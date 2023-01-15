Watch Embiid’s game-winning jumper give 76ers victory against Jazz

Jan 15, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds left to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

“I made a tough shot but it shouldn’t have come to that after we were up by so much,” said Embiid, who finished 30 points and seven rebounds.

James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17.

The fourth quarter belonged to Harden, who had 18 points and made six baskets during that stretch. He accounted for 16 straight points for the 76ers over 3 1/2 minutes to keep the Jazz from going ahead until late in the fourth quarter.

“I saw opportunities,” Harden said. “Fourth quarter, they made some shots. There was an opportunity to take advantage of it and I did.”

Jordan Clarkson had 38 points and nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight assists, while Walker Kessler finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Clarkson scored 17 in the fourth, helping fuel a late rally.

“We ain’t scared of the moment, I can tell you that,” Clarkson said. “We have been in close games the whole year. We fight, we scrap.”

After trailing by double digits for much of the game, Utah took its first lead at 115-114 on Kessler’s tip-in basket with 33 seconds left.

Harden and Clarkson subsequently traded go-ahead buckets before Embiid’s jumper put Philadelphia ahead for good. Clarkson missed a 3-pointer on Utah’s final possession.

“I think our team showed a lot of fight again, as we always do, executed some things really, really well as the game went on,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

Lauri Markkanen was sidelined with a left hip contusion and the Jazz struggled early to fill the void left without their leading scorer.

Philadelphia shot 65% from the field over the first 12 minutes after making 14 of its first 19 shots and scored a season-high 41 points in the first quarter.

Clarkson cut the deficit to two on a jumper before the 76ers answered with a 13-2 run to break open the game. Maxey scored three straight baskets, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to punctuate the spurt that gave Philadelphia a 22-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

“I swear the first six minutes, everything we did (worked),” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “Guys were in the right spot. The cuts were right. The passes were right.”

Utah shot just 37.5% from the field and trailed by as many as 20 points during the first quarter.

The Jazz rallied in the third and cut Philadelphia’s lead to 81-80, after Clarkson and Conley made back-to-back baskets to spark a 14-3 run.

Jan 15, 2023
Fines were handed down for players involved in a little dust-up during the Kings’ win over the Rockets on Friday night — but the big penalties came to the players who left the bench.

Houston’s Garrison Mathews was fined $35,000 for instigating the incident, running into Malik Monk, who took exception at the moment and was fined $25,000 for “continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.” Houston’s Tari Eason picked up a $30,000 fine for being the third man in and “escalating the altercation and making inadvertent contact with a game official.”

However, the Rockets’ Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

After the incident (and a video review), the officials ejected Monk, Mathews, Eason and Kings center Chimezie Metu, who did not get a fine or suspension from the league.

Green and Tate will serve their suspension Sunday when Houston visits the Los Angeles Clippers.

Miami Heat home now Miami-Dade Arena following FTX collapse

Jan 15, 2023
Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat To End Relationship With FTX
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
MIAMI — The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena.

That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences.

The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after a bankruptcy court terminated the county’s naming rights deal with collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. A county official had said earlier in the week that it would be referred to as “the Arena,” though those plans quickly changed.

“Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as there is a new naming rights partner, to refer to the arena as Miami-Dade Arena,” the parties said in a joint statement. “The removal of the facility’s existing signage and the changeover of branding elements will be ongoing in the coming weeks.”

The process of removing FTX branding from all aspects of the arena will take some time. The company’s logo appears on the court, is on many of the entrances, is embroidered on the shirts many security and in-game personnel wear, is on the arena roof and even was placed on the swipe cards that employees use to access the facility.

The county asked for the naming rights deal to be terminated in November, saying at the time that continuing to refer to the building as FTX Arena will only add to the “enduring hardships” brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The county owns the arena and negotiated what was to be a 19-year, $135 million naming rights deal with FTX. The Heat – who have played in the building since Jan. 2, 2000 – were to receive $2 million annually as part of that deal, which went into effect in June 2021. The county and the Heat say they will work together to find a new naming partner.

Before the FTX deal, the building had been referred to as AmericanAirlines Arena since its opening in 1999. The airline giant, which has a hub in Miami, said in 2019 that it would not renew its deal past the expiration date of Jan. 1, 2020. The airline’s name remained on the building until 2021.

FTX was the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, though it ended up with billions of dollars’ worth of losses – estimates range from $8 billion to $10 billion – before seeking bankruptcy protection after a spectacular crash that took only a few days.

Its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested last month in the Bahamas and extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges in what U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has called “one of the biggest frauds in American history.” Bankman-Fried has been released on bail and is scheduled to go on trial in October. He has pleaded not guilty.

Watch Ja Morant destroy Jalen Smith with dunk of the year candidate

Jan 15, 2023
This is just nasty.

Ja Morant was weaving past defenders, the Pacers’ Jalen Smith was slow to recognize what was happening and late with his rotation, and the result was a dunk-of-the-year candidate.

That is insane.

“Yeah, easy,” Morant said when asked if that was his best dunk, via the Associated Press. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.”

“I ain’t seen nothing like that one. That’s probably going to go down as dunk of the year,” Desmond Bane added.

Morant finished with 23 points and 10 assists, while Bane scored 25, leading the Grizzlies to a 130-112 win, their ninth victory in a row.

Gabe Vincent leads Heat to second straight win over shorthanded Bucks

Jan 14, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images
MIAMI — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday.

Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat.

Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the two games against Miami because of left knee soreness.

The Heat also was short-handed as guards Tyler Herro (Achilles soreness) Kyle Lowry (knee discomfort) sat out.

“What I do commend and what you want out of a team is growing from your experiences, particularly if you have some tough times, adversity,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The grit that we’re developing is that even when there are some uneven times during the course of a game, we understand that it’s a long game. You have to work the game. You try to wear on teams, particularly defensively.”

Vincent did the bulk of his scoring in the first half, when he had 21 points. Stepping in for Lowry, Vincent missed equaling his career high by one which he set in Thursday’s win over the Bucks.

“I think I was just in a rhythm and my guys did a really good job of getting me open,” said the former UC Santa Barbara star Vincent. “And I made some shots, which is helpful. I’m trying to stay aggressive. Just trying to impact any way I can.”

Oladipo did his damage in the second half with 14 points.

After the two-game sweep over the Bucks, the Heat has won six of eight.

“I feel like in this stretch, we’ve been enjoying basketball,” Adebayo said. “You see it on the court. We’re way more connected than we’ve been since the beginning of the season.”

Down eight at halftime, the Bucks cut it to 63-62 on Bobby Portis’ two free throws midway through the third quarter. The Heat responded with six straight points.

Adebayo’s two free throws with 7:13 in the fourth quarter capped a 13-0 run and pushed the Heat’s lead to 97-79.

All Bucks starters finished in double figures. Portis scored 15 points, Pat Connaughton had 14 points and Brook Lopez finished with 13, while Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen had 12 points each.

“With Giannis out, he does so much for us,” Holiday said. “It is a little bit more of us being aggressive and getting to the paint and trying to finish. They did a great job of boxing out.”

Milwaukee finished 2-2 on its road trip.

“They worked the hot hand, whether it was Vincent in the first half or Oladipo in the second half,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But really I think our offense is one that we have to score better.”

Vincent’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter put Miami ahead 42-27. The Bucks closed the period on a 13-5 spurt and trailed 53-45 at halftime.

