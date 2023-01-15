Rockets’ Green, Tate suspended one game for leaving bench during altercation

Fines were handed down for players involved in a little dust-up during the Kings’ win over the Rockets on Friday night — but the big penalties came to the players who left the bench.
Houston’s Garrison Mathews was fined $35,000 for instigating the incident, running into Malik Monk, who took exception at the moment and was fined $25,000 for “continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.” Houston’s Tari Eason picked up a $30,000 fine for being the third man in and “escalating the altercation and making inadvertent contact with a game official.”
However, the Rockets’ Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate got a one-game suspension for leaving the bench area during the altercation.
Here's the play that occurred during Friday night's Rockets-Kings game:pic.twitter.com/kff27upYdn
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 15, 2023
After the incident (and a video review), the officials ejected Monk, Mathews, Eason and Kings center Chimezie Metu, who did not get a fine or suspension from the league.
Suspension amounts:
Jalen Green: $65,116
Jae’Sean Tate: $48,726
The Tari Eason ($30K) and Garrison Mathews ($35K) fines are more than if either player were suspended for a game. https://t.co/Rsg6BfXpxU
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 15, 2023
Green and Tate will serve their suspension Sunday when Houston visits the Los Angeles Clippers.