.

The trade is not hard to construct, Conley makes $22.7 million this season and the Clippers have a host of players making between $10-$16 million. For example, Robert Covington and Reggie Jackson to Utah works, although the Jazz would want one of the Clippers’ more promising young players — Terrance Mann, Brandon Boston — and picks thrown in any deal. Conley has a partially guaranteed $24.4 million contract for next season (only $14.3 million is guaranteed).

Los Angeles has not gotten enough production out of the point guard spot this season, although that was expected to be less of an issue on a roster where Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were supposed to do the bulk of the playmaking. Except, the wing duo has not been healthy enough, which has shifted more shot creation and the need for defense to the point. Tyronn Lue recently — and finally — shifted Mann into the starting lineup over Jackson, with Wall having a lot of responsibility when healthy. In year four of the Leonard/George era, the Clippers have not looked like anything close to a contender and are looking around at the trade deadline for a roster upgrade and a jolt to their postseason efforts.

Conley is averaging 10.2 points (his lowest point per game total since his rookie season) and is shooting 38% overall, although he is dishing out 7.5 assists per game. Once a plus defender, he is not that guy anymore. Still, he is a stable floor general and veteran Tyronn Lue could trust in big postseason minutes.

The question becomes, will the Jazz be sellers? Will they give up Conley for picks (and what about Malik Beasley and other Jazz players teams covet)? It’s a seller’s market right now, and Danny Ainge does like to sell high.

Conley to the Clippers is something worth watching.

Westbrook says he was fouled on game-winnning shot attempt, Embiid denies it

By Jan 16, 2023, 10:28 AM EST
LOS ANGELES — There were a lot of questions after the final seconds of the Lakers’ loss to the 76ers Sunday night: Why didn’t LeBron James — the best player on the floor in the game, with 35 points with 10 assists — touch the ball? Why did Russell Westbrook choose to isolate against Joel Embiid — a cross-match, but Embiid is one of the best defensive centers in the game and a huge body not easy to drive around? Why didn’t Lakers coach Darvin Ham call a timeout when he saw what was happening?

The final result wasn’t pretty for a Lakers team in need of wins.

Westbrook fumbled the ball on his first move, gathered it, but by then time was running out so he drove left, couldn’t get by Embiid and the help defense of Georges Niang, and put up what officially was a shot blocked by Niang (although it almost looks like Westbrook is trying to pass to Troy Brown Jr. in the opposite corner). Embiid grabbed the loose ball, and that was the game.

Westbrook said he was fouled on that final shot attempt, even showing a few reporters around his locker a photo as evidence.

“I was trying to attack and get to the basket. Unfortunately, he was grabbing my wrist. I couldn’t get the ball up,” Westbrook said. “But it’s all good.”

Embiid denied that he fouled Westbrook, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I don’t think I fouled him,” Embiid said. “Physical play on both sides. You could have called a foul on the other end, too, on the bump. So, it goes both ways… They were pushing the ball in transition and he was in front of me and I just waved everybody else off. I believe I’m a great defender, so I believe I can get a stop on anybody. He was actually unlucky because he lost the ball and then from there, he kind of had nothing else going.”

It may have been a foul by the book, but it was a subtle one in real-time and the kind of thing rarely called in the final seconds of a game.

The bigger questions surrounded the decision to let Westbrook isolate on Embiid in the first place — why didn’t LeBron James touch the ball? Why didn’t Lakers coach Darvin Ham use his time out?

“Just being down one point in the ball in Russell Westbrook’s hands, I’m comfortable with that. I don’t know how much I can reiterate that,” Ham said postgame. “If that was Bron it’d be the same thing, and we don’t want to bring an extra body over… if we got cross-match with Embiid in front of us again, we just got to make it. We just got to finish the play. That’s it.”

“We got a stop, gave ourselves a chance to win the game, we didn’t,” a frustrated LeBron said postgame in the locker room. When a reporter tried to link this loss to the Lakers’ loss to Dallas last Thursday in double overtime, LeBron simply said, “different game.”

It was a different game, but it also was the second straight game the Lakers could not get a stop when they needed it, couldn’t get a last bucket when they needed it, and lost in the clutch. In both cases, the Lakers didn’t get a late foul call they thought they deserved.

While both losses are to top-five teams in their conference, the Lakers are past the point in the season where they can afford moral victories. Los Angeles is five games below .500 and sits 13th in the West.

“We’re a better team [now] than at the start of the season,” LeBron said.

“I know when we have our team together, when we locked in, we’re a really good team,” Westbrook said.

