Watch Ja Morant destroy Jalen Smith with dunk of the year candidate

By Jan 15, 2023, 8:36 AM EST
0 Comments

This is just nasty.

Ja Morant was weaving past defenders, the Pacers’ Jalen Smith was slow to recognize what was happening and late with his rotation, and the result was a dunk-of-the-year candidate.

That is insane.

“Yeah, easy,” Morant said when asked if that was his best dunk, via the Associated Press. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.”

“I ain’t seen nothing like that one. That’s probably going to go down as dunk of the year,” Desmond Bane added.

Morant finished with 23 points and 10 assists, while Bane scored 25, leading the Grizzlies to a 130-112 win, their ninth victory in a row.

Gabe Vincent leads Heat to second straight win over shorthanded Bucks

Associated PressJan 14, 2023, 8:15 PM EST
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat
eff Haynes/Getty Images
0 Comments

MIAMI — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday.

Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat.

Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness.

The Heat also was short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee discomfort) sat out.

“What I do commend and what you want out of a team is growing from your experiences, particularly if you have some tough times, adversity,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The grit that we’re developing is that even when there are some uneven times during the course of a game, we understand that it’s a long game. You have to work the game. You try to wear on teams, particularly defensively.”

Vincent did the bulk of his scoring in the first half, when he had 21 points. Stepping in for Lowry, Vincent missed equaling his career high by one which he set in Thursday’s win over the Bucks.

“I think I was just in a rhythm and my guys did a really good job of getting me open,” said the former UC Santa Barbara star Vincent. “And I made some shots, which is helpful. I’m trying to stay aggressive. Just trying to impact any way I can.”

Oladipo did his damage in the second half with 14 points.

After the two-game sweep over the Bucks, the Heat has won six of eight.

“I feel like in this stretch, we’ve been enjoying basketball,” Adebayo said. “You see it on the court. We’re way more connected than we’ve been since the beginning of the season.”

Down eight at halftime, the Bucks cut it to 63-62 on Bobby Portis’ two free throws midway through the third quarter. The Heat responded with six straight points.

Adebayo’s two free throws with 7:13 in the fourth quarter capped a 13-0 run and pushed the Heat’s lead to 97-79.

All Bucks starters finished in double figures. Portis scored 15 points, Pat Connaughton had 14 points and Brook Lopez finished with 13, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen had 12 points each.

“With Giannis out, he does so much for us,” Holiday said. “It is a little bit more of us being aggressive and getting to the paint and trying to finish. They did a great job of boxing out.”

Milwaukee finished 2-2 on its road trip.

“They worked the hot hand, whether it was Vincent in the first half or Oladipo in the second half,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But really I think our offense is one that we have to score better.”

Vincent’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter put Miami ahead 42-27. The Bucks closed the period on a 13-5 spurt and trailed 53-45 at halftime.

Draymond Green on future with Warriors: ‘The writing is on the wall’

By Jan 14, 2023, 6:48 PM EST
0 Comments

Will Draymond Green still be a Warrior in a couple of seasons? Should Golden State think about trading him now or this summer?

There is plenty of chatter around the league about those possibilities, especially after Jordan Poole got paid last summer and so did Andrew Wiggins, while Green did not — and he punched Poole.

Green has heard all the speculation, he gets the business, and when asked by Taylor Rooks if it was hard to think he might not be a Warrior someday, he sounded almost resigned to the idea.

“No. Quite frankly, the writing is on the wall. I understand the business. We tend to get into this mindset of someone owes us something because of what we’ve accomplished. You’d be an idiot to walk around feeling that way. I feel like you’re just setting yourself up for failure. You’re setting yourself up for heartbreak. You’re setting yourself up for disappointment. As opposed to saying, ‘No, let me learn this business.'”

The Warriors are not trading Green at the February deadline, this is a team more likely to add in the short term and chase another ring in a wide-open West. This summer, Green has a decision about his $27.6 million player option for next season, he could become a free agent come July.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are on max extensions, Poole’s and Wiggins’ new deals are kicking in, and the Warriors’ salary and luxury tax bill next season is expected to eclipse $450 million — and that is without Green, either opting in or getting a new contract with the team. Even for Warriors ownership and the cash cow that is the new Chase Center, things are getting expensive and some cuts may need to be made.

Curry and Thompson aren’t going anywhere, which is why Green looks to be the guy without a chair when the music stops. At least a chair in Golden State. Which could lead to trade talk over the summer.

But for now, that’s just a cloud on the horizon. Green and the Warriors are focused on this season and another ring. They will pay the bill later.

Lakers reportedly talking to Pistons about Bogdanovic, Noel trade

By Jan 14, 2023, 2:04 PM EST
0 Comments

LeBron James, in his passive-aggressive style, is pushing Lakers management to trade some picks to upgrade the roster. Plenty of Lakers fans feel the same way. And while the most likely result is the Lakers stand pat at the trade deadline, the rumors will not stop.

The latest rumors come via Howard Beck at Sports Illustrated: The Lakers are still talking to the Pistons about Bojan Bogdanovic, but now also with Nerlens Noel.

I’ve heard the Lakers and Pistons have discussed a deal that would include both Bogdanović and Nerlens Noel. Since the Pistons are demanding draft assets in any deal for Bogdanović, it’s sort of a given that the Lakers would have to surrender a first-round pick to make a deal. Maybe they make a second deal to fortify the rotation further. Will they be willing to trade both picks that are currently trade-eligible? The sense around the league is they won’t. But we’ll see.

It’s a fun rumor and no doubt the sides have talked. Don’t bet on it happening.

Nothing has changed in the Pistons’ asking price, according to league sources: An unprotected first-round pick and a rotation player (Marc Stein reported something similar in his latest newsletter). The Lakers are reportedly offering Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and a second-round pick, maybe a protected first-rounder. That’s not going to get a deal done for Bogdanovic, then when you toss in Noel the Lakers would have to throw in three more minimum contracts to make a salaries match.

Might the Lakers trade for just Noel? Patrick Beverley and a second-rounder for Noel and Corey Joseph? Or, Nunn and two minimum players for Noel?

Ideally, the Lakers seek a trade that makes them much better not only this season, but for multiple seasons going forward so they can maximize the next few years with LeBron and Anthony Davis. That trade is just not out there. The best players likely to be traded at the deadline — Bogdanovic, John Collins, Jae Crowder — are not All-Stars and only move the needle so much, plus the asking prices are high. The most likely action is the Lakers wait until this summer to make a bolder move.

But you can see why LeBron and Lakers fans would be frustrated with that.

As extension talks falter, trade rumors swirl around D’Angelo Russell; Heat among interested

By Jan 14, 2023, 1:05 PM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Houston Rockets
Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

D'Angelo Russell was the guy Karl-Anthony Towns wanted around him in Minnesota a couple of years ago, but things have not worked out as the player or management have hoped.

Russell is extension eligible but talks between him and the Timberwolves going back to last summer have gone nowhere, according to multiple reports (Russell is making $31.4 million this season and the market for him will be a considerable drop from that number). With those talks stalling, Russell’s name has come up in a lot of trade rumors, and Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer summed them up nicely.

The Heat have in fact registered interest in Russell, sources told Yahoo Sports, but a direct deal for [Kyle] Lowry would appear unlikely. Lowry is just a few months away from entering the final season of his own contract worth roughly $30 million in average annual salary, and it’s hard to imagine Wolves officials being eager to extend the aging guard another exorbitant payday when he becomes extension eligible this summer — putting Minnesota in the exact situation it faced with Russell last July.

In general, there is little market around the league for point guards making that range of salary. League executives are monitoring the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns as teams in search of backcourt improvements before the deadline.

A Kyle Lowry and Russell trade would essentially be a “you take my problem, I’ll take yours” deal, and it makes a lot more sense for Miami because they could create more cap space quickly this offseason (plus Lowry has not been a great fit, Russell might be better).

The second paragraph is key — it’s unlikely Russell will get traded because his salary makes it a challenge. That leaves the Timberwolves in a tough spot financially, they don’t create much cap space letting him just walk at the end of the season, and finding another quality point guard would not e easy.

Russell, to his credit, sounded like a veteran trying to ignore the rumors.

“Yeah, it’s my life,” the seven-year veteran told Yahoo Sports. “That’s it. Just be conscious of it.”

His life will be filled with rumors over the next few weeks.

